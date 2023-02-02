New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Aviation Fuel Market by Fuel Type, Aircraft Type & Region- Global Forecast to 2030" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415404/?utm_source=GNW

However, price difference between SAF and conventional jet fuel is limiting the overall growth of the market.



The power-to-liquid segment of sustainable fuel is estimated to register the highest CAGR of the aviation fuel market from 2022 to 2030

Based on sustainable fuel type, the power-to-liquid segment of the aviation fuel market is estimated to register highest CAGR from 2022 to 2030.Increasing need to develop renewable aviation fuels is driving the growth of power-to-liquid segment of aviation fuel market.



The economic feasibility of power-to-liquid sustainable aviation fuel is one of the significant factors driving the growth of the aviation fuel market.



The narrow body aircraft type is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation fuel market in 2022

Based on aircraft type, the narrow body aircraft is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation fuel market in 2022.Traditionally, narrow bodies have been used for short and medium-haul flights.



But technological advances, such as improved design, light composite materials, and the use of biofuel, have made it possible to fly them over longer distances due to improved fuel efficiency.With the rise in air travel and air passenger traffic, there has been a surging demand for narrow-body aircraft.



These are the driving factors that are leading to the growth of aircraft type segment of the aviation fuel market.



North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation fuel market in 2022

North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the aviation fuel market in 2022.The aviation and aerospace sectors in the region are growing steadily.



This has consequently created a significant demand for aviation fuel. The growth of the aviation fuel market in this region is driven by factors such as the increased use of aircrafts by airlines to meet the passenger traffic, largest aircraft fleet size, and the presence of major aviation fuel refineries.



Break-up of profiles of primary participants in the aviation fuel market

• By Company Type: Tier 1 – 49%, Tier 2 – 37%, and Tier 3 – 14%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives – 55%, Director Level – 27%, Others– 18%

• By Region: North America – 55%, Europe – 27%, Asia Pacific – 9%, Rest of the World¬– 9%



Key players in the aviation fuel market are Exxon Mobil Corporation (US), Chevron Corporation (US), British Petroleum (UK), Shell (UK), TotalEnergies (France), Neste (Finland), Gazprom (Russia), World Fuel Service (US), Indian Oil Corporation (India), and Valero Energy Corporation (US) among others. These companies supply aviation fuel in various countries across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East & Africa.



Research Coverage:

The market study covers the aviation fuel market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and growth potential of this market across various segments, such as fuel type, aircraft type, and region.



The study also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the key players in the market, along with their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



Reasons to buy this report:

The report will help market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall aviation fuel market and its subsegments.This report covers the entire ecosystem of aviation fuels, and disruptive technologies, such as alcohol-to-jet (ATJ), sun-to-liquid solar fuel and hydrogen fuel cells.



This report will help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain more insights to better position their businesses and plan suitable go-to-market strategies. The report will also help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide them with information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

• Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on aviation fuel offered by top players in the market

• Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming technologies, research & development activities, and new product launches in the aviation fuel market

• Market Development: Comprehensive information about lucrative markets – the report analyzes the aviation fuel market across varied regions

• Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the aviation fuel market

• Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, products, and manufacturing capabilities of leading players in the aviation fuel market

