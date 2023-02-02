New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EV Charging Adapters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345283/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global EV Charging Adapters Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for EV Charging Adapters estimated at US$404.1 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.3 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 37.9% over the period 2022-2030. AC Charging, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 35.4% CAGR and reach US$3.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the DC Charging segment is readjusted to a revised 45.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $118.2 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 36.3% CAGR
The EV Charging Adapters market in the U.S. is estimated at US$118.2 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$869.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 36.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 34.5% and 32.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 26.3% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 12 Featured)
- ABB Group
- AddEnergie Technologies Inc.
- AeroVironment, Inc.
- ChargePoint, Inc.
- Delphi Automotive PLC
- Eaton Corporation PLC
- EFACEC Group
- Leviton Manufacturing Co., Inc.
- POD Point
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- Signet Electronic Systems, Inc.
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345283/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
EV Charging Adapter - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
Electric Vehicle Charging Adapter - An Overview
EV Charging Adapter Exhibiting High Growth
Demand Rises for Quick Charging of Electric Vehicles
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Technological Advancements Impacting EV Batteries Market
Tesla’s Charging Adapter Finds Use at Non-Tesla Public Charging
Stations
Developments in EV Charging Technology
EV Charging - Tech Trends
V2X Technology for EV Charging
Electric Vehicle - Charging Essentials
EV Charging Systems
ELECTRIC VEHICLE CHARGING TECHNOLOGY
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 3: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for AC
Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 4: World 8-Year Perspective for AC Charging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for DC
Charging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 8-Year Perspective for DC Charging by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 7: World EV Charging Adapters Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Battery Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Battery Electric
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
EV Charging Adapters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 14: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC Charging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: USA 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AC Charging
and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: USA 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plug-In
Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 18: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC Charging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: Canada 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AC Charging
and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plug-In
Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
EV Charging Adapters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC Charging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AC Charging
and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 24: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: Japan 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plug-In
Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
CHINA
EV Charging Adapters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC Charging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: China 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AC Charging
and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: China 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plug-In
Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
EV Charging Adapters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 30: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 31: Europe 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC Charging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Europe 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AC Charging
and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 34: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Europe 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plug-In
Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
EV Charging Adapters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 36: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC Charging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: France 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AC Charging
and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 38: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: France 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plug-In
Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
EV Charging Adapters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC Charging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 41: Germany 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters
by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AC
Charging and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 42: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 43: Germany 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plug-In
Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 44: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC Charging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Italy 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AC Charging
and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 46: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 47: Italy 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plug-In
Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
EV Charging Adapters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 48: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC Charging -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 49: UK 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for AC Charging
and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 50: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for EV
Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: UK 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging Adapters by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Plug-In
Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel
Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 52: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for EV Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC
Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 53: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging
Adapters by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
AC Charging and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 54: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for EV Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 55: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging
Adapters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
EV Charging Adapters Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for EV Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC
Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging
Adapters by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
AC Charging and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 58: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for EV Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 59: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging
Adapters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 60: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for EV Charging Adapters by Segment - AC Charging and DC
Charging - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 61: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging
Adapters by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
AC Charging and DC Charging for the Years 2023 & 2030
Table 62: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for EV Charging Adapters by End-Use - Plug-In Hybrid Electric
Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and Fuel Cell Electric
Vehicles - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for EV Charging
Adapters by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicles, Battery Electric Vehicles and
Fuel Cell Electric Vehicles for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345283/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global EV Charging Adapters Market to Reach $5.3 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global EV Charging Adapters Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345283/?utm_source=GNW