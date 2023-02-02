Digital Photo Frame Market Sales to Top US$ 81 Million in Revenues by 2033 at a CAGR of 3.1%, Says Persistence Market Research 

New York:, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Digital Photo Frame Market was valued at US$ 58 million at the end of 2022 and is predicted to expand at a CAGR of 3.1% between 2023 and 2033, according to the latest industry report by Persistence Market Research. Digital Photo Frame Market is projected to account for over US$ 81 million by the end of 2033.



The lifestyle of people across the world has significantly changed due to rapid advancements in technology. This is particularly noticeable in the field of photography, among others. Technological advancements have enhanced how people display photos in addition to making it easier to take clearer, sharper pictures.

In the past, people would keep an album of noteworthy occasions and unforgettable moments. However, the classic photo frame is being replaced by digital photo frames, which have a number of benefits. Users can easily store, access, and look at their favourite photos and videos on wireless digital photo frames, which resemble tablets. This also comes with spectacular quality, versatility, the ability to play films, run slideshows, and several built-in features, including a clock and calendar.

Click Here to Get Free Sample Copy of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/samples/33294

One of the key factors driving market expansion is the growing trend of framing certificates in homes, businesses, schools & colleges, stores, clinics, and other locations. This is due to the fact that offering certificates, particularly in clinics, schools, colleges, and training facilities aids in gaining more trust and devoted clients who can subsequently use their word of mouth to promote the growth of the brand and thereby the digital photo frame market.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

North America has a lucrative digital photo frame market with an increasing number of smart homes; the region is anticipated to hold a significant value share of 32% in 2023.

The United States is a leading market for digital photo frames and is expected to evolve at a CAGR of 4.2% during the forecast period.

Asia is one of the rising markets for digital photo frames.

Online retailing is anticipated to be a well-liked channel of sales and is anticipated to grow rapidly due to a rise in people’s engagement on online shopping portals across the world.

“The premium quality of digital photo frames over other substitute products will drive the global market. Rising adoption of commercial digital photo frames will also complement market expansion,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

Get Full Access of this Report@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/checkout/33294

Key Market Players

The report underlines ground-breaking insights into the competitive scenario of the digital photo frame market, along with the highlights of differential strategies used by manufacturers.

Some of the leading manufacturers of digital photo frame are

Sony Corporation

LG Electronics

Aluratek

ViewSonic Corporation

PhotoSpring Inc.

Sungale

Aura

HP Development Company, L.P.

Nixplay

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

OSRAM GmbH. among others.

Know More about Report Inclusions

Persistence Market Research published a new market report on the digital photo frame market, covering global industry analysis 2018 to 2022 and forecasts for 2023 to 2033. This research report provides compelling insights based on screen size, aspect ratio, power supply, application, material type, and sales channel, across all major regions.

The report also includes forecast factors and vital macroeconomic factors that are anticipated to boost the growth of the global market. It also addresses the restraints that are projected to hinder market growth, along with the latest trends and potential opportunities in the market.

You Can Customize this Report As per Your Requirement Click Here@ https://www.persistencemarketresearch.com/request-customization/33294

About Consumer Goods Division at Persistence Market Research

The Consumer Goods team at Persistence Market Research helps clients from all over the globe with their unique business intelligence needs by offering expert analysis, actionable insights, and strategic recommendations. With a repertoire of over 1,000 reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has analysed the consumer goods industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. We provide end-to-end research and consulting services; reach out to explore how we can help.

Other Trending Reports:

About Persistence Market Research:



Business intelligence is the foundation of every business model employed by Persistence Market Research. Multi-dimensional sources are being put to work, which include big data, customer experience analytics, and real-time data collection. Thus, working on “micros” by Persistence Market Research helps companies overcome their “macro” business challenges.

Persistence Market Research is always way ahead of its time. In other words, it tables market solutions by stepping into the companies’/clients’ shoes much before they themselves have a sneak pick into the market. The pro-active approach followed by experts at Persistence Market Research helps companies/clients lay their hands on techno-commercial insights beforehand, so that the subsequent course of action could be simplified on their part.

Contact

Rajendra Singh

Persistence Market Research

U.S. Sales Office:

305 Broadway, 7th Floor

New York City, NY 10007

+1-646-568-7751

United States

USA - Canada Toll-Free: 800-961-0353

Email: sales@persistencemarketresearch.com