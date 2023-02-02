Pipette Market will worth USD 2320.7 million by 2030 : GreyViews

Pune India, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the pipette market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the pipette market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the volume, volume format, product, technology, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global pipette market are Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mettler Toledo, Brand Gmbh CO KG, Eppendorf AG, Oxford Lab Product, Sartorius AG, HirschmannLaborgerate GmbH & Co. KG, Corning Incorporated, Hamilton Medical, Nichiryo Medical among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide pipette market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Increasing incidences of chronic and infectious diseases have prompted an increase in healthcare research and development activities across the world, which has also accelerated pipette market growth. A substantial increase in research activities has resulted from advances in genomics, biotechnology, and bioinformatics, which have influenced the growth of the pipette market. When transferring materials, pipettes reduce contamination rates as well as improve sampling accuracy. With the technological advancements in the healthcare sector, significant improvements in pipetting materials, from glass to high-quality plastics, have also been made in the past few years. A number of manufacturers are also launching pipettes with different designs based on different purposes, with varying degrees of precision and accuracy, from single-piece pipettes to more sophisticated electronic pipettes, which is expected to boost the growth of the pipette market. There are some factors which are hampering the growth of the market such as the high cost of advanced pipettes and the lack of trained professionals etc. Traditional pipettes are still used in some areas by emerging and developed countries, primarily due to the high cost of electronic pipettes as well as the high investment required to switch. As well as dilution and mixing functions, electronic pipettes are capable of repetitive dispensing, which allows for much faster liquid dispensing than mechanical pipettes, but the high cost of electronic pipettes is obstructing the market growth.

Scope of Pipettes Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Million Segments Covered Volume, Volume Format, Product, Technology, and Regions.



Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Mettler Toledo, Brand Gmbh CO KG, Eppendorf AG, Oxford Lab Product, Sartorius AG, HirschmannLaborgerate GmbH & Co. KG, Corning Incorporated, Hamilton Medical, Nichiryo Medical among others

Segmentation Analysis

0.1 µL is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The volume segment includes 0.1 µL, 0.1-20 µL, 20-300 µL, 300-500 µL, and others. The 0.1 µL segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. This segment of the pipette market accounted for the highest segment revenue due to the fact that laboratory tools like these can measure and transfer very small volumes of solutions and are extensively used in molecular biology, biochemistry, immunology, and cell culture, among others.

Adjustable volume is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The volume format segment includes fixed volume and adjustable volume. The adjustable volume segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Additionally, this segment is expected to grow rapidly. It is expected that this segment will dominate over the forecast period due to the growing demand for adjustable volume products, which are contributing to its growth. A wide range of manufacturers, such as Hamilton, VistaLab Technologies, and others, are offering adjustable volume pipettes that make use easy and reduce errors, thereby increasing production.

Standard is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The product segment includes low-retention, standard, filtered and other. The standard segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. A standard tip is a multipurpose tip that can meet a range of performance criteria for a wide range of laboratory applications. These uses range widely, from precise reagent distribution to more accommodating methods. Sterile standard tips are provided for uses needing the highest level of purity. Filter tips are the most important pipetting technique. Aerosol barrier tips, also known as filtering pipette tips, include a filter integrated into the proximal part of the tips in order to precisely draw viscous materials into the shaft. This prevents sample contamination caused by aerosols and protects the pipette from further physical damage. These suggestions are most advantageous to the PCR, qPCR, and sensitive tests.

Adjustable volume is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The technology segment includes Non-Robotic and Robotic. The non-robotic segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Non-robotic pipette tips are used with conventional or manually operated pipetting machines. The majority of laboratories used manually operated pipetting equipment, which directly impacts the need for normal or non-robotic pipette tips. However, due to advancements and automation in the healthcare sector, there is now a higher demand for automated liquid handling systems.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the pipettes market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. As a result of the growth of pharmaceutical industries in the region, clinical trials have experienced a significant increase. The phenomenal growth in market players, contributing and collaborating with academic institutes, government and non-government research centres has resulted in an increase in clinical trials. Moreover, continuous research and development in the science and medical field will boost the growth of the market.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's pipette market size was valued at USD 168.2 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 235.5 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2023 to 2030.

As a result of the growth in the biotechnology sector and the increase in clinical trials across the country, the market has grown rapidly.

China

China’s pipette market size was valued at USD 181.01 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 259.39 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2023 to 2030.

Developing R&D infrastructure in the country has made it possible for the country's pipettes market to grow significantly due to the presence pharma and biopharma industries in the country.

India

India's pipette market size was valued at USD 139.24 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 198.01 million by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2023 to 2030..

Increasing demand for research and development, continuous innovation in products, and an increasing number of healthcare settings and diagnostics, as well as liquid handling systems, are all key factors driving the market growth.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the rising clinical trials and R&D activities, propelling the growth of the market across the countries.

