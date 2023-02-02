Global Respiratory Monitoring and Therapeutic Devices Market Report 2022: Solutions Witness Technological and Business Model Evolution

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Respiratory Monitoring Solutions Witness Technological and Business Model Evolution" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study examines the respiratory device market and includes respiratory monitoring and therapeutic devices. Respiratory device end users, including hospitals, physician offices, nursing homes, sleep laboratories, ambulatory surgical centers, and home care settings, are considered for this study.
The COVID-19 pandemic significantly increased the demand for respiratory devices, such as ventilators, oxygen concentrators, and pulse oximeters. In addition, home care device demand rose due to the growing burden on healthcare resources, and it is estimated to drive the respiratory device market.
Across the world, more than 900, 330, and 380 million people suffer from sleep apnea, asthma, and chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder, respectively, and this high disease burden drives the respiratory monitoring device market. Although the prevalence of different chronic respiratory diseases is high, a large population pool is undiagnosed, especially in South Asia, Latin America, and Africa. Public and private organization initiatives are estimated to increase awareness, diagnosis, and treatment rates.
Patient adherence is a major challenge, and respiratory monitoring device industry vendors are developing various software platforms and apps to address it, increase patient engagement, and provide education related to therapies and disease management.
In addition, key stakeholders are introducing technologically advanced devices, such as wearables, artificial intelligence (AI)-/machine learning (ML)-integrated devices, and connected devices, to increase patient adoption. Respiratory devices are continuously modified to be portable, small, connected, and smart. These technological advancements are estimated to drive market growth potential.
In addition, the report includes the following:
- Market size by revenue, covering historic and forecast data by segment (PAP devices, oxygen concentrators, capnography devices, spirometers, polysomnography devices, pulse oximeters, and peak flow meters) and region (North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific)
- Challenges and drivers
- Competitive landscape, including company market share
- Future trends and growth opportunities for stakeholders
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on Respiratory Monitoring Solutions
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Respiratory Devices by Disease Areas
- Respiratory Devices - Care Pathway
- Respiratory Disease Burden
- Respiratory Devices - End Users
- Home Care Settings by Product Type
- Respiratory Devices - Trends
- Respiratory Monitoring Technology Evolution
- Respiratory Devices - Key Competitors
- Respiratory Monitoring Devices - Key Competitors
- Respiratory Therapeutic Devices - Key Competitors
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Product
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Regional Market
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
- Company Mapping
- Company Mapping by Technology Adoption
- Monitoring Wearables
- Mobile Applications and Software Platforms
3. Growth Opportunity Analysis - PAP Devices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis - Patients Waiting for Sleep Apnea Therapy
4. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Oxygen Concentrators
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
5. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Capnography Devices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
6. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Pulse Oximeters
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
- Forecast Analysis - Racial Disparity in Pulse Oximetry: The Need for Pulse Oximeters Reliable for All Skin Pigmentation
7. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Spirometers
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
8. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Polysomnography Devices
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
9. Growth Opportunity Analysis - Peak Flow Meters
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
10. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1 - Home Care Setting Devices
- Growth Opportunity 2 - Wearables
- Growth Opportunity 3 - Apps and Software Platforms
- Growth Opportunity 4 - Predictive Monitoring Using AI/ML
11. Next Steps
