North American Electric Vehicle Manufacturers & xEV Component Strategies within the Global Competitive Landscape, 2022 Study

The "Electric Vehicle Competitive Landscape for Key North American Vehicle Manufacturers & xEV Component Strategies" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study delves into key platform strategies adopted by global passenger vehicle OEMs and their approach to EV component strategies.
Stringent emission regulations boost the growth of the emerging EV industry. Supply chain disruptions caused by COVID-19 and the Russo-Ukrainian war have led to a surge in commodity prices, which affected the global automotive value chain.
In addition, economic sanctions between multiple countries have complicated the procurement of EV components; therefore, manufacturers are exploring in-house capabilities to reduce their dependence on long-term strategic agreements with component suppliers.
The author profiles, analyzes, and benchmarks traditional (Ford, GM, Tesla, Stellantis) and nontraditional or disruptor (Canoo, Rivian, Fisker, and Lucid) North American OEMs by their model lineup strategy, platform strategy, and components sourcing strategy for battery, e-motor, power electronics systems, and so on.
This research also offers insight into OEMs' EV platform strategy by analyzing dedicated EV platforms in the OEM product portfolio.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the EV Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
2. Growth Environment
- Key Questions This Study Will Answer
3. Traditional OEM - TESLA
- Company Profile - Tesla
- Tesla's Historical EV Model/Product Lineup
- Tesla's Announced and Speculated EV Launches
- Tesla's Platform Strategy
- Manufacturing Footprint - Tesla
- Tesla's Battery Strategy
- Analyst's Comments
- Tesla's eMotor Strategy
- Tesla's PE Strategy
4. Traditional OEM - GM
- Company Profile - GM
- GM's Historical EV Model/Product Lineup
- GM's Announced and Speculated EV Launches
- GM's Platform Strategy
- Manufacturing Footprint - GM
- GM's Battery Strategy
- Analyst's Comments
- GM's eMotor Strategy
- GM's PE Strategy
5. Traditional OEM - Ford
- Company Profile - Ford
- Ford's Historical EV Model/Product Lineup
- Ford's Announced and Speculated EV Launches
- Ford's Platform Strategy
- Manufacturing Footprint - Ford
- Ford's Battery Strategy
- Analyst's Comments
- Ford's eMotor and PE Strategy
6. Traditional OEM - Stellantis
- Company Profile - Stellantis
- Stellantis' Historical EV Model/Product Lineup
- Stellantis' Announced and Speculated EV Launches
- Stellantis' Platform Strategy
- Manufacturing Footprint - Stellantis
- Stellantis' Battery Strategy
- Analyst's Comments
- Stellantis' eMotor Strategy
- Stellantis' PE Strategy
7. Nontraditional OEM/Start-up - Rivian
- Company Profile - Rivian
- Rivian's Announced and Speculated EV Launches
- Rivian's Platform Strategy
- Manufacturing Footprint - Rivian
- Rivian's Battery Strategy
- Rivian's eMotor and PE Strategy
8. Nontraditional OEM/Start-up - Canoo
- Company Profile - Canoo
- Canoo's Announced and Speculated EV Launches
- Canoo's xEV Platform Strategy
- US Manufacturing Footprint - Canoo
- Canoo's Battery Strategy
- Canoo's eMotor and PE Strategy
9. Nontraditional OEM/Start-up - Fisker
- Company Profile - Fisker
- Fisker's Announced and Speculated EV Launches
- Fisker's xEV Platform Strategy
- Manufacturing Footprint - Fisker
- Fisker's Battery Strategy
- Fisker's eMotor and PE Strategy
10. Nontraditional OEM/Start-up - Lucid
- Company Profile - Lucid
- Lucid's Announced and Speculated EV Launches
- Lucid's xEV Platform Strategy
- Manufacturing Footprint - Lucid
- Lucid's Battery Strategy
- Lucid's eMotor and PE Strategy
11. Key Takeaway
- Electrification Portfolio
- Battery Strategy 1
- Battery Strategy 2
- Motor Strategy
- PE Strategy
12. Growth Opportunity Universe
- Growth Opportunity 1: Alternative EV Component Sourcing Strategies
- Growth Opportunity 2: WBG Semiconductors in PE Systems
- Growth Opportunity 3: Strategic Partnerships
