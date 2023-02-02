Grom’s Curiosity Ink Media & Toon2Tango Get Into the Holiday Spirit to Prepare Production on Animated Feature Film, Santa.com!

BOCA RATON, Fla., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) (“Grom” or the “Company”), a media, technology and entertainment company dedicated to family-friendly programming, web filtering technology, and safe social media for kids, today announced that Curiosity Ink Media, the company’s original content generator and prolific storytelling division, and international global production and distribution powerhouse, Toon2Tango GmbH & Co. KG (“Toon2Tango”), have confirmed their previously announced animated holiday special – Santa.com (working title) – will begin production later this year as the film is readied for theatrical distribution and release in time for Fall 2025.



Curiosity Ink Media and Toon2Tango, also in partnership on two preschool properties, Hey Fuzzy Yellow! and Baldwin, are nearing completion of financing on the film and will jointly oversee the development of all three projects concurrently. The commencement of the preparation of Santa.com’s production was announced today by Curiosity Ink Media’s Chief Executive Officer, Jared Wolfson, and Toon2Tango Chief Executive Officer, Ulli Stoef.

Santa.com and Hey Fuzzy Yellow! represent two of the marquee offerings the partnership will feature during Kidscreen Summit 2023, a gathering of more than 2,200 kids’ entertainment executives from around the world from February 12th through 15th in Miami, Florida. The conference, widely considered to be the premiere showcase for kids’ programming, also serves as a venue to offer first-chance participation in attendant ancillary revenue opportunities commonly associated with successful content franchises including consumer products, merchandising rights and licensing, in addition to distribution rights in specific countries or territories around the world.

Santa.com takes place in a world where Santa's Workshop has undergone a technological revolution. Magic and tradition have been replaced with automation and efficiency. Even Santa himself has seemingly retired, leaving his workshop operations in the hands of a new generation of tech-savvy elves. But when a grinchy computer hacker takes control of Santa's Workshop and threatens to destroy Christmas unless Santa is handed over, Yoyo, a lovable but naive, homeschooled elf unexpectedly becomes the North Pole's last hope at saving the day. Fortunately, Yoyo isn't alone. Along with his cynical HR elf colleague, his loyal reindeer pup, and a misfit packaging drone, Yoyo sets off on a wild and heartwarming mission to find Santa, all while helping everyone rediscover the true magic of Christmas.

“The response to Santa.com’s original plot and unique angle on Christmas adventure has been overwhelmingly positive,” explains Wolfson. “The world is long overdue for a contemporary Christmas classic, and Curiosity Ink Media is thrilled to team up with the incredibly talented team at Toon2Tango to bring this film to audiences around the globe. Our sights are squarely set on a mission to craft and deliver an iconic and enduring holiday classic that kids and families will enjoy together year after year.”

Ulli Stoef confirms “Christmas is a brand on its own and with Santa.com we intend to produce a worldwide hit franchise that is just the beginning! We intend to bring joy to families around the world for many years to come and are thrilled to partner with the fantastic team of Grom and Curiosity Ink Media.”

In January, Toon2Tango and Curiosity entered into a co-production relationship, with an equity stake in Hey Fuzzy Yellow!, a preschool series that will serve as a launchpad for what Curiosity and Toon2Tango envision will be an entertainment franchise property. The series has already secured financial backing and distribution agreements with several international programming services. Curiosity and Toon2Tange will jointly co-produce the series which expertly blends original music, accessible comedy and edutainment curriculum for preschoolers, and will pursue ancillary brand extensions that advance the show’s goal of imparting important life lessons for toddlers while encouraging critical thinking skills through exploration and play.

About Toon2Tango

Toon2Tango is a boutique company specializing in IP creation, development, financing, production, distribution and brand building within the kids and family entertainment sector. The company is positioned as a worldwide operation working across all types of children’s and family entertainment IP. Toon2Tango also actively engages in co-financing and acquisition of quality programming with a strong international appeal. Its founders are Hans Ulrich Stoef and Jo Daris, two major names in the international television and movie arena.

About Curiosity Ink Media

Named as one of Business Worldwide Magazine’s “20 Most Innovative Companies to Watch” in 2022, Curiosity Ink Media is a global media company that develops, acquires, builds, grows and maximizes the short, mid, and long-term commercial potential of Kids & Family entertainment properties and associated business opportunities. Driven by a best-in-class leadership team, Curiosity Ink Media’s multi-faceted IP library is designed to amass ongoing value through strategic stewardship, partnerships, and highly targeted market entry. For more information, please visit https://curiosityinkmedia.com/ .

About Grom Social Enterprises, Inc.

Grom Social Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ: GROM) is a growing social media platform and original content provider of entertainment for children under 13 years of age, which provides safe and secure digital environments for kids that can be monitored by their parents or guardians. The Company has several operating subsidiaries, including Grom Social, which delivers its content through mobile and desktop environments (web portal and apps) that entertain children, let them interact with friends, access relevant news, and play proprietary games while teaching them about being good digital citizens. The Company owns and operates Top Draw Animation, which produces award-winning animation content for some of the largest international media companies in the world. Grom also includes Grom Educational Services, which has provided web filtering services for K-12 schools, government and private businesses. For more information, please visit the Company’s website at gromsocial.com or for investor relations information, please visit investors.gromsocial.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements, which may constitute “forward-looking statements.” Those statements include statements regarding the intent, belief, or current expectations of Grom and members of its management team as well as the assumptions on which such statements are based. Such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those contemplated by such forward-looking statements. Important factors currently known to management that may cause actual results to differ from those anticipated are discussed throughout the Company’s reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission which are available at www.sec.gov as well as the Company’s website at www.gromsocial.com. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise forward-looking statements to reflect changed assumptions, the occurrence of unanticipated events, or changes to future operating results.

