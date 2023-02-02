New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Holography for Industrial Applications Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080443/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Holography for Industrial Applications estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Holographic Scanning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$16.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holographic Industrial Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR



The Holography for Industrial Applications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030.



3D AG

AHEAD Optoelectronics Inc.

API Group Plc

CFC International Corporation

Crown Roll Leaf Inc.

De La Rue Plc

Headwall Photonics Inc.

Holographix LLC

HoloTech Switzerland AG

Holtronic Technologies

ITW Foils

Jenoptik AG

K Laser Technology Inc.

Kaiser Optical Systems Inc.

Laser Technology Inc.

Luminit LLC

OpSec Security Group Plc

Optaglio a.s.

Spectratek Technologies Inc.

SURYS





1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Holography - A Rudimentary Overview

Recent Market Activity

Holography for Industrial Applications - Current & Future Analysis

Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Holography in

Industrial Applications

Holography in CAD

Growing Relevance of Holography in Product Design

Holography in Data Storage - An Emerging Application Area Laden

with Tremendous Potential for Growth

Potential Role of Nanoparticles in Increasing Adoption of

Holography

Holography for Industrial Applications - Global Key Competitors

Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



3D AG (Switzerland)

AHEAD Optoelectronics, Inc. (Taiwan)

API Group Plc (UK)

CFC International Corporation (USA)

Crown Roll Leaf, Inc. (USA)

De La Rue Plc (UK)

Headwall Photonics, Inc. (USA)

Holographix LLC (USA)

HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)

Holtronic Technologies (Switzerland)

ITW Foils (USA)

Jenoptik AG (Germany)

K Laser Technology, Inc. (Taiwan)

Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. (USA)

Laser Technology, Inc. (USA)

Luminit LLC (USA)

OpSec Security Group Plc (UK)

Optaglio a.s. (Czech Republic)

Optometrics LLC (USA)

Spectratek Technologies, Inc. (USA)

SURYS (France)



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Holographic Scanning - Immensely Popular in Material Handling

Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy

in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand for Holographic

Scanning among Manufacturers

Industrial Testing - A Major Application Opportunity for

Holography

Holographic Interferometry Brings Mainstream Use of Holography

in Industrial Testing

Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing in Industries Drives

Strong Business Prospects for Industrial Holography

Technology Innovations & Advancements over the Years

Arizona Researchers Develop New Holography Approach for Larger

Sized Heads-Up Displays

German Researchers Develop Digital Holography for In-line

Measurements during Production

Technology to Generate Realistic 3D-Holograms

Leia 3D Creates Holography-based Interface for Automobiles

NICT Researchers Develop Projection-Type Holographic 3-D

Display Technology

Digital 3-D Holographic Microscopy System (DHM)

Metasurface Based Tiny Holograms Control Laser Light

Holography Based on Nanoantennas

Holography to Feature in Smartphones

Holograms and Matrix Codes: An Effective Combination



