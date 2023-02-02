Alcohol Tests Market is projected to account for over US$ 10.4 billion and expand at a CAGR of 4.9% through 2032: Persistence Market Research 

New York:, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per a new study by Persistence Market Research, the global alcohol tests market was valued at US$ 6.6 billion in 2021 and is projected to exhibit a CAGR of 4.9% between 2022 and 2032. The Alcohol Tests Market is expected to reach US$ 10.4 billion by 2032.



People, families, communities, and cultures are all significantly impacted by substance abuse and mental health problems.

The Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) yearly conducts the National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH), which offers nationally representative data on the use of cigarettes, alcohol, and illicit drugs, as well as substance use disorders (SUDs).

Drug testing is a crucial part of treatment as it helps prevent relapses and promotes honesty in the patient as well as in his dealings with others. Due to the test accuracy, addicts who have relapsed are unable to deceive coworkers, employers, friends, and family into thinking that they are sober. Immediate intervention is required when a recovering addict relapses to reduce the harm. Hence, alcohol tests assist patients in getting treatment for adverse situations occurred due to alcohol.

Key market players are focusing on novel product development with enhanced efficacy.

Abbott and Intoximeters, in August 2019, announced an agreement to market Abbott's handheld oral fluid testing solution SoToxaTM Mobile Test System alongside Alco-Sensor brand breath alcohol-testing products of Intoximeter.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

Alcohol breath analyzers are the leading segment under products and held 21.7% market share in 2021 owing to their wide use by police forces for testing drunk drivers.

Breathe led the sample category accounting for 26% market share in 2021.

By end user, workplaces accounted for a market share of 27.1% in 2021 due to increasing cases of alcohol abuse at the workplace resulting in a reduction in productivity.

North America is the leading regional market with a value share of 32.4% in 2021.

“Rising initiatives to promote awareness regarding safe driving and reduce alcohol abuse is driving global market growth,” says an analyst of Persistence Market Research.

Market Competition

While alcohol tests manufacturers are operating at full capacity, demand has outstripped supply since the emergence of COVID-19 in 2020.

Drägerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

SOBRSafe

Bio-Rad Laboratories,

Alcolizer

AlcoPro

Abbott Laboratories

Quest Diagnostics

Roche Diagnostics

Lifeloc Technologies

MPD Inc.

BACtrack

LabCorp and others.

The market for alcohol tests is fragmented and there exists several local, emerging, and established players within the market sphere.

Key players have initiated promotional activities to introduce novel products with enhanced efficacy.

Lifeloc Technologies, in July 2020, announced the launch of two new feature-packed, user-friendly, DOT/NHTSA-approved breath analyzers LT7 and LX9 primarily for law enforcement and workplace settings.

In March 2019, BACtrack released a remote monitoring app for alcoholism, allowing friends, relatives, or sponsors to check in on a BACtrack user's sobriety level from a distance.

What Does the Report Cover?

Persistence Market Research offers a unique perspective and actionable insights on the alcohol tests market in its latest study, presenting a historical demand assessment of 2012 to 2021 and projections for 2022 to 2032.

The research study is based on-

based on product type (infrared (IR)-based equipment, alcohol breath analyzers, semi-conductor equipment, urine testing devices, fuel cell-based equipment, chromatography instruments, immunoassay analyzers, hair-testing devices),

(infrared (IR)-based equipment, alcohol breath analyzers, semi-conductor equipment, urine testing devices, fuel cell-based equipment, chromatography instruments, immunoassay analyzers, hair-testing devices), based on sample (urine, blood, hair, breath, sweat),

(urine, blood, hair, breath, sweat), based on end user (hospitals, laboratories, rehabilitation centers, federal agencies, criminal justice, workplaces), across seven key regions of the world.

Other Trending Reports:

