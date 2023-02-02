XR Immersive Tech Announces Strategic Studio Partnerships, and Brand New and Intuitive Interface and Website

Strategic partnerships with multiple studios to bring gaming, education, and enterprise training to virtual reality locations worldwide



Introducing SynthesisVR Admin Interface Version 4.0

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- XR Immersive Tech Inc. (“Immersive Tech”, or the “Company”) (CSE: VRAR) (FSE:79W) (OTCQB: FNTTF), an industry leader in Social Entertainment, Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) content and experiences, is pleased to announce strategic partnerships with multiple studios by a wholly-owned subsidiary, SynthesisVR Inc. (“SynthesisVR'').

What is SynthesisVR?

A SaaS platform providing solutions to small and enterprise-scale virtual reality businesses to manage their daily operation, manage XR devices, license commercial content as well as provide studios a way to deploy content to various virtual reality headsets in an agnostic manner.

By strategically partnering with various developers, SynthesisVR aims to bring amazing games, and educational and enterprise training content in a frictionless manner to VR businesses all over the world. In this vein, we announce our latest partnership with the following companies.

About Walkabout Mini Golf VR

Walkabout Mini Golf VR, developed by Mighty Coconut Studios, is one of the most popular VR games in the market. The game takes the classic mini-golf experience to the next level, with natural and intuitive putting, realistic physics, and a diverse range of courses to challenge both casual and seasoned golfers. XRi partnered with Mighty Coconut on January 17, 2023 and is proud to announce the launch of Walkabout Mini Golf VR to VR locations through its wholly-owned subsidiary SynthesisVR.

David Wyatt, Head of Communications & Business Strategy at Mighty Coconut had this say “With its intuitive gameplay, expansive and growing courses, and best-rated multi-player experience, we believe Walkabout Mini Golf is the best first experience in VR and something people will enjoy coming together for again and again for many years. With this partnership with SynthesisVR, we’re excited to offer our players hundreds of locations where they can meet up in real life, and also a great way to show off the game to people they care about.”

Game Features

8 unique 18-hole courses to master. (plus additional DLC courses available)

Unlock NIGHT MODE for more challenging versions of all courses.

Play solo, 1v1 online quick match, or create a private room with up to 8 players.

Extremely accurate physics feels just like the real thing.

Collect over 188 custom balls hidden throughout the courses.

Teleport and Smooth locomotion supported, as well as the ability to fly

New avatars featuring lip sync, a quadrillion+ combinations

Full cross play between all platforms.

Supports English, French, Spanish, German, Japanese, Korean, and Chinese



About Kayak VR

Kayak VR is one of the most gorgeous looking and most realistic VR games available in the market and we are proud to partner with Better Than Life in bringing Kayak VR to VR businesses all over the world. XRi partnered with Studio Better Than Life on December 2022 in bringing Kayak VR to VR locations through the SynthesisVR platform.

Kayak VR: Mirage takes you on an epic and exhilarating journey through beautiful and unique locations, tailor-made for Virtual Reality. Maneuver the fully physically accurate kayak around checkpoints and crown yourself the fastest, or take it easy and use the free-ride mode for a leisurely trip and take in the sights of our varied locales, ranging from realistic to surreal.

Game Features

Beautiful and varied locations to race through or explore, ranging from photorealistic to surreal.

Time attack with a checkpoint course on all levels for racing fanatics who want a real workout.

Free Roam mode for a more serene experience through the levels.

Cutting-edge graphics that push the limits of what games in VR are capable of

Fully physics-based kayaking for an authentic experience that really makes you feel like you're on the water.

Comfort settings that make sure people without sea legs can enjoy it all the same.

A music selection that always fits with the environment and mode you're playing in.



About Zephyrus Prelude

Welcome to Zephyrus, a world on the edge of logic and magic, full of witches, wizards, and mysterious and cursed creatures. Become a magician and use your powers to escape this strange world. Discover the secrets of the world, solve puzzles, and avoid creatures that get in your way. Prepare for a journey that will take you to places you've never been before, mysterious and challenging.

Escape room VR is a popular genre and in Zephyrus Prelude, players collect and use mana to solve 3-dimensional puzzles. In cooperative play, sometimes more than one image is needed to solve a challenge where you must act together at the same time. With PC-based VR headsets and Quest headset cross play, now locations have the flexibility to provide an amazing escape room experience to customers without the limitations of having to use a certain type of VR headset.

SynthesisVR is always striving to bring the most relevant and popular games, educational, and enterprise content to VR locations worldwide and we continue working with developers like VictoryXR, Resolution Games, and hundreds more. Not only does SynthesisVR bring amazing content, but we also work closely with developers in making their content easily accessible to a commercial license, including features like One Click Multiplayer where VR operators can connect multiple players with a click of a button, and many more cool features like this.

New Interface Design Launch

On February 1st, 2023, SynthesisVR unveiled its latest version 4 interface for its commercial clients. This updated interface was designed with a focus on user experience and ease of use, taking more than 6 months to develop. According to A Shabeer Sinnalebbe, CEO of XR Immersive Tech, "SynthesisVR is utilized by over 500 locations globally and after gathering feedback from numerous location owners and operators, we believe this new version represents a significant step forward in the platform's ongoing development process. Operators can now easily license games, schedule appointments, and navigate the platform with increased ease and simplicity."

