Splashtop Launches New Antivirus Capabilities Powered by Bitdefender

CUPERTINO, Calif, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Splashtop, a leader in secure remote IT solutions that simplify and support the work-anywhere world, today announced the launch of Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender. The award-winning cybersecurity technology is now available for several Splashtop products, enabling MSPs and IT teams to best protect their endpoints against threats with the benefit of a centralized management experience.

The latest offering elevates Splashtop's commitment to protecting users on multiple fronts, from securing endpoints to enabling secure remote access from any device. Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender provides the anti-malware, antivirus, and other powerful security capabilities necessary to ensure today’s business endpoints are kept safe from modern cyber threats. Available as an add-on to Splashtop subscriptions, the integrated functionality makes it even simpler for organizations, from small and medium-sized businesses to large enterprises, to consolidate their IT strategies, management, and costs with Splashtop.

“Empowering businesses with combined endpoint security, remote access and support that is easily managed is a powerful strategy to simplify IT,” said Mark Lee, CEO of Splashtop. “Through our expanded partnership with Bitdefender, we’re excited to deliver a top endpoint security solution that is now even more accessible to our customers.”

“Ransomware, credential stealers, phishing campaigns are all becoming more sophisticated and frequent as the threat landscape evolves,” said Jose Lopez, Vice President, Technology Licensing and Service Providers at Bitdefender. “Preventing threats from infiltrating environments is the first and most crucial measure for a strong cyber defense. We are pleased to partner with Splashtop to help businesses protect their digital assets through our industry leading cybersecurity technologies.”

Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender supports the company’s commitment to building a 'single pane of glass' solution, where customers see everything they need directly in the Splashtop web console. It allows customers to improve security capabilities while eliminating the need to use additional websites or consoles to access different solutions, easing the burden on IT staff. Built-in features all managed within the Splashtop single web console include:

Anti-malware Scanning: Schedule quick scans, run full on-demand scans and enable on-access scanning for real-time protection against malware.

Schedule quick scans, run full on-demand scans and enable on-access scanning for real-time protection against malware. Web Traffic Security: Leverage firewall, anti-phishing and traffic scanning to block unauthorized connection attempts and protect users from fraudulent websites or malicious content such as spyware or viruses.

Leverage firewall, anti-phishing and traffic scanning to block unauthorized connection attempts and protect users from fraudulent websites or malicious content such as spyware or viruses. Advanced Threat Control: Continuously monitor apps and processes using Bitdefender's heuristic scoring algorithm to detect threats before they are officially identified.

Continuously monitor apps and processes using Bitdefender's heuristic scoring algorithm to detect threats before they are officially identified. Antivirus Alerts & Logging: View protection status and logged threats for each device and get notified in real-time when a threat is detected or blocked.

View protection status and logged threats for each device and get notified in real-time when a threat is detected or blocked. Device Scanning: Prevent sensitive data leakage and malware infections from external USB devices and CD/DVD media.

Prevent sensitive data leakage and malware infections from external USB devices and CD/DVD media. Policy Assignment: Customize antivirus policies for specific computers and groups to cater to different clients’ and organizations' needs.

Availability

Splashtop Antivirus powered by Bitdefender is available now with Splashtop Enterprise, Splashtop SOS+, Splashtop Remote Support and Splashtop Business Access Pro and Legacy products.

About Splashtop

Splashtop is a leader in secure IT solutions that simplify and streamline the work-anywhere world. Its remote and on-premise solutions for work, learning and IT support deliver an experience that is as fast, simple and secure as being in front of an on-site machine. Splashtop delivers high performance with 4k quality at 60fps; advanced security features and compliance; one application for access and support for all devices and operating systems; and instant global support with direct access to an expert. More than 30 million users, including those in 85% of Fortune 500 enterprises, enjoy Splashtop products globally. www.Splashtop.com

About Bitdefender

Bitdefender is a cybersecurity leader delivering best-in-class threat prevention, detection, and response solutions worldwide. Guardian over millions of consumer, enterprise, and government environments, Bitdefender is one of the industry’s most trusted experts for eliminating threats, protecting privacy, digital identity and data, and enabling cyber resilience. With deep investments in research and development, Bitdefender Labs discovers hundreds of new threats each minute and validates billions of threat queries daily. The company has pioneered breakthrough innovations in antimalware, IoT security, behavioral analytics, and artificial intelligence and its technology is licensed by more than 150 of the world’s most recognized technology brands. Founded in 2001, Bitdefender has customers in 170+ countries with offices around the world. For more information, visit www.bitdefender.com.