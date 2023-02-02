Konica Minolta's FORXAI Secure Access Recognized in Top Ed Tech Product Awards

Ramsey, NJ, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Konica Minolta Business Solutions U.S.A., Inc. (Konica Minolta) today announced that it was named a Finalist in the Information Technology category for the 2023 District Administration Top Ed Tech Product Awards. The annual awards recognize the most innovative solutions that are helping district leaders meet the ever-evolving education technology needs of their schools. Submissions were judged on their innovation in the edtech space, with particular attention to how the products are breaking new ground, how much value they add to education, how intuitive they are for users and whether they deliver on their promises.

Launched in 2021 and currently used in schools across North America, Konica Minolta’s FORXAI Secure Access – School Security Solution enables automated, secure point-of-entry workflows that combine facial identification with mask detection, thermal temperature screening and tailgating to secure schools and keep students, teachers and administrators safe. It accomplishes this by leveraging the customizable convergence of powerful artificial intelligence (AI) algorithms, innovative facial recognition, the company’s sophisticated MOBOTIX security cameras and extensible system integration technologies.

FORXAI Secure Access’ identity recognition algorithm is ranked #1 in accuracy in the U.S. based on the National Institute of Standards and Technology’s (NIST) most rigorous benchmark test.

“This past decade has seen an intense focus on improving the safety and security of our schools,” said Emil Enstrom, Senior Vice President, Global Enterprise and Government Accounts, Konica Minolta. “To be shortlisted on District Administration’s Top Ed Tech Product Awards for our FORXAI Secure Access - School Security Solution reflects our continued commitment to provide schools with an automated, seamlessly integrated end-to-end security system for the best level of protection against security and health threats while reducing operating costs and increasing efficiencies. We appreciate this recognition and are especially proud to offer schools proven modern technology solutions for maintaining safe and secure spaces for our teachers to teach and our children to learn.”

“We were tremendously pleased with the quality of submissions received for our 2023 awards. This year we had a record number of top ed tech product submissions, so all finalists were truly standouts in the field,” stated Lori Capullo, Executive Director, District Administration. “These products offer groundbreaking and innovative services designed to empower educators and education leaders through education technology. We applaud Konica Minolta’s dedication to school safety and congratulate them on being selected as a Finalist.”

Learn more about Konica Minolta’s award-winning School Security Solutions online.

