Global Food Fortifying Agents Market Size Estimated to Touch USD 173.7 Billion By 2030, at CAGR of 9.8%: Polaris Market Research

New York, NY, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polaris Market Research has published a new research report titled “Food Fortifying Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Probiotic, Vitamins, Proteins, and Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals, and Others); By Process; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global fortifying agents market size & share are expected to generate revenue of USD 173.7 Billion By 2030 and are estimated to be valued at USD 74.7 Billion in 2021, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.8% from 2022 to 2030”

What are Food Fortifying Agents? How Big is Food Fortifying Agents Market Size & Share?

Overview

Fortification is the process of boosting the nutritional value of food by adding micronutrients to it. Food manufacturers or governments follow this process using food fortifying agents such as minerals, vitamins, lipids, carbohydrates, proteins & amino acids, prebiotics, probiotics, and other types. Food fortification process reduces health risk, increases nutritional content, and aid in restoring the micronutrient content lost during processing.

It is a safe and cost-effective strategy for enhancing diets and for the prevention of micronutrient deficiencies. The most commonly fortified foods include cereals and cereal-based products, fats and oils, tea, milk and dairy products, and infant formulas. Rising demand for nutritious foods is one of the prominent factors driving the food fortifying agents market size. Also, increased awareness about healthy food options among consumers is positively influencing the industry's expansion.

Request Sample Copy of Fortifying Agents Market Research Report @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-fortifying-agents-market/request-for-sample

(The sample of this report is readily available on request. The report sample contains a brief introduction to the research report, a Table of Contents, a Graphical introduction of regional analysis, Top players in the market with their revenue analysis, and our research methodology.)

Our Sample Report May Includes:

2030 Updated Report Introduction, Overview, and In-depth industry analysis.

115+ Pages Research Report (Inclusion of Updated Research).

Provide Chapter-wise guidance on Requests.

2022 Updated Regional Analysis with Graphical Representation of Size, Share & Trends

Includes Updated List of tables & figures.

Updated Report Includes Top Market Players with their Business Strategy, Sales Volume, and Revenue Analysis.

Highlights of The Report

All-inclusive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the market.

An in-depth assessment of the geographic and business segments of the market.

Market segmentation on the basis of the type of product, application, and region.

It offers a forward-looking perspective on the developing elements driving or controlling the business area’s development.

The recent research and development projects performed by each key player.

A thorough analysis of the market’s value chain and assess the effect of Porter’s five forces.

Some of the Top Market Players Are:

Archer Daniels Midland Company

Advanced Organic Materials

Arla Foods

BASF SE

Cargill Incorporated

DuPont

Evonik Industries

International Flavors & Fragrances

Eastman Chemical Company

Hansen Holdings

Ingredion Incorporated

Kellogg

Kemin Industries

Kalsec

Nestle

Royal DSM

For Additional Information on Key Players, Download a PDF Brochure: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-fortifying-agents-market/request-for-sample

Market Dynamics

Key growth Driving Factors

Growing health concerns push the industry expansion

The growing aging population and rising health concerns are fueling the adoption of food fortifying agents for various applications. Rising demand for dietary supplements propels the market growth. The changing consumer lifestyle, such as increasing demand for nutrient foods and vegan products, as well as higher consumption of bakery items after food are the crucial food fortifying agents market trends boosting its growth. A surge in chronic health disorders among people is majorly accelerating the market demand. This is because food fortifying agents help to prevent conditions including cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer's disease, high blood pressure, and many others.

Directly Purchase a copy of the report with TOC @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/checkouts/18701

Recent Trends Influencing the Market

Increasing innovation in the industry positively favors the product demand

The increasing demand for food fortifying agents from the global food and beverage industry to enhance food’s nutritional value and micronutrient value is augmenting the food fortifying agents market sales. For instance, in March 2022, The Nigerian government partnered with local and international groups to establish a pilot program in order to develop a digital system to check whether the fortification of basic foods is done with the appropriate levels of important vitamins and minerals supporting health.

Rising innovations in the food fortifying industry are flourishing the demand for food fortifying agents as they accelerate the process of increasing the nutrient value of the diet. For instance, in June 2021, Southern Health Foods Pvt. Ltd. introduced Manna iStrong, a multigrain instantaneous drink mix for women with added iron for women's health beverages.

Segmental Analysis

Minerals segment is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the food fortifying agents market

Based on type, the mineral category is estimated to grow at the fastest rate because these inorganic compounds can be acquired by plants from soil and water. Microminerals and macrominerals are two main categories of minerals. Micro minerals are required in more quantity than macro minerals. Increasing the use of minerals in items like meat products, breakfast cereals, infant foods, and health drinks is boosting the segment growth in the market.

Bulk food is predicted to generate a significant revenue share

By application, the bulk foods segment is estimated to hold the significant food fortifying agents market share owing to the growing demand for premium food goods along with changing health preferences which have led to an increase in the necessity for food-fortifying agents. In addition, growing health consciousness among consumers is encouraging businesses to provide different food-fortifying agents for functional foods, drinks, infant formula, dietary supplements, and dairy products due, which further bolstering the market evolution.

Inquire more about this report before purchase @ https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-fortifying-agents-market/inquire-before-buying

(Inquire about a report quote OR available discount offers to the sales team before purchase.)

Food Fortifying Agents Market: Report Overview

Report Attribute Details Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 173.7 Billion Market size value in 2022 USD 82.0 Billion Expected CAGR Growth 14.4% from 2022 - 2030 Base Year 2021 Forecast Year 2022 - 2030 Top Market Players Archer Daniels Midland Company, Advanced Organic Materials, S.A., Arla Foods Inc. BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont De Numerous Inc., Evonik Industries AG, International Flavors & Fragrances Inc., Eastman Chemical Company, Hansen Holdings A/S, Ingredion Incorporated, Kellogg Co., Kemin Industries, Inc., Kalsec Inc., Nestle Sa, and Royal DSM. Segments Covered By Type, By Process, By Application, By Region Customization Options Customized purchase options are available to meet any research needs. Explore customized purchase options

Geographic Overview

The demand in North America is likely to show significant growth.

By geography, the food fortifying agents market in North America accounts for the highest share due to the rise in the prevalence of obesity and chronic diseases, which has led to increasing demand for food with nutritional benefits. Growing consumer preference for healthier foods is driving market growth in the region. For instance, according to CDC, one or six out of ten Americans live with at least one or more chronic diseases, such as diabetes, cancer, heart disease, and stroke.

Moreover, the market holds a large portion of Asia Pacific because of the rapidly growing population and presence of manufacturers in the region. Rising cases of chronic illnesses in China and India, which are leading to an increase in the requirement for food-fortifying agents in these countries, are expected to propel the market growth. In addition, the growing demand adoption of food-fortifying chemicals in developing countries like India and Nigeria for the purpose of agriculture and nutrition is predicted to boost the regional market growth over the forecast period.

Browse the Detail Report “Food Fortifying Agents Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (Probiotic, Vitamins, Proteins, and Amino Acids, Lipids, Prebiotics, Carbohydrates, Minerals, and Others); By Process; By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030” with in-depth TOC: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-fortifying-agents-market

For Additional Information OR Media Enquiry, Please Mail At: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Competitive Insight

Some of the food fortifying agents market key players include Archer Daniels Midland Company, Advanced Organic Materials, Arla Foods, BASF SE, Cargill Incorporated, DuPont, Evonik Industries, International Flavors & Fragrances, Eastman Chemical Company, Hansen Holdings, Ingredion Incorporated, Kellogg, Kemin Industries, Kalsec, Nestle, and Royal DSM.

Recent Developments

In January 2022, Nirogam Ayurveda introduced its new food segment titled Mysca. Food products like cookies, crispies, jam, etc. that have been ayurvedically fortified will be introduced under this section.

Frequently Asked Questions

Who are the crucial companies operating the market?

What are the major industry norms influencing the development of the industry?

Which is the most propelling country in the industry?

Which application or product type will obtain progressive development possibilities during the forecast period?

What is the expected growth rate of the market during the foreseen period?

By Type Outlook

Probiotic

Vitamins

Proteins and Amino Acids

Lipids

Prebiotics

Carbohydrates

Minerals

Others

By Process Outlook

Power Enrichment

Premixes and Coatings

Drum Drying

Dusting

Spray Drying under Microencapsulation Process

Others

By Application Outlook

Infant Formulas

Cereals and Cereals-Based Products

Fats & Oils

Dietary Supplements

Dairy and Dairy-Based Products

Bulk Food Items

Feed

Others

By Region Outlook

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (France, Germany, UK, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, Russia)

Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Indonesia. South Korea)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Israel, South Africa)

Browse More Related Reports:

Modified Starch Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/modified-starch-market

Popcorn Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/popcorn-market

Food Fortifying Agents Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/food-fortifying-agents-market

Processed Eggs Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/processed-eggs-market

Vegan Supplements Market: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/vegan-supplements-market

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for PMR’s clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve PMR’s diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semiconductors, and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide PMR’s customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high-growth markets, emerging business environments, and the latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced, and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts, and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to PMR’s customers.

Contact:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-929 297-9727

Email: sales@polarismarketresearch.com

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com