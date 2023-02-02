Inovalon Adds All-payer Claims Management Software to the PointClickCare Marketplace, Expanding Partnership

BOWIE, Md., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inovalon, a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare, today announced the addition of its EASE All-Payer claims management solution to the PointClickCare Marketplace. Building on a five-year partnership, Inovalon’s newest listing on the Marketplace offers healthcare providers sophisticated revenue cycle management (RCM) tools that are seamlessly integrated into PointClickCare’s Electronic Health Record (EHR).



The Inovalon EASE All-Payer claims management software, powered by the Inovalon ONE® Platform, helps providers achieve a 99% first-pass acceptance rate among commercial and Medicare payers. The solution leverages an advanced payer rules engine that validates claims based on the latest requirements from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Commercial insurers. The solution also allows users to easily create custom, facility-specific business rules that improve the accuracy of claims processed in each location.

Unlike other solutions, EASE All-Payer automatically checks claim eligibility and historical responses upon submission, enabling users to identify and correct upstream eligibility issues before transmitting to the payer. Additionally, the solution’s integration with Inovalon’s MORE2 Registry enables providers to easily source missing patient information, such as the Medicare Beneficiary Identifier, which can significantly reduce claims denials and improve first pass yield.

Also offered on the PointClickCare Marketplace is Inovalon’s Workforce Management solution, a fully mobile, real-time scheduling and open shift management application that scales from single units to entire enterprises. Inovalon solutions available on the Marketplace allow PointClickCare customers to operate within a single platform to launch, manage, and utilize applications, resulting in greater data accessibility and a unified user experience.

“We are pleased to enter the next phase of our long-standing partnership with PointClickCare supporting thousands of providers with the integrated tools they need to optimize financial and operational performance,” said Julie Lambert, President and General Manager of the Inovalon Provider business unit. “Inovalon powers thousands of facilities with its industry-leading solutions, and our latest listing on the PointClickCare Marketplace ensures they are easily accessible to our joint customers.”

To learn more about Inovalon’s revenue cycle management solutions, visit: www.inovalon.com/products/provider-cloud/revenue-cycle-management/

To see Inovalon’s Claims Management solution featured on the PointClickCare Marketplace, visit: PointClickCare Marketplace.

About Inovalon

Inovalon is a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions empowering data-driven healthcare. The Inovalon ONE® Platform brings together national-scale connectivity, real-time primary source data access, and advanced analytics to enable improved clinical outcomes and economics across the healthcare ecosystem. The company’s analytics and capabilities are used by more than 20,000 customers and are informed by the primary source data of more than 71 billion medical events across one million physicians, 622,000 clinical settings, and 359 million unique patients. For more information, visit www.inovalon.com/.

