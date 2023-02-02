Fraser Valley real estate sales record slowest annual start in ten years; January new listings lowest in over thirty years

SURREY, British Columbia, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The downward trend in Fraser Valley real estate sales continued in January as further interest rate hikes kept buyers sidelined.



With 626 transactions processed on the MLS®, sales were off by 12.6 per cent compared to last month and down by 52.2 per cent compared to this time last year. The last time January sales were this low was in 2013 at 617 sales.

“Buyers are understandably cautious, which explains the slow start to the year,” said Sandra Benz, President of the Fraser Valley Real Estate Board. “That said, the pent-up demand that has been building since the last quarter of 2022 will likely give rise to a sales uptick, especially if rate hikes subside, which we expect will be the case.”

Although new listings saw an increase of 128.3 per cent over last month to 1,833, they are at the lowest level of new supply for January since 1984. Active listings rose slightly up 5 per cent to 4,118 over December 2022 and up by 76.6 per cent compared to this time last year.

“We also expect inventory to start increasing over the coming months as sellers act on decisions that have been on hold, waiting for rates to peak,” added Benz. “As we start to see greater selection across all property categories, we should see demand pick up.”

At $942,200, the composite Benchmark home price continued to edge downward, slipping by 1.4 per cent from December and off by 15.1 per cent compared to January 2022.

“After a market slowdown for the past several months, the Board is expecting a return to seasonal activity leading into spring,” said FVREB CEO Baldev Gill. “With rates still elevated, however, buyers and sellers would be well-advised to seek out the guidance of a professional REALTOR® to determine the best strategy and timing to take advantage of the anticipated market upswing.”

Across Fraser Valley in January, the average number of days to sell a single-family detached home was 48, and a townhome was 40 days. Apartments took, on average, 41 days to sell.

MLS® HPI Benchmark Price Activity

Single Family Detached: At $1,357,800, the Benchmark price for an FVREB single-family detached home decreased 1.4 per cent compared to December 2022 and decreased 17.6 per cent compared to January 2022.

At $773,100, the Benchmark price for an FVREB townhome decreased 1.8 per cent compared to December 2022 and decreased 8.8 per cent compared to January 2022.

At $503,700, the Benchmark price for an FVREB apartment/condo decreased 0.2 per cent compared to December 2022 and decreased 5.9 per cent compared to January 2022.

The Fraser Valley Real Estate Board is an association of 4,938 real estate professionals who live and work in the BC communities of Abbotsford, Langley, Mission, North Delta, Surrey, and White Rock.

