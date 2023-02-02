Outlook on the Proteomics Global Market to 2030 - Rising Prevalence of Cancer and Associated Genetic Disorders Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Proteomics Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product Type, By Application, By Technology, By Region, Segment Forecast, 2022 - 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global proteomics market size is expected to reach USD 68.83 billion by 2030, according to a new study. The report gives a detailed insight into current market dynamics and provides analysis on future market growth.



Increased investments by leading players in the development of improved and effective medications and diagnostic technologies are expected to promote proteomics market expansion over the forecast period. For example, Bruker Corp. will release two new Tim stop equipment in June 2021.



It enables the development of innovative methods and applications, including epiproteomics/PTM characterization and the discovery of unbiased and comprehensive multi-omic biomarkers. They also improve and facilitate these unique applications and methodologies in cancer liquid biopsy research. Such corporate activities are likely to augment market expansion in the coming years.



These key drivers will continue to propel the biopharmaceutical industry's pursuit of breakthrough pharmaceuticals as well as recent technology improvements in gene and protein research. In December 2020, Thermo Fisher Scientific announced the successful conclusion of its purchase of Phitonex, Inc., a North Carolina-based company that essentially invented a spectroscopic dye platform for elevated biology applications to accelerate research and development in immuno-oncology, cell therapy, and immunology research.



The addition of Phitonex's products will allow Thermo company to offer more flow cytometry and image multiplexing capabilities to address evolving client needs in proteins and cell analysis investigations. Because it is difficult for corporations to locate all of the necessary knowledge to cover all of the tasks involved in proteomics, alliances are becoming increasingly essential in this market.

Further, another factor expected to propel market expansion is the increased prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer, Cardiovascular Disorders (CVDs), respiratory diseases, CKD, and many others. Thus, as the prevalence of life-threatening diseases rises, so does the need for tailored therapeutics, resulting in a beneficial impact on the sector.



Proteomics Market Report Highlights

Spectroscopy segment is anticipated to grow at a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. The widespread use of spectroscopy-based techniques in numerous analytical applications, such as drug discovery processes, proteomics, metabolic engineering, forensic analysis, and pharmaceutical analysis, is one of the key reasons driving segment expansion.

The drug discovery segment accounted for a significant market share because of customized medicine awareness in both emerging and developed markets.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a significant CAGR over the projected period. This is attributed to a growth in proteome-based projects outsourced, public and commercial funding for proteomics study and development, favorable government laws, increased prevalence of target diseases with an older population, and increasing proteomics acceptance.

The global players include Agilent Technologies, Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Biognosys AG, Bruker Corporation, GE Healthcare Incorporation, Luminex Corporation, Promega Corporation, Siemens Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Waters Corporation

Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary



3. Research Methodology



4. Global Proteomics Market Insights

4.1. Proteomics - Industry Snapshot

4.2. Proteomics Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers and Opportunities

4.2.1.1. Increasing demand for personalized medicine

4.2.1.2. Rising prevalence of cancer and associated genetic disorders

4.2.2. Restraints and Challenges

4.2.2.1. High cost of instruments

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.3.1. Bargaining Power of Suppliers (Moderate)

4.3.2. Threats of New Entrants: (Low)

4.3.3. Bargaining Power of Buyers (Moderate)

4.3.4. Threat of Substitute (Moderate)

4.3.5. Rivalry among existing firms (High)

4.4. PESTEL Analysis

4.5. Proteomics Market Industry Trends

4.6. Value Chain Analysis

4.7. COVID-19 Impact Analysis



5. Global Proteomics Market, by Product Type

5.1. Key Findings

5.2. Introduction

5.2.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Product Type, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3. Reagents and Kits

5.3.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Reagents and Kits, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.2. Microarray

5.3.2.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Microarray, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.3. Spectroscopy

5.3.3.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Spectroscopy, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.4. X-ray Crystallography

5.3.4.1. Global Proteomics Market, by X-ray Crystallography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.5. Chromatography

5.3.5.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Chromatography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.6. Electrophoresis

5.3.6.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Electrophoresis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.7. Immunoassay

5.3.7.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Immunoassay, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.3.8. Protein Fractionation Reagents

5.3.8.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Protein Fractionation Reagents, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4. Instruments

5.4.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Instruments, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.2. Protein Microarray

5.4.2.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Protein Microarray, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.3. Spectrometry

5.4.3.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Spectrometry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.1.1. Mass Spectrometry

5.4.3.1.1.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Mass Spectrometry, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.3.1.2. NMR Spectroscopy

5.4.3.1.2.1. Global Proteomics Market, by NMR Spectroscopy, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.4. Chromatography

5.4.4.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Chromatography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.2. HPLC Systems

5.4.4.2.1. Global Proteomics Market, by HPLC Systems, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.3. Ion Chromatography

5.4.4.3.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Ion Chromatography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.4. Affinity Chromatography

5.4.4.4.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Affinity Chromatography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.4.5. Supercritical Fluid Chromatography

5.4.4.5.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Supercritical Fluid Chromatography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.5. Electrophoresis

5.4.5.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Electrophoresis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.2. Gel Electrophoresis

5.4.5.2.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Gel Electrophoresis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.5.3. Capillary Electrophoresis

5.4.5.3.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Capillary Electrophoresis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.6. Surface Plasmon Resonance

5.4.6.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Surface Plasmon Resonance, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.7. X-ray Crystallography

5.4.7.1. Global Proteomics Market, by X-ray Crystallography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.4.8. Protein Fractionation Systems

5.4.8.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Protein Fractionation Systems, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

5.5. Others

5.5.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Microarray, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



6. Global Proteomics Market, by Application

6.1. Key Findings

6.2. Introduction

6.2.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Application, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.3. Drug Discovery

6.3.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Drug Discover, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.4. Clinical Diagnosis

6.4.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Clinical Diagnosis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.5. Molecular Medicine

6.5.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Molecular Medicine, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

6.6. Others

6.6.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Others, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



7. Global Proteomics Market, by Technology

7.1. Key Findings

7.2. Introduction

7.2.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Technology, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.3. Microarray Instruments

7.3.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Microarray Instruments, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.4. X-Ray Crystallography

7.4.1. Global Proteomics Market, by X-Ray Crystallography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.5. Spectroscopy

7.5.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Spectroscopy, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.6. Chromatography

7.6.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Chromatography, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.7. Protein Fractionation Systems

7.7.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Protein Fractionation Systems, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.8. Electrophoresis

7.8.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Electrophoresis, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)

7.9. Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems

7.9.1. Global Proteomics Market, by Surface Plasma Resonance (SPR) Systems, by Region, 2018 - 2030 (USD Billion)



8. Global Proteomics Market, by Geography



9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Expansion and Acquisition Analysis

9.1.1. Expansion

9.1.2. Acquisitions

9.2. Partnerships/Collaborations/Agreements/Exhibitions



10. Company Profiles

10.1. Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.1.1. Company Overview

10.1.2. Financial Performance

10.1.3. Product Benchmarking

10.1.4. Recent Development

10.2. Bio-Rad Laboratories

10.2.1. Company Overview

10.2.2. Financial Performance

10.2.3. Product Benchmarking

10.2.4. Recent Development

10.3. Biognosys AG

10.3.1. Company Overview

10.3.2. Financial Performance

10.3.3. Product Benchmarking

10.3.4. Recent Development

10.4. Bruker Corporation

10.4.1. Company Overview

10.4.2. Financial Performance

10.4.3. Product Benchmarking

10.4.4. Recent Development

10.5. Caprion Proteomics Inc.

10.5.1. Company Overview

10.5.2. Financial Performance

10.5.3. Product Benchmarking

10.5.4. Recent Development

10.6. Danaher Corporation

10.6.1. Company Overview

10.6.2. Financial Performance

10.6.3. Product Benchmarking

10.6.4. Recent Development

10.7. Genzyme Corporation

10.7.1. Company Overview

10.7.2. Financial Performance

10.7.3. Product Benchmarking

10.7.4. Recent Development

10.8. GE Healthcare Incorporation

10.8.1. Company Overview

10.8.2. Financial Performance

10.8.3. Product Benchmarking

10.8.4. Recent Development

10.9. Luminex Corporation

10.9.1. Company Overview

10.9.2. Financial Performance

10.9.3. Product Benchmarking

10.9.4. Recent Development

10.10. Merck KGaA

10.10.1. Company Overview

10.10.2. Financial Performance

10.10.3. Product Benchmarking

10.10.4. Recent Development

10.11. Promega Corporation

10.11.1. Company Overview

10.11.2. Financial Performance

10.11.3. Product Benchmarking

10.11.4. Recent Development

10.12. PerkinElmer Inc.

10.12.1. Company Overview

10.12.2. Financial Performance

10.12.3. Product Benchmarking

10.12.4. Recent Development

10.13. Siemens Ltd.

10.13.1. Company Overview

10.13.2. Financial Performance

10.13.3. Product Benchmarking

10.13.4. Recent Development

10.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.14.1. Company Overview

10.14.2. Financial Performance

10.14.3. Product Benchmarking

10.14.4. Recent Development

10.15. Waters Corporation

10.15.1. Company Overview

10.15.2. Financial Performance

10.15.3. Product Benchmarking

10.15.4. Recent Development



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a1f23h-market?w=12