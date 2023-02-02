H&R Block Finds New Ways to Accelerate Client Care with Promotion of Terrell Brown

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- H&R Block (NYSE: HRB) today announced the promotion of Terrell Brown to Vice President, Retail Sales and Service for the East Market. Brown will report to Bob Moretti, Senior Vice President of U.S. Retail Operations, and oversee seven regions across the Eastern United States. Specifically, Brown will guide field leadership activities to drive growth, retain clients, and deliver operational excellence.



“Since the day Terrell started working at H&R Block 10 years ago, it was obvious that he was living out our Purpose: To provide help and inspire confidence in our clients and communities everywhere,” said Moretti. “I know he will provide leadership that helps our company grow, transform, and get taxpayers every dollar and deduction they deserve.”

Starting at H&R Block in April 2013 as a District Manager in Training, Brown’s accelerated success allowed him to lead several regions across the United States, including leadership over multiple regions. He also was responsible for H&R Block’s Field Leader Development Program, a 12-month professional development program designed to produce a pipeline of field leaders. While Brown was overseeing this program, it produced the most district general managers in the two years since its inception.

He also led the H&R Block Tax Pro Experience programs, where he focused on understanding and shaping the critical role that tax pros play in the company’s growth and transformation strategy. His leadership and performance have been recognized by H&R Block as a two-time U.S. Retail Incentive winner, where he was selected as the top performing Regional Director of the year. He was also a Best of Block winner, an internal award showcasing the “best of the best” associates with outstanding accomplishments.

