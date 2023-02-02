Muscle Maker Inc. Appoints Two New Members to Its Board of Directors

Fort Worth, Texas, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Muscle Maker, Inc. (Nasdaq: GRIL), (“the Company”), today announced the appointment of Ms. Hannah Oh and Mr. Ray Shankar to its Board of Directors effective March 1, 2023.



“I am very pleased to welcome Ms. Oh and Mr. Shankar as new Board members,” commented Mr. Michael Roper, CEO of Muscle Maker, Inc. “Both individuals bring a wealth of experience and expertise in their fields and will be a tremendous asset as we continue to advance the Company’s new growth phase that has brought our Sadot subsidiary across the $150 million revenue milestone in its first 60 days of operation in Q4, 2022.”

Hannah Oh is currently the Head of Marketing Excellence with Bayer Crop Science for the Asia region. She is an experienced (15+ year) agri-food business leader who has held various senior roles at Bayer. She is a certified nutritionist and a sustainability professional, with broad experiences spanning across the APAC, EMEA and USA regions, with expertise in supply chain strategies, operational integrated business planning, commercial development, and branding campaigns.

Hannah is also an active member of the global Agri-tech and food tech start-up ecosystem by providing mentorship to entrepreneurs and start up companies.

Ray Shankar is currently a Partner at Oon & Bazul LLP. Ray specialises in advising on the establishment of family offices, which includes legacy and estate planning, wills, trusts, family charters/constitutions, tax efficient structures and succession planning.

Ray’s practice is based in Singapore where he advises an international clientele. He possesses an in-depth understanding of the commercial, political, and cultural landscapes, which allows him to provide practical and effective solutions to complex legal issues.

The two board additions satisfy performance terms outlined in the Company’s recent 8-K filing.

About Muscle Maker Grill Inc.

Muscle Maker, Inc. is the parent company of “healthier for you” brands delivering high-quality healthy food options to consumers through traditional and non-traditional locations such as military bases, universities, delivery and by direct to consumer ready-made meal prep options. Brands include Muscle Maker Grill Restaurants, Pokemoto Hawaiian Poke and SuperFit Foods meal prep. The menus highlight healthier versions of traditional and non-traditional dishes and feature grass fed steak, lean turkey, chicken breast, Ahi tuna, salmon, shrimp, tofu and plant-based options. For more information on Muscle Maker, Inc., visit www.musclemakergrill.com, for more information on Pokemoto visit www.pokemoto.com or for more information on SuperFit Foods visit www.superfitfoods.com.



Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include “forward-looking statements” pursuant to the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. To the extent that the information presented in this press release discusses financial projections, information, or expectations about our business plans, results of operations, products or markets, or otherwise makes statements about future events, such statements are forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of words such as “should”, “may,” “intends,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” “projects,” “forecasts,” “expects,” “plans,” and “proposes.” Although we believe that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, there are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements. You are urged to carefully review and consider any cautionary statements and other disclosures, including the statements made under the heading “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in documents that we file from time to time with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of the document in which they are contained, and Muscle Maker, Inc., does not undertake any duty to update any forward-looking statements except as may be required by law.

