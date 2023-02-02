The global cut flowers market is estimated to be valued at USD 36.4 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 45.5 billion by 2027, recording a CAGR of 4.6 %

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Cut Flowers Market by Type, Application, Distribution Channel and Region - Global Forecast to 2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415402/?utm_source=GNW

Globally, more than two hundred different types of fresh-cut flowers are sold. Since the early 1990s, there has been an increased demand for cut flowers. Many traditional cut flowers, such as roses, chrysanthemums, and carnations, are now grown in Central and South America, where labor costs are significantly lower. In addition, the climate allows these flowers to be produced with little or no environmental control. However, several specialty cuts, such as lilies, snapdragons, gerbera, tulips, and gladiolas, have emerged as popular domestically produced flowers.



Key players in the cut flower market include Dummen Orange (Netherlands), Danziger Group (Israel), Dos Gringos LLC. (US), Esmeralda Farms (US), Flamingo (UK), Florance Flora (India), Karen Roses Company (Kenya), Marginpar BV (Netherlands), Multiflora (US), Rosebud Limited (Uganda), Selecta One (Germany), Washington Bulb Co., Inc. (US), Soex Flora (India), and Florius Flowers (UAE).



Europe is estimated to account for the largest share in 2021 with a CAGR of 3.7%.

Europe accounted for the largest share in 2021; the market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.1% (in terms of value) during the forecast period. The European cut flowers market is driven by the growing importance of flowers in various occasions, decorations, and gifting purposes. The proportion of flowers from developing countries in the European market is increasing and is expected to increase further in the future; the Netherlands is consolidating its position as a major trade hub. The increase in demand in Europe provides opportunities for developing-country exporters.



Asia Pacific is projected to witness the growth of 5.5% during the forecast period.

The cut flowers market in the Asia Pacific region is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. E-commerce purchases are increasing, which may present an opportunity for the floral industry. The number of retailers selling flowers via the internet (florists, large supermarkets, and online specialists) is growing. The variety of flowers available for purchase online is also expanding. Although current market shares are typically low, the internet is the fastest-growing market outlet in many Asian countries, and it will grow in the coming years.



Roses dominate the cut flowers market in 2021

Roses are estimated to dominate the cut flowers market, with USD 12,414.6 million in 2021. The lilium segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.5% during the forecast period. Rose (genus Rosa) is particularly important in the ornamental flower industry. They are mostly found as cut flowers in vases or growing in gardens. Originally used for fragrance and medicinal purposes, roses eventually gained popularity as an ornamental flower. Botswana, Bulgaria, Burkina Faso, the Czech Republic, Iran, Iraq, Maldives, England, Romania, South Korea, and other countries adopted the rose as their national flower. Even the US declared the rose to be its national flower.



