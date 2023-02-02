Porsche Cars Canada appoints new Chief Financial Officer

Toronto, ON, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is pleased to announce Annette Edel as its Chief Financial Officer, effective March 1, 2023. Edel will take the reins from incumbent Marc Piovesan, who accepted a position with Porsche Cars Great Britain after spending seven years with the brand in Canada.

Edel will join the organization from Porsche Taiwan where she held the position of Director Finance & IT since August of 2021. Since starting at the brand’s Headquarters in 2008, she worked in finance roles at various Porsche wholesale and retail entities. Overall, Edel brings more than 20 years of finance experience in the automotive industry encompassing multiple facets of the business.

“Annette is a standout individual who brings unique and valuable experience to the role,” said John Cappella, President and CEO, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. “Her credentials perfectly position her to build on the accomplishments of her predecessor, Marc Piovesan, whom we would like to thank and offer the best wishes on his newest professional challenge within the Porsche brand.”

About Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd.

Established in 2008, Porsche Cars Canada, Ltd. (PCL) is the exclusive importer and distributor of the Porsche 911, 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman, Taycan, Panamera, as well as Cayenne and Macan. Headquartered in Toronto, Ontario, since 2017, PCL employs a team of more than 60 in sales, aftersales, finance, marketing, retail development, and public relations. They, in turn, work to provide Porsche customers with a best-in-class experience in keeping with the brand's more than 70-year history of leadership in the advancement of vehicle performance, safety, and efficiency. In 2019, a Parts Distribution Centre opened its doors in Mississauga to service the countrywide network of 21 Porsche Centres. PCL is the dedicated subsidiary of Porsche AG, headquartered in Stuttgart, Germany.

At the core of this success is Porsche's proud racing heritage that boasts some 30,000-plus motorsport wins to date.

