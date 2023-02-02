Worldwide Bridal Wear Industry to 2027 - Augmented Urbanization and Fashion Upgrades and Enlarged Disposable Income Drives Growth

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Bridal Wear Market Report Size, Trends & Growth Opportunity, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Region And Forecast to 2027." report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Major Driving factors that boost the market growth are Augmented urbanization and fashion upgrades, enlarged disposable income.
Also, technological advances, entry of local players, and augmented luxury weddings are some of the factors that accelerated the Bridal Wear Market growth.
The idea of getting married in a closed people with the theme of sumptuous weddings in front of the family has also contributed to the rising popularity of weddings at destinations, so a wedding dress is likely to show the theme and culture of the place where the wedding is held. These factors are also driving the demand for bridal wear in the market.
Market Restraints
Factor that hampers the Bridal Wear Market is high costs linked with this apparel have restricted the purchasing capacity of the middle and lower-middle classes.
Market Segmentation
Bridal Wear Market is segmented into major 4 categories. Based on Product Type, the market is divided Gown, Traditional Wear. Based on Distribution Channel, the market is segmented into Online, Offline. Based on Region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East.
Regional Analysis
North America led the Global Bridal Wear Market due to the presence of multi-vendors, early adoption of fashion, high disposal revenues, and the emergence of technology to design the latest fabrics. 36% of the market's growth will initiate from North America throughout the forecast period.
The Asia Pacific region is also anticipated to grow at a substantial CAGR over the forecast period owing to the augmented disposable income, high wedding spending, a huge fashion-conscious young population, cheap bridal wear, and therefore the entry of native players. The increasing millennial population in countries like China and India is contributing to the industry's overall growth.
Market Key Players
Some of the key players operating in Global Bridal Wear Market are Allure Bridals Inc., ASOS Plc, Cut Srl, Davids Bridal LLC, ELIE SAAB, H and M Hennes and Mauritz GBC AB, House of Anita Dongre Pvt. Ltd., JLM Couture Inc., Justin Alexander Inc., Klienfeld Bridal Corp.
Industry development
David's Bridal Inc. launched two new retail locations in West Chester Township, Ohio, and Torrance, California, in January 2022. With two new facilities in Naperville, Illinois, and Clive, Iowa, the company gained traction in the second half of 2021. David's continued commitment to modernize and extend the company's existing retail base and physical footprint in order to better serve today's modern customers is reflected in the launch of these sites.
In January 2022, Elie Saab, the Lebanese fashion designer company, returned to the Paris runway after nearly two years with a collection of vibrant, red carpet-ready ensembles, bringing an end to a difficult period highlighted by the Beirut port blast and COVID-19.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Global Bridal Wear Market Outlook
4.1 Overview
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.3 Porters Five Force Model
4.4 Value Chain Analysis
5 Global Bridal Wear Market, By Product Type
5.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Product Type
5.2 Global Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
5.3 Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Product Type
5.3.1 Gown
5.3.2 Traditional Wear
6 Global Bridal Wear Market, By Distribution Channel
6.1 Y-o-Y Growth Comparison, By Distribution Channel
6.2 Global Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis, By Distribution Channel
6.3 Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
6.3.1 Online
6.3.2 Offline
7 Global Bridal Wear Market, By Region
7.1 Global Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.2 Global Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis, By Region
7.3 Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Region
8 North America Global Bridal Wear Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
8.1 Introduction
8.2 North America Global Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
8.3 North America Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
8.4 North America Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Country
8.4.1 U.S.
8.4.2 Canada
8.4.3 Mexico
9 Europe Global Bridal Wear Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Europe Global Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
9.3 Europe Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
9.4 Europe Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Country
9.4.1 Germany
9.4.2 France
9.4.3 UK
9.4.4. Rest of Europe
10 Asia Pacific Global Bridal Wear Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Asia Pacific Global Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
10.3 Asia Pacific Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
10.4 Asia Pacific Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Country
10.4.1 China
10.4.2 Japan
10.4.3 India
10.4.4. Rest of Asia Pacific
11 Latin America Global Bridal Wear Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Latin America Global Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
11.3 Latin America Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
11.4 Latin America Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Country
11.4.1. Brazil
11.4.2. Rest of Latin America
12 Middle East Global Bridal Wear Market Analysis and Forecast (2022 - 2027)
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Middle East Global Bridal Wear Market Share Analysis, By Product Type
12.3 Middle East Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Distribution Channel
12.4 Middle East Global Bridal Wear Market Size and Forecast, By Country
12.4.1. Saudi Arabia
12.4.2. UAE
12.4.3. Egypt
12.4.4. Kuwait
12.4.5. South Africa
13 Competitive Analysis
13.1 Competition Dashboard
13.2 Market share Analysis of Top Vendors
13.3 Key Development Strategies
14 Company Profiles
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rk7axm-bridal?w=12