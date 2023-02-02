Global Self-Healing Networks Market Size Projected to Reach $2.4 Billion By 2027, Growing at a CAGR Of 33.3%: Report by MarketsandMarkets™

Chicago, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Global Self-Healing Networks Market size to grow from USD 0.6 billion in 2022 to USD 2.4 billion by 2027, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 33.3% during the forecast period, according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The Self-Healing Networks Market is anticipated to increase in a rapid pace during the forecast period. A number of driving factors comprises of the need to handle and reduce rising network traffic, growing demand of disruptive technologies such as AI and ML combined with self-healing, and rise in human error rates across legacy systems affecting network downtime.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Self-Healing Networks Market"

268 - Tables

59 - Figures

276 - Pages

Download Report Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=196310163

Scope of the Report

Report Metrics Details Market size available for years 2017-2027 Base year considered 2021 Forecast period 2022-2027 Forecast units Value (USD Million/Billion) Segments Covered By Component, Network Type, Application, Vertical and Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America Companies Covered Fortra (US), VMWare (US), IBM (US), CommScope (US), SolarWinds (US), ManageEngine (US), BMC Software (US), Elisa Polystar (Sweden), HPE (US), Cisco (US), Ivanti (US), Easyvista (France), Huawei (China), ACT (India), Ericsson (Sweden), Nokia (US), Anuta Networks (US), Juniper (US), Bluecat (Canada), Park Place Technologies (US), Appnomic (India), Versa Networks (US), Parallel Wireless (US), Itential (US), Kentik (US), Domotz (US), and Beegol (Brazil).

The self-healing network solution support users to manage network issues which are resolved without the need for humans to get involved. A self-healing network solutions can detect and remediate outages, failures, and breaches of all sorts. It is similar to mesh network technology for the vendor’s I/A Series automation platform uses commercial off-the-shelf Ethernet switches, ports and fiber optic media in advanced mesh configurations to offer multiple transmission paths between different network stations.

The self-healing networks component market is segmented based on solutions and services. Vendors offer self-healing networks solution in the form of software tools or platforms. The services segmentation included managed services and professional services. Further segmenting the professional services, self-healing networks includes consulting, system integration and implementation, and support and maintenance.

The Self-Healing Networks Market by network type comprises of physical network, virtual network, and hybrid network. The components of network infrastructure are highly complex and varied with the presence of a number of critical physical and virtual edge devices, such as switches, routers, and firewalls, from various network hardware vendors. Self-healing networks solutions decrease the labour-intensive tasks and meet the increasing demand for automated, policy-driven changes and configuration management to support physical, virtual, and hybrid network environments.

The Self-Healing Networks Market, by organization size, is segmented into large enterprises and SMEs. Large enterprises are expected to rapidly adopt self-healing networks solutions and services due to their complex network of channel partners present across the globe. The market share of large enterprises is currently higher; however, the market for SMEs is expected to increase at a higher growth rate in the coming years. SMEs prefer cloud-based deployment, as cloud-based solutions are cost-effective and easy to deploy (as cloud deployment does not require dedicated IT staff). With the adoption of these solutions, small enterprises are able to collect and analyze data, thus improving customer services.

Request Sample Pages @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=196310163

The Self-Healing Networks Market has been segmented by deployment mode into on-premises and cloud. Depending on their requirements, organizations can opt for one of these or a mix of the deployment modes. Currently, the market share of cloud deployment is higher; however, the market for on-premises deployment mode is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in the coming years. Currently, the demand for cloud-based solutions is growing over the on-premises counterparts, owing to the various advantages offered by the cloud deployment mode such as security and scalability.

The demand for self-healing networks is increasing as technology promises faster delivery of business insights as per the requirements of end users. Self-healing capabilities are implemented through distributed communication protocols that develop redundant links to recover the connectivity of the system. Noticeable applications of self-healing are in the important field of infrastructural networks like gas, power, water, oil distribution systems. The Self-Healing Networks Market, by application, comprises of network provisioning, network bandwidth monitoring, policy management, security compliance management, root cause analysis, network traffic management, network access control, and other applications (performance management, configuration management, and fault management).

The market is segmented into BFSI, telecom, retail and consumer goods, healthcare and life sciences, IT and ITES, education, media and entertainment, and other verticals. The other verticals comprise energy and utilities, manufacturing, and government. The telecom vertical is the major revenue contributor to the Self-Healing Networks Market, whereas the healthcare and life sciences sector will gain traction in the coming years.

The Self-Healing Networks Market has been segmented into five regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Among these regions, North America is expected to hold the largest market size during the forecast period. The key factor supporting the growth of the Self-Healing Networks Market in North America is the growing need for self-healing networks technology to detect and remediate network outages, failures, and breaches. Additionally, the rising number of self-healing networks solution providers across regions is expected to drive the growth in the market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The Self-Healing Networks Market is expected to witness considerable developments and significant adoption owing to the need reduce network traffic and automate network remediation across Asia Pacific during the forecast period.

Browse Adjacent Market: Data Center and Networking Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports

Smart Buildings Market - Global Forecast to 2026

Supply Chain Management Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Student Information System Market - Global Forecast to 2027

Artificial Intelligence Market - Global Forecast to 2027

5G Services Market - Global Forecast to 2027