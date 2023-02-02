New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Elastomeric Foams Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345241/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Elastomeric Foams Market to Reach $3.9 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Elastomeric Foams estimated at US$2.8 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$3.9 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.1% over the period 2022-2030. Synthetic Rubber, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.5% CAGR and reach US$2.6 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Natural Rubber / Latex segment is readjusted to a revised 3.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $772.1 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.1% CAGR
The Elastomeric Foams market in the U.S. is estimated at US$772.1 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$823.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.1% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.2% and 4.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 38 Featured)
- Aeroflex USA, Inc.
- Armacell GmbH
- Era Polymers Pty., Ltd.
- Grando SA
- Huamei Energy-Saving Technology Group Co., Ltd.
- Jinan Retek Industries Inc.
- Kaimann GmbH
- L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX SpA
- Merryweather Foam, Inc.
- NMC SA
- Recaa Insulation Systems Sdn. Bhd.
- Rogers Corporation
- Rogers Foam Corporation
- Roka Yalitim
- Rubberlite Incorporated
- Zotefoams PLC
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Rising Need for Energy Saving Products in Various Industries
Bodes Well for Elastomeric Foam Market
Competition
Global Elastomeric Foam Insulation Market: Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales by Leading Players for the Year 2019
Elastomeric Foam - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market
Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Superior Thermal and Mechanical Properties of Elastomeric Foams
Makes it an Attractive Market
HVAC: The Largest End-use Industry for Elastomeric Foam
Emergence of New Housing Units and Renovation of Existing
Buildings with the Aim to Ensure Energy Cost Savings Drive
Demand for Elastomeric Foam Market
Global Construction Market: Breakdown of Output in US$ Trillion
for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Global Construction Market: Spending in US$ Billion per Annum
by Sector for the Years 2015, 2017 and 2019
Rising Trend Towards Home Automation for Ensuring Energy Saving
and Temperature Control
Global Home Automation Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$
Million for the Years 2016, 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Automotive Industry: Another Major End-User Market for
Elastomeric Foam
Total Number of Automobiles Produced in Million During the
Period 2012 to 2020
Global Electric Vehicles Market: Breakdown of Sales in Million
for the Years 2020, 2025, 2030 & 2040
Growing Usage of Elastomeric Foam in the Healthcare Industry
Boosts Elastomeric Foam Market
Stringent Government Regulations Encouraging Energy Efficiency
Favors Growth of Elastomeric Foam
Adverse Effects of Elastomeric Foams - A Major Restraint
Innovations and Advancements
Armacell Unveils Next Generation Aerogel Blanket
Huntsman Introduces New Hot-Cast Elastomer Machine
SONGWON Releases New Antioxidant for Polyurethane Slabstock
Foams, Elastomers and Hot Melt Adhesives
Huntsman Tecnoelastomeri Launches New Engineering Urethane
Elastomers
Product Overview
Elastomer: An Introduction
Elastomeric Foam: Definition, History and Developments
Elastomeric Foam by Type
Natural Rubber/Latex
Synthetic Rubber
Synthetic Rubber by Type
Nitrile Butadiene Rubber (NBR)
Ethylene Propylene Diamine Monomer (EPDM)
Chloroprene (CR)
Elastomeric Foam by End-Use Applications
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Synthetic Rubber by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Synthetic Rubber by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Synthetic Rubber by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Elastomeric Foams Market Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Natural Rubber / Latex by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World Historic Review for Natural Rubber / Latex by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Natural Rubber / Latex
by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for HVAC
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 12: World Historic Review for HVAC by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for HVAC by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Automotive by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World Historic Review for Automotive by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin
America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Automotive by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 17: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Electrical & Electronics by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East
and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 18: World Historic Review for Electrical & Electronics by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 19: World 16-Year Perspective for Electrical &
Electronics by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 20: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and
Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: World Historic Review for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 22: World 16-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,
Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES 1
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
Table 23: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 24: USA Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 25: USA 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber and
Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 26: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: USA Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by End-Use -
HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 28: USA 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 29: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 30: Canada Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Canada Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
JAPAN
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 35: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: Japan Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 38: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Japan Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CHINA
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 41: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: China Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: China 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 44: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: China Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: China 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
EUROPE
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Geographic Region - France, Germany,
Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia
and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe
Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Europe Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 53: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Europe Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 56: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 57: France Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: France 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: France Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: France 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
GERMANY
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 62: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: Germany Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 65: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Germany Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ITALY
Table 68: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Italy Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 71: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Italy Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 74: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: UK Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: UK 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber and
Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 77: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: UK Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by End-Use -
HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: UK 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SPAIN
Table 80: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: Spain Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 83: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: Spain Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: Spain 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
RUSSIA 1
Table 86: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Russia Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Russia Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Russia 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 92: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural
Rubber / Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams
by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric
Foams by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 95: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 96: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams
by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric
Foams by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 98: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Elastomeric Foams by Geographic Region - Australia, India,
South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric
Foams by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of
Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 101: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural
Rubber / Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams
by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric
Foams by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 104: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 105: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams
by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and
Other End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric
Foams by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
AUSTRALIA
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)
Table 107: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: Australia Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams
by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic
Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 110: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: Australia Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: Australia 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
INDIA
Elastomeric Foams Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial -
Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)
Table 113: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber /
Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: India Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by Type -
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: India 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Synthetic Rubber
and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: India Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other
End-Uses Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: India 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric Foams by
End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for HVAC,
Automotive, Electrical & Electronics and Other End-Uses for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
SOUTH KOREA
Table 119: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Elastomeric Foams by Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural
Rubber / Latex - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 120: South Korea Historic Review for Elastomeric Foams by
Type - Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for Elastomeric
Foams by Type - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Synthetic Rubber and Natural Rubber / Latex for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 122: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Elastomeric Foams by End-Use - HVAC, Automotive, Electrical &
Electronics and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
