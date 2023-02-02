Sostravel.com to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th

NEW YORK, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sostravel.com (OTCQB:SOSAF), based in Rome, Italy, focused on Digital Travel, today announced that Edoardo Zarghetta, IR Advisor, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 9, 2023.

DATE: February 9th, 2023

TIME: 9:30 AM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3IWUew5

Available for 1x1 meetings: February 10

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

Recent Company Highlights

Date Corporate event DEC 22 Sostravel.com: starts trading in New York on the OTCQB Market, under the ticker SOSAF. NOV 22 A research report from Arrowhead is published with TP between 2 and 2.5 Euros. OCT 22 As part of the merger, a new board and CEO are nominated. SEP 22 Half year results are published showing a break-even before synergies with Digital Destination Company. MAY 22 The Board of Directors approved the merger by incorporation of Digital Destination Company into Sostravel.com S.p.A. to extend its digital offer to travel booking.



About Sostravel.com

Sostravel.com S.p.A. is a digital travel company trading in Milan (BIT:SOS) and New York (SOSAF), operating the sostravel and flio apps, and www.sostravel.com & www.amareitalia.com platforms.

A digital tour operator and travel-tech company, it develops proprietary digital travel solutions, such as the Lost Luggage Concierge for luggage protection and recovery, and Dr. Travel, a telehealth service designed for travelers.

Over 1 million users worldwide used Sostravel.com as a digital travel companion, to find deals on their trips and get information to make their journeys more enjoyable.

Sostravel.com offers investors a unique opportunity to gain exposure to the growth of global travel and digital travel services, both sectors with a high CAGR.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

