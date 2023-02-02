North American Electric Vehicle Manufacturers & xEV Component Strategies within the Global Competitive Landscape, 2022 Study

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electric Vehicle Competitive Landscape for Key North American Vehicle Manufacturers & xEV Component Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study delves into key platform strategies adopted by global passenger vehicle OEMs and their approach to EV component strategies.

Stringent emission regulations boost the growth of the emerging EV industry. Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the Russo-Ukrainian war have led to a surge in commodity prices, which affected the global automotive value chain.

In addition, economic sanctions between multiple countries have complicated the procurement of EV components; therefore, manufacturers are exploring in-house capabilities to reduce their dependence on long-term strategic agreements with component suppliers.

The author profiles, analyzes, and benchmarks traditional (Ford, GM, Tesla, Stellantis) and nontraditional or disruptor (Canoo, Rivian, Fisker, and Lucid) North American OEMs by their model lineup strategy, platform strategy, and components sourcing strategy for battery, e-motor, power electronics systems, and so on.

This research also offers insight into OEMs' EV platform strategy by analyzing dedicated EV platforms in the OEM product portfolio.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Strategic Imperatives

Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

2. Growth Environment

Key Questions This Study Will Answer

3. Traditional OEM - TESLA

Company Profile - Tesla

Tesla's Historical EV Model/Product Lineup

Tesla's Announced and Speculated EV Launches

Tesla's Platform Strategy

Manufacturing Footprint - Tesla

Tesla's Battery Strategy

Analyst's Comments

Tesla's eMotor Strategy

Tesla's PE Strategy

4. Traditional OEM - GM

Company Profile - GM

GM's Historical EV Model/Product Lineup

GM's Announced and Speculated EV Launches

GM's Platform Strategy

Manufacturing Footprint - GM

GM's Battery Strategy

Analyst's Comments

GM's eMotor Strategy

GM's PE Strategy

5. Traditional OEM - Ford

Company Profile - Ford

Ford's Historical EV Model/Product Lineup

Ford's Announced and Speculated EV Launches

Ford's Platform Strategy

Manufacturing Footprint - Ford

Ford's Battery Strategy

Analyst's Comments

Ford's eMotor and PE Strategy

6. Traditional OEM - Stellantis

Company Profile - Stellantis

Stellantis' Historical EV Model/Product Lineup

Stellantis' Announced and Speculated EV Launches

Stellantis' Platform Strategy

Manufacturing Footprint - Stellantis

Stellantis' Battery Strategy

Analyst's Comments

Stellantis' eMotor Strategy

Stellantis' PE Strategy

7. Nontraditional OEM/Start-up - Rivian

Company Profile - Rivian

Rivian's Announced and Speculated EV Launches

Rivian's Platform Strategy

Manufacturing Footprint - Rivian

Rivian's Battery Strategy

Rivian's eMotor and PE Strategy

8. Nontraditional OEM/Start-up - Canoo

Company Profile - Canoo

Canoo's Announced and Speculated EV Launches

Canoo's xEV Platform Strategy

US Manufacturing Footprint - Canoo

Canoo's Battery Strategy

Canoo's eMotor and PE Strategy

9. Nontraditional OEM/Start-up - Fisker

Company Profile - Fisker

Fisker's Announced and Speculated EV Launches

Fisker's xEV Platform Strategy

Manufacturing Footprint - Fisker

Fisker's Battery Strategy

Fisker's eMotor and PE Strategy

10. Nontraditional OEM/Start-up - Lucid

Company Profile - Lucid

Lucid's Announced and Speculated EV Launches

Lucid's xEV Platform Strategy

Manufacturing Footprint - Lucid

Lucid's Battery Strategy

Lucid's eMotor and PE Strategy

11. Key Takeaway

Electrification Portfolio

Battery Strategy 1

Battery Strategy 2

Motor Strategy

PE Strategy

12. Growth Opportunity Universe

Growth Opportunity 1: Alternative EV Component Sourcing Strategies

Growth Opportunity 2: WBG Semiconductors in PE Systems

Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnerships

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/11j60s-vehicle?w=12

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.