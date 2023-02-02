Strawberry Fields REIT to Webcast Live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com February 9th

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (OTCQX: “STRW”), today announced that Moishe Gubin, Chairman & CEO and Jeff Bajtner CIO, will present live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com on February 9, 2023.



DATE: February 9th, 2023

TIME: 1:00 PM ET

LINK: https://bit.ly/3IWUew5

Available for 1x1 meetings: Friday, February 10th, 2023

This will be a live, interactive online event where investors are invited to ask the company questions in real-time. If attendees are not able to join the event live on the day of the conference, an archived webcast will also be made available after the event.

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates.

Learn more about the event at www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About Strawberry Fields REIT

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc., is a self-administered real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership, acquisition, development and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The Company's portfolio includes 80 healthcare properties, of which 79 are owned, located throughout the states of Arkansas, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas. The properties comprise 86 healthcare facilities, consisting of 75 stand-alone skilled nursing facilities, four dual-purpose facilities used as both skilled nursing facilities and long-term acute care hospitals, and three assisted living facilities. The Company recently began trading on the OTCQX Marketplace under the symbol “STRW”.

About Virtual Investor Conferences®

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly traded companies to seamlessly present directly to investors.

Providing a real-time investor engagement solution, VIC is specifically designed to offer companies more efficient investor access. Replicating the components of an on-site investor conference, VIC offers companies enhanced capabilities to connect with investors, schedule targeted one-on-one meetings and enhance their presentations with dynamic video content. Accelerating the next level of investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences delivers leading investor communications to a global network of retail and institutional investors.

