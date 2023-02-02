Global RNA Vaccine Market Research and Opportunities Report 2022: Technology Innovations and Investments Bolster Next-generation Prophylactic and Therapeutic RNA Vaccines

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Advances and Growth Opportunities in RNA Vaccines" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

RNA therapeutics and vaccines have been around for a long time, but the COVID-19 pandemic enabled their mass-market commercialization.

Industry players saw mRNA vaccines developed for COVID-19 as effective for reducing the impact of the SARS-CoV-2 virus in populations. Moderna emerged as the first player to develop and commercialize an mRNA vaccine for COVID-19, followed by others such as Pfizer and BioNTech. mRNA is the first form of RNA vaccine to complete clinical trials and commercialization. The publisher's analysis shows industry participants are developing mRNA vaccines for influenza, HIV, and cancer.

RNA vaccine development is research intensive, with newer RNA modifications giving rise to more unique forms like self-amplifying mRNA (saRNA) and circular RNA vaccines. RNA design and optimization are essential to obtain RNA forms that suit vaccine development and provide the expected outcomes.

saRNA vaccines are considered the next-generation RNA vaccines with improved properties and more advantages over mRNA vaccines. Meanwhile, circular RNA vaccines are emerging due to enhanced properties such as stability and higher protein expressions. It is a new RNA vaccine with high potential in the early stages of R&D and clinical trials.

Apart from research on RNA forms, RNA vaccine delivery systems and route of administration are also deciding factors in their success. To achieve maximum potential, researchers should deliver RNA vaccines through effective delivery systems that retain their potency.

Increased global demands for COVID-19 vaccines led to the manufacturing of mRNA vaccines in a short time to cater to large populations. Vaccine developers adopted digital technologies, expanded manufacturing units and capabilities, and increased collaborations with contract development and manufacturing companies to achieve such humongous targets.

Expanding RNA vaccine manufacturing will increase the vaccine capacity and reduce large-scale manufacturing costs. This will ensure that the vaccine is affordable and allow vaccine developers to provide them to developing countries at a subsidy.

This report includes the following:

Reasons for RNA vaccines emerging as a promising category of therapeutics

Technological developments

Digital biomanufacturing-driven changes in RNA vaccine development

Newer modes of delivery

Progress of clinical trials since the approval of the first RNA vaccine

Global adoption rate

Prospects for RNA vaccine developers

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative: Factors Creating Pressure on Growth

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Ribonucleic Acid (RNA) Vaccine Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Research Methodology

2. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Segmentation

A Growing Shift Toward Developing RNA Vaccines

RNA Vaccines Overcome Limitations of Conventional Vaccines

Global Trends in RNA Vaccine Development

Growth Drivers

Growth Restraints

3. Innovations and R&D Scenario

Types of RNA Vaccines and Technology Readiness Level (TRL)

Design and Modifications Improve Synthetic RNA Vaccine Production

Industry Players with RNA Vaccine Modification Platforms

Advanced Platforms Improve RNA Vaccine Designs and Processes to Produce High-quality Vaccines

Industry Players with AI-based RNA Design Platforms

The Lack of Well-developed Manufacturing Processes Slow RNA Vaccines Production Rates

Overcoming RNA Vaccine Manufacturing Bottlenecks to Meet Increased Demand

New Initiatives in RNA Vaccine Development and Manufacturing Platforms

Digitalization Will Transform RNA Vaccine Manufacturing

Developments in RNA Vaccine Delivery Systems

Industry Players Developing RNA Vaccine Delivery Platforms

New Formulations Increase the Shelf-life and Maximize the Delivery Potential of the RNA Vaccine

Newer Developments in RNA Vaccine Administration Routes

Needle-free Vaccine Delivery Administration Routes for mRNA Vaccines

4. RNA Vaccines Development Landscape: Prophylactic and Therapeutic Vaccines

RNA Vaccines Clinical Pipelines

Increased RNA Vaccine Programs Globally

Prophylactic RNA Vaccines

Therapeutic RNA Vaccines

mRNA Vaccines

Ongoing Developments by mRNA Vaccine Developers

saRNA Vaccines

Ongoing Developments by saRNA Vaccine Developers

Circular RNA Vaccines

Priority Disease Areas for RNA Vaccine Developers

Disease Focus Areas and Players Developing RNA Vaccines

RNA Vaccine Development and Manufacturing Industry Players

Future Opportunities for RNA Vaccines

5. Stakeholder Ecosystem

A Dynamic Global Ecosystem Showcasing the Growth Potential of RNA Vaccines

Development of Innovative Vaccine Manufacturing Units and Capacity Expansion

Collaborations Among RNA Vaccine Developers

6. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Global Infrastructure Development for RNA Vaccine Manufacturing and Delivery

Growth Opportunity 2: RNA Modifications and Design Improvements

Growth Opportunity 3: Improving Delivery Systems and Formulations

7. Appendix

Technology Readiness Levels (TRL): Explanation

Active RNA Vaccine Pipelines

Overcoming Delivery Challenges in RNA Vaccines

8. Next Steps

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/u6pnfj-and?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.