PayTrace adds new VP team members

SPOKANE, Wash., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PayTrace, a leader in B2B payments technology, is happy to share the addition of Lindsay Mowery, Senior Vice President of Sales, and Federica Melis, Vice President of ISV Sales, to its leadership team. Mowery and Melis bring a wealth of B2B sales experience and vast expertise in building high-performing technology teams.

Both Mowery and Melis have deep experience in larger organizations, bringing a wider scope to PayTrace’s business development team. Most recently, Mowery was the VP of Sales & Operations in the B2B division at EVO Payments, and Melis joins the PayTrace team from the Cybersecurity, IOT and Virtualization space, where she built global programs and go-to-market initiatives that help ISVs channel success.

“PayTrace has done a phenomenal job of building strong partner and customer relationships as well as brand recognition in the B2B payments space,” Mowery said. “We will continue to grow our existing partner portfolios by offering competitive technology solutions, improvement to our product offerings and continuing to expand our distribution in key ERP communities.”

Poised for a transformative year on the heels of its acquisition in 2021, PayTrace is building on an already strong foundation of B2B payments excellence. Through its partnership with North American Bancard, PayTrace aims to invest more in technology, enhance the company’s presence in key market verticals and grow its partner and ISV communities.

“I found a fantastic group of people at PayTrace,” Melis said. “Our ability to listen to each other's feedback, grow jointly as a team and leverage our individual experience is key to the success of our team, partners and customers.”

ABOUT PAYTRACE

PayTrace Inc. is motivated by the challenge of delivering the best in class technology, the highest level of partner services, and superior end user experiences. We empower sales partners by offering high value SaaS technology solutions to businesses. Processing just under $50 billion in the past year, PayTrace is committed to our partners, and their customers by delivering five-star service while providing comprehensive, easy-to-use payment solutions that lower processing costs through interchange optimization and increased security. For more information, visit https://www.paytrace.net.

ABOUT NORTH AMERICAN BANCARD

North American Bancard is re-imagining the payment experience. As a leading payment technology innovator, NAB has a diversified product platform that provides a modern end-to-end infrastructure to enable globally-preferred payment types. NAB's superior solutions deliver seamless payments experiences in mobile, ecommerce, and in-store environments. Serving hundreds of thousands of businesses and with over $100 billion per year in electronic transaction volume, NAB delivers functional, feature-rich and frictionless solutions for the evolving merchant economy. For more information, please visit www.northamericanbancard.com.