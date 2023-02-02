The global Africa centrifugal pump market is expected to reach USD 568 million from 2022 to an estimated USD 936 million in 2032, at a CAGR of 5.1% from 2022 to 2032

New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Africa Centrifugal Pump Market by Type, Operation Type, Stage, End User and Country - Forecast to 2032" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06415401/?utm_source=GNW

These pumps are meant to be much durable and requires low maintenance. Many companies are investing in development of centrifugal pumps with advanced technology to help scale up the markets and create enduring value in building of new residential and commercial structures.



Overhung Impeller Market: The largest segment by type in the Africa centrifugal pump market

Based on the type of Africa centrifugal pump, the overhung impeller segment is expected to exhibit the largest market share as well as fastest growing market from 2022 to 2032. The growth of overhung impeller is attributed by its characteristics such as ease of use and accessibility for maintenance which has resulted in a higher adoption rate.



Electrical: The largest segment by operation type in Africa centrifugal pump market

Electrical segment accounted for the largest share in the Africa centrifugal pump market, by operation type segment.Electrical centrifugal pumps are basically utilized to pump fluid.



Electrical centrifugal pumps are used across various sectors such as industrial, agricultural and residential.The growth of this segment can be attributed by its high reliability and efficiency.



Moreover, these pumps eliminate the requirement of priming as they are already submerged in fluids.



Multistage: The largest segment by stage in Africa centrifugal pump market

Multi stage segment accounted for the largest share in the Africa centrifugal pump market, by stage segment.Growing requirement of multistage centrifugal pumps due to less floor space, along with the high performance and efficiency offered by them owing to their small impeller diameters is driving the market for these pumps in Africa.



The growth of the market in the region can be attributed to the increased demand for these pumps owing to their ability to operate efficiently for high-head requirements.



Industrial: The largest segment by end user in Africa centrifugal pump market

Industrial segment accounted for the largest share in the global Africa centrifugal pump market, by end user segment.The dominance of this segment can be attributed to the rise in E&P activites, and the activities concerned with mining and metals industry where centrifugal pumps is utilized for dewatering applications to keep mines dry and prevent flooding.



This, in turn, is expected to create a huge demand for centrifugal pumps in Africa.



Egypt: The fastest growing CAGR in the African centrifugal pump market

The market in Egypt is estimated to be the fastest growing share in the global Africa centrifugal pump market during the forecast period.Market growth is driven by investments in clean power generation & electrification and the replacement of aging infrastructure to achieve higher efficiency.



The region has also shown rapid industrial growth, driving the demand for Africa centrifugal pumps.



The leading players in the Africa centrifugal pump market include Grundfos Holding A/S (Denmark), Xylem Inc. (US), Sulzer (Switzerland), KSB (Germany), and Wilo (Germany).



