Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Regenerative Medicine Market to Reach $30.8 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Regenerative Medicine estimated at US$9.6 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$30.8 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cell Therapy, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.3% CAGR and reach US$15.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Gene Therapy segment is readjusted to a revised 15.7% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $2.8 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.7% CAGR
The Regenerative Medicine market in the U.S. is estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.4% and 13.5% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.2% CAGR.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Regenerative Medicine: A Preface
Recent Market Activity
An Overview of Regenerative Medicine in Bone and Joint
Applications
Current and Future Analysis
Developed Markets Dominate, Developing to Drive Growth
Regenerative Medicine - Past, Present & Future
Another Revolution in the Making?
Conventional Chemical Medicine Vs Regenerative Medicine
Regenerative Medicine - Bypassing the Ethical Concerns
Regenerative Medicine Throws Up Several New Therapies
Current Global Market for Regenerative Medicine
Market Potential
Therapeutic Companies and Products in Regenerative Medicine -
Current Status
Regenerative Medicine - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Combination of Factors to Drive Regenerative Medicine Market
Burgeoning Global Population Offers Significant Growth
Opportunities
Aging Global Population: Need for New Effective Treatments
Increasing Healthcare Spending in Emerging Markets:
Opportunities in Store
Government Support and Increased Private Sector Participation
Investment and Funding Landscape
Major M&A Activity and Strategic Alliances in Regenerative
Medicine: 2011-2016
Recent Advancements in the Science of Regenerative Medicine
Advanced Ceramics Gaining Preeminence in Regenerative Medicine
Field
3D Organ & Tissue Printing: Still in Early Stages
Nanotechnology in Regenerative Medicine
Issues to be Sorted Out
Need for New Scientific and Technological Standards
Standardized Guidelines
Clinical Translation - Collaboration of Multidisciplinary
Skills is Essential
The Question of Apt Business Models - The Service and Product
Approach
Autologous or Service Approach Preferred by European Firms
Allogenic or Product Approach - Slow to Develop
Regenerative Medicine Requires Improved Biomaterials
Investors Wary of Funding Regenerative Medicine
Regenerative Medicine Field Lags Behind Due to Segregated Focus
Challenges Encountered by Regenerative Medicine
Scientific and Technological Challenges
Barriers in Sharing Intellectual Property Rights
Viable Manufacturing Technologies and Skilled Personnel Crucial
Strict Regulations Push up Operational Costs
Challenges Facing Autologous Cell Therapies
