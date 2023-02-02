The Optical Waveguide Market is projected to grow from USD 6.6 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 9.5 billion by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2023 to 2028

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Optical Waveguide Market by Type, Material, Propagation, Refractive Index, Interconnect Level, End-user Industry and Region – Global Forecast to 2028" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415405/?utm_source=GNW





The chip- and board-level optical interconnect segment is projected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period.

The chip- and board-level optical interconnect segment is projected to grow at high CAGR during the forecast period.The increasing requirement for co-packaged optics, processors, and optical transceivers with low power consumption and high data transmission rates drives the market growth.



The increased popularity of parallel computing and the arrival of multicore processors and 3D chips are creating an increased demand for chip-and-board-level optical interconnects. They are becoming crucial to cope with various end-use industries’ high computing speed requirements.



North America will be one of the fastest growing region in optical waveguide market during the forecast period

North America is expected to be one of the fastest-growing region in the optical waveguide market during the forecast period.The proliferation of data center facilities across the US, Canada, and Mexico is expected to boost the optical waveguide market in the region.



The data centers are extensively integrated with optical waveguide components such as transceivers, connectors, optical fibers, and amplifiers.These components help to interconnect two or more data center facilities located over a long distance and transfer large volumes of data with high data transmission speeds.



According to Data Center Map, the number of colocation data centers in the US accounted for 1,851 across 50 states, of which 239 were in California, 187 facilities in Texas, and 112 facilities in Florida. The increasing deployment of newer data centers in the region will fuel the optical waveguide market growth during the forecast period.



In the process of determining and verifying the market size for several segments and subsegments gathered through secondary research, extensive primary interviews have been conducted with key industry experts in the optical waveguide space. The break-up of primary participants for the report has been shown below:

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 10%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 70%

• By Designation: C-level Executives – 30%, Directors –10%, and Others – 60%

• By Region: North America –45%, Europe – 10%, Asia Pacific– 35%, and RoW – 10%

The report profiles key players in the optical waveguide market with their respective market ranking analysis. Prominent players profiled in this report are include Corning Incorporated (US), Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd. (Japan), Yangtze Optical Fibre and Cable Joint Stock Limited Company (YOFC) (China), Fujikura Ltd. (Japan), Prysmian Group (Italy), Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan), Coherent Corp. (US), CommScope (US), Sterlite Technologies Limited (India), and DigiLens Inc. (US). Apart from these, Holographix (US), HC Photonics Corp. (Taiwan), Teem Photonics (France), Mitsubishi Chemical Group Corporation (Japan), Asahi Kasei Corporation (Japan), Birla Cable Ltd. (India), Optical Cable Corporation (US), and Belden Inc. (US) are among a few emerging companies in the optical waveguide market.



Research Coverage:

This research report categorizes the optical waveguide market on the basis of type, material, propagation, refractive index, interconnect level, end-user industry and region.The report describes the major drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities pertaining to the optical waveguide market and forecasts the same till 2028.



Apart from these, the report also consists of leadership mapping and analysis of all the companies included in the optical waveguide ecosystem.



Key Benefits of Buying the Report



The report would help leaders/new entrants in this market in the following ways:

1. This report segments the optical waveguide market comprehensively and provides the closest market size projection for all subsegments across different regions.

2. The report helps stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provides them with information on key drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities for market growth.

3. This report would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to improve their position in the business. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, product developments and launches, partnerships, and mergers and acquisitions.

4. The analysis of the top 27 companies, based on the market rank as well as the product footprint will help stakeholders visualize the market positioning of these key players.

5. Patent analysis, trade data, and technological trends that will shape the market in the coming years has also been covered in this report.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415405/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________