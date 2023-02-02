Global Modular Data Centers Market is Forecast to Grow $89 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 22.17% in IT & Telecom Sector

New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Modular Data Center Market - By Functional Module Solution(All-in-one functional module, Individual functional module, By Individual functional module), By IT module(Electrical module, Mechanical module), By Service(Consulting, Integration & deployment, Infrastructure Management), By Data Center Size(Mid-Sized Data Centers, Enterprise Data Centers, Large Data Centers), By Tier Type, and By Industry(BFSI, IT and Telecom, Government and Defense, Healthcare, Education, Retail, Energy, Manufacturing, Others (Media and Entertainment, and transportation and logistics)): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the demand of global Modular Data Center Market size & share in terms of revenue was valued at USD 21.9 billion in 2021 and it is expected to surpass around USD 89 billion mark by 2030, growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of approximately 22.17% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030.”

What are Modular Data Center? How big is the Modular Data Center Industry?

Modular Data Center Report Coverage & Overview:

A modular data center is a pre-fabricated and standardized data center solution that can be quickly deployed and easily expanded as needed. Modular data centers are designed to offer a flexible and efficient alternative to traditional data center designs, with the aim of reducing deployment time, increasing scalability, and improving energy efficiency.

Modular data centers are made up of individual modules or containers, which can be stacked to create a larger data center. The modules can be shipped to the site pre-assembled, which reduces the time required for on-site installation. They can also be easily relocated if needed, making them a popular choice for organizations that require data centers in remote locations or that need to quickly respond to changes in demand.

The modular data center market has seen significant growth in recent years, driven by increasing demand for cloud computing, big data, and Internet of Things (IoT) services. The rise of edge computing and the need for data centers in remote locations is also contributing to the growth of the market.

Global Modular Data Center Market: Growth Dynamics

The modular data center market is expected to grow in the coming years due to increasing demand for energy-efficient and scalable data center solutions. The growth of cloud computing and the Internet of Things (IoT) is driving the demand for modular data centers, as they offer flexible and cost-effective solutions for expanding capacity and improving reliability. Additionally, advancements in modular design and technology are making these data centers more efficient, reliable and easier to manage. The market is also likely to be influenced by factors such as increasing concerns over data privacy and security, and growing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly data center solutions. The growth of edge computing and the need for data centers in remote locations is also contributing to the growth of the market.

However, the market also faces challenges such as limited standardization, integration issues, and the need for specialized technical expertise. The market is highly competitive, with a large number of vendors offering modular data center solutions. Some of the key players in the market include Schneider Electric, HPE, Dell Technologies, and Lenovo.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2021 USD 21.9 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 89 billion CAGR Growth Rate 22.17% CAGR Base Year 2021 Forecast Years 2022-2030 Key Market Players Schneider Electric, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), Dell Technologies, Lenovo, Rittal North America LLC, Compass Datacenters, Bloom Energy, Facebook, Google, Alibaba Group, IBM, Huawei, BladeRoom Data Centres, Eaton Corporation, CommScope, Cannon Technologies Ltd, Flexenclosure AB, Vertiv., BASElayer Technology, LLC. Key Segment By Functional Module Solution, By IT module, By Service, By Data Center Size, By Tier Type, By Industry, and By Regions Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Modular Data Center Market: Segmentation Analysis

Component segmentation:

Solutions: This segment includes various modular data center products such as server racks, cooling systems, power distribution units, and backup power systems.

Services: This segment includes various services related to the deployment and maintenance of modular data centers, such as consulting, installation, and support services.

Application segmentation:

IT & Telecom: This segment includes data centers used by telecommunications companies and other IT firms.

Industrial: This segment includes data centers used by various industrial sectors, such as manufacturing, energy, and logistics.

BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance): This segment includes data centers used by the banking, financial services, and insurance industries.

Energy: This segment includes data centers used by the energy sector for power generation, distribution, and management.

Healthcare: This segment includes data centers used by the healthcare sector for medical data storage and analysis.

Government & Defense: This segment includes data centers used by government agencies and military organizations for secure data storage and processing.

This segmentation provides a comprehensive overview of the modular data center market, and helps market participants understand the different segments and their respective growth potential.

The global Modular Data Center market is segmented as follows:

By Functional Module Solution:

All-in-one functional module

Individual functional module

By Individual functional module

IT module

Electrical module

Mechanical module

By Service:

Consulting

Integration & deployment

Infrastructure Management

By Data Center Size:

Mid-Sized Data Centers

Enterprise Data Centers

Large Data Centers

By Tier Type:

Tier 1

Tier 2

Tier 3

Tier 4

By Industry:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Defense

Healthcare

Education

Retail

Energy

Manufacturing

Others (Media and Entertainment, and transportation and logistics)

Browse the full "Modular Data Center Market - By Component (Solutions, Services) Application (IT & Telecom, Industrial, BFSI, Energy, Healthcare, Government & Defence): Global Industry Perspective, Comprehensive Analysis And Forecast, 2020 – 2026" Report at

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Modular Data Center market include –

Schneider Electric

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

Dell Technologies

Lenovo

Rittal North America LLC

Compass Datacenters

Bloom Energy

Facebook

Google

Alibaba Group

IBM

Huawei

BladeRoom Data Centres

Eaton Corporation

CommScope

Cannon Technologies Ltd

Flexenclosure AB

Vertiv.

BASElayer Technology, LLC.

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Modular Data Center market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 22.17% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Modular Data Center market size was valued at around US$ 21.9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 89 billion by 2030.

By Services, the Consulting Segment dominates the modular data center market and to show maximum market share in previous year

Based on application segmentation, the IT and Telecom was the leading revenue-generating category.

On the basis of geography/region, the “North America” region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Modular Data Center industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Modular Data Center Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Modular Data Center Industry?

What segments does the Modular Data Center Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Modular Data Center Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2022−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Functional Module Solution, By IT module, By Service, By Data Center Size, By Tier Type, By Industry, and By Regions

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America has grabbed the biggest pie of the global market and is expected to maintain the same condition in the years to come. This area is developing, due to the existence of a huge number of data hubs and has seen rapid development due to the accessibility of comprehensive solutions. However, the modular data center market in Asia Pacific are region is predicted to undergo exponential development and expected to be the quickest-developing area in the global market. This is majorly credited to the rising data center traffic in nations such as Japan, China, Australia, South Korea, and Hong Kong.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Recent Developments

In recent years, the modular data center industry has seen several important developments, including:

Advancements in modular design: Companies are investing in R&D to improve the design of modular data centers and make them more flexible, scalable, and energy-efficient.

Increased adoption by enterprise customers: Modular data centers are increasingly being adopted by enterprise customers for their various data center needs. This has resulted in a significant increase in demand for modular data center solutions.

Emergence of edge computing: The rise of edge computing is leading to an increased demand for modular data centers in remote locations. This is driving the growth of the market for modular data center solutions.

Growth of the containerized data center market: The market for containerized data centers, which are a type of modular data center, is growing rapidly. This is due to the advantages offered by containerized data centers, such as rapid deployment and scalability.

Integration with AI and automation technologies: Companies are increasingly integrating artificial intelligence (AI) and automation technologies into their modular data centers to improve efficiency and reduce costs.

These developments have had a significant impact on the modular data center industry and are expected to continue shaping its future.

