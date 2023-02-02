New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Holography for Industrial Applications Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p080443/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Holography for Industrial Applications Market to Reach $24.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Holography for Industrial Applications estimated at US$18.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$24.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.6% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Holographic Scanning, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 3.8% CAGR and reach US$16.4 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Holographic Industrial Testing segment is readjusted to a revised 3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $5 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Holography for Industrial Applications market in the U.S. is estimated at US$5 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$5 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 0.9% and 4.2% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.7% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$3.2 Billion by the year 2030.
Select Competitors (Total 57 Featured)
- 3D AG
- AHEAD Optoelectronics Inc.
- API Group Plc
- CFC International Corporation
- Crown Roll Leaf Inc.
- De La Rue Plc
- Headwall Photonics Inc.
- Holographix LLC
- HoloTech Switzerland AG
- Holtronic Technologies
- ITW Foils
- Jenoptik AG
- K Laser Technology Inc.
- Kaiser Optical Systems Inc.
- Laser Technology Inc.
- Luminit LLC
- OpSec Security Group Plc
- Optaglio a.s.
- Spectratek Technologies Inc.
- SURYS
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Holography - A Rudimentary Overview
Recent Market Activity
Holography for Industrial Applications - Current & Future Analysis
Steady Acceleration in Global PMI Benefits Holography in
Industrial Applications
Holography in CAD
Growing Relevance of Holography in Product Design
Holography in Data Storage - An Emerging Application Area Laden
with Tremendous Potential for Growth
Potential Role of Nanoparticles in Increasing Adoption of
Holography
Holography for Industrial Applications - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3D AG (Switzerland)
AHEAD Optoelectronics, Inc. (Taiwan)
API Group Plc (UK)
CFC International Corporation (USA)
Crown Roll Leaf, Inc. (USA)
De La Rue Plc (UK)
Headwall Photonics, Inc. (USA)
Holographix LLC (USA)
HoloTech Switzerland AG (Switzerland)
Holtronic Technologies (Switzerland)
ITW Foils (USA)
Jenoptik AG (Germany)
K Laser Technology, Inc. (Taiwan) 1
Kaiser Optical Systems, Inc. (USA)
Laser Technology, Inc. (USA)
Luminit LLC (USA)
OpSec Security Group Plc (UK)
Optaglio a.s. (Czech Republic)
Optometrics LLC (USA)
Spectratek Technologies, Inc. (USA)
SURYS (France)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Holographic Scanning - Immensely Popular in Material Handling
Growing Focus on Increasing Productivity & Reducing Redundancy
in Assembly Line Operations to Drive Demand for Holographic
Scanning among Manufacturers
Industrial Testing - A Major Application Opportunity for
Holography
Holographic Interferometry Brings Mainstream Use of Holography
in Industrial Testing
Growing Focus on Non-Destructive Testing in Industries Drives
Strong Business Prospects for Industrial Holography
Technology Innovations & Advancements over the Years
Arizona Researchers Develop New Holography Approach for Larger
Sized Heads-Up Displays
German Researchers Develop Digital Holography for In-line
Measurements during Production
Technology to Generate Realistic 3D-Holograms
Leia 3D Creates Holography-based Interface for Automobiles
NICT Researchers Develop Projection-Type Holographic 3-D
Display Technology
Digital 3-D Holographic Microscopy System (DHM)
Metasurface Based Tiny Holograms Control Laser Light
Holography Based on Nanoantennas
Holography to Feature in Smartphones
Holograms and Matrix Codes: An Effective Combination
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holography for Industrial Applications by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Holography for Industrial
Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Holography for
Industrial Applications by Geographic Region - Percentage
Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets for
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Scanning by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Holographic Scanning by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Holographic Scanning by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Industrial Testing by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Holographic Industrial
Testing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Holographic Industrial
Testing by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holographic Optical Elements by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Holographic Optical
Elements by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Holographic Optical
Elements by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,
Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 13: World Holography for Industrial Applications Market
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through
2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Holography for Industrial Applications Market Presence -
Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United
States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Holography for Industrial Applications by End-Use - Holographic
Scanning, Holographic Industrial Testing and Holographic
Optical Elements - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA Historic Review for Holography for Industrial
Applications by End-Use - Holographic Scanning, Holographic
Industrial Testing and Holographic Optical Elements Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 16: USA 16-Year Perspective for Holography for Industrial
Applications by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Holographic Scanning, Holographic Industrial Testing and
Holographic Optical Elements for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
