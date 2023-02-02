Demi-Fine Jewellery Market to reach 2,541.40 Million by 2033; growing at a 3% CAGR | Future Market Insights, Inc.

NEWARK, Del, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global demi-fine jewellery market was valued at US$ 2,541.40 Million in 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3% anticipated from 2023 to 2033. Demi-fine jewellery is an appealing gift option for consumers of all ages and on a variety of occasions due to its affordability and use of high-quality materials. As a result, it stimulates the demand for demi-fine jewellery.

The burgeoning e-commerce industry increased product online presence, and excessive use of social media and apps have created lucrative growth opportunities for the market to expand its customer base. Therefore, Over the forecast period, a huge variety of jewel pieces such as pendants, various earrings, bracelets, rings, and others will drive a huge number of customers to wear unique styles and desires. (2023-2033).

In 2016, Net-a-Porter was one of the first just several websites to launch a demi-fine jewellery line, and since then, the percentage of demi-fine jewellery fashion brands has increased by 250.5%. Big manufacturers of the demi-fine jewellery market create a wide range of demi-fine jewellery aimed specifically at female customers. Furthermore, the product's popularity among women helps to increase its adoption in this industry.

Factors such as increasing prevalence of vascular diseases, technological advancements in embolization products and procedures, increasing research and development activities, and growing demand for minimally invasive procedures are driving the market growth. Europe is expected to have the fastest Growth rate of 3.5% during the forecast period. This is due to the rise in the supply of affordable and elegant jewellery. In 2022, Asia Pacific had the biggest market share of more than 45.3%. The sheer volume of key players in the region, such as Tanishq, Queelin, and others, has made significant contributions to catapult consumption.

Key Takeaways from Market Study

The offline segment held the highest market share of 86% in 2021 and is anticipated to dominate the market in the coming years.

The segment below USD 150 is estimated to rise at the highest CAGR of 5.3% over the forthcoming years.

Europe is expected to have the fastest growth rate of 3.5% during the forecast period.

“During the forecast period, a wide range of jewel pieces such as pendants, various earrings, bracelets, rings, and others will inspire a large number of customers to wear demi-fine jewellery in unique styles and desires,” says an analyst at Future Market Insights.

Key Market Players

Top players in the demi-fine jewellery industry are Missoma Limited, Edge of Ember, Catbird, Astley Clarke Limited, WWAKE, Inc., Loren Stewart, Monica Vinader Ltd., Natasha Schweitzer, Sarah & Sebastian Pty Ltd. The key companies in the demi-fine Jewellery market are expanding internationally to meet demand, and implementing designs through ongoing development is likely to accelerate the Demi-fine Jewellery market forecasts revenue growth.

Otiumberg Ltd. and Hunza G Ltd. collaborated in June 2022 to develop the finest gold hoops. The collection combines Hunza G's signature crinkle with Otiumberg's iconic hoop design to produce something unique. The collection combines Hunza G's signature crinkle with Otiumberg's iconic hoop design to form something unique.

Missoma Ltd. launched a new demi-fine jewellery line employing recycled gold and conflict-free diamonds in February 2021. The latest collection includes a variety of products with the brand's distinct style that has been crafted from higher-quality materials for a more luxurious completion.

More Valuable Insights

Future Market Insights, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the global Embolization Coils market, presenting historical analysis from 2018 to 2022 and forecast statistics for the period of 2023-2033.

The study reveals essential insights by Price Range (Below 150 USD, 151-300 USD, 301-500 USD), By Distribution Channel (Offline, Online), By Application (Women, Men) & Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa).

About the Consumer Goods at Future Market Insights

The consumer goods team at Future Market Insights offers expert analysis, time-efficient research, and strategic recommendations with an objective to provide authentic insights and accurate results to help clients worldwide. With a repertoire of over 100+ reports and 1 million+ data points, the team has been analyzing the industry lucidly in 50+ countries for over a decade. The team provides a brief analysis of key trends including competitive landscape, profit margin, and research development efforts.

Key Segments Profiled in the Demi-Fine Jewellery Market Industry Survey

Demi-fine Jewellery Market by Price Range:

Below 150 USD

151-300 USD

301-500 USD



Demi-fine Jewellery Market by Distribution Channel:

Online

Offline

Demi-fine Jewellery Market by Application:

Women

Men

Demi-fine Jewellery Market by Region:

North America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia

Oceania

Latin America

Middle East and Africa



Table of Content

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Global Market Outlook

1.2. Demand-side Trends

1.3. Supply-side Trends

1.4. Technology Roadmap Analysis

1.5. Analysis and Recommendations

2. Market Overview

2.1. Market Coverage / Taxonomy

2.2. Market Definition / Scope / Limitations

