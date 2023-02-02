CFO of GPS Capital Markets Named ‘Forty Under 40’ Honoree

SALT LAKE CITY, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GPS Capital Markets, LLC, a leading Fintech firm offering corporate foreign exchange services, today announced that Michael Harris, Chief Financial Officer, is one of Utah Business magazine’s ‘Forty Under 40’ honorees for 2023. This highly selective annual recognition program honors forty young business and professional leaders who stand out in their fields.



“We are proud to announce the selection of Michael Harris as one of Utah’s top 40 under 40 business leaders. As the CFO of GPS, this recognition highlights Michael’s exceptional leadership, financial acumen, and commitment to driving business growth,” said Brandon Parke, President of GPS Capital Markets. “Michael is not only a great friend, but he is also a valuable asset to the organization and trusted advisor to our entire team.”

Michael Harris has climbed the corporate ladder very swiftly in an area of business that generally rewards tenure and experience. He has done so by successfully leading initiative after initiative. Michael’s leadership has been pivotal in many areas of GPS. As a CPA his contributions to the Operations, Accounting, Finance, and Credit teams have provided the company with solutions and efficiencies that have enhanced its growth trajectory.

Michael Harris commented, “Receiving this honor came as a surprise and was very humbling. While it is exciting to have this award to showcase all the hard work and long hours, it is also a testament to all the fantastic people that have helped and mentored me along the way. It is as much of a celebration of me as it is of them.”

The annual Utah Business ‘Forty Under 40’ program honors Utah’s up-and-coming professionals rising through the ranks at record speed. Utah Business will recognize Mr. Harris and the other 2023 honorees at an awards ceremony at The Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City. The magazine’s February issue also features the honorees.

For more information, go to: https://www.utahbusiness.com/events/40-under-40/

ABOUT GPS CAPITAL MARKETS, LLC:

Headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, GPS Capital Markets, LLC provides corporate foreign exchange services that help companies manage their foreign currency risk and execute foreign currency transactions. Founded in 2002, GPS brings together a senior management team rich in international banking experience from the world's leading financial institutions. GPS has several offices throughout the United States, as well as in Australia, Canada, the European Union and the United Kingdom. It combines competitive exchange rates with a host of tailored international financial solutions for its clients. For more information, visit www.gpsfx.com and follow @gpscapitalmarkets.

