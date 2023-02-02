New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eCommerce Payments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345237/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global eCommerce Payments Market to Reach $612.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for eCommerce Payments estimated at US$206.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$612.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$274.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Payment / E-Wallet segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR



The eCommerce Payments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87.2 Billion by the year 2030.



Select Competitors (Total 29 Featured)

- Alibaba Group Holding Ltd.

- Alipay

- Amazon Payments, Inc.

- Amazon.com Inc.

- American Express Company

- Apple Inc.

- Capital One Financial Corp.

- CCBill, LLC

- MasterCard Incorporated

- PayPal Holdings, Inc.

- Stripe Inc.

- The OLB Group Inc.

- UnionPay International Co., Ltd.

- Visa, Inc.

- WePay Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345237/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

E-commerce Payment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market

Share in 2022 (E)

E-commerce Payment Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

E-commerce Payment: A Prelude

Review of Major E-commerce Payment Platforms



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Robust Outlook for e-Commerce Provides the Foundation for

Growth in the Market

Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy

to Amplify the Importance of Electronic Payment Options:

Global e-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,

2019 & 2022

As the World Moves to a Cashless Society, e-Commerce Payments

Stands at the Verge of Irrevocable Change

As Global Non-Cash Transactions Spirals, Ecommerce Payments

Market is Poised for Heady Opportunities Ahead: Global Number

of Cashless Transactions (In Billion) by Geographic Region

for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021

Rapid Penetration of Internet & Growing Ownership of

Smartphones Drive the Preference for Online Payments

Growing Base of Internet Users Worldwide as Evidenced by

Growing Penetration Rates Provides the Platform for the Rise

of Online Shopping & Electronic Payments: Global Internet

User Penetration for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024

Expanding Base of Smartphone Users to Over 38% of the Global

Population Bodes Well for Online Shopping & Adoption of Mobile

Payments Apps: Global Number of Smartphone Users for the

Years 2016 through 2020

Financial Inclusion & Reduction in the Number of Unbanked

People Bodes Well for the Adoption of Online Payment Options

Growing Global Efforts for Financial Inclusion to Catapult the

Popularity and Importance of Digital Payment Platforms: Global

Account Ownership by Gender (In %) Breakdown by High Income &

Low and Middle Income Economies for the Years 2013, 2015 and

2019

Development of Safe & Secure Payment Gateways Catalyzes the

Confidence in Online Payments

Blockchain Payments Emerges as a Technology that Knows No

Boundaries, Redefining eCommerce & Driving Cross-Border

eCommerce

Spectacular Growth of Blockchain Technology & Its Promising Use

in the Field of Digital Currency & Payments to Revolutionize

eCommerce: Global Market for Blockchain (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Rise of Cryptocurrencies as a Payment Platform for Online

Transactions, A Key Trend in the Market

Growing Awareness of Cryptocurrencies Among Global Internet

Users & Rising Ownership Rates Bodes Well for their Rise as

Effective Platforms for eCommerce Payments: Ownership of

Cryptocurrency (As % of Total Population) by Country for the

Year 2019

Mobile Biometrics Emerges to Add an Additional Layer of Payment

Safety with Multiplier Impact on Adoption Rates

Astounding Penetration of Biometrics for Mobile Devices to Push

Up the Volume of Online Financial Transactions: Global % Share

of Mobile Devices That Utilize Biometrics for Online

Transactions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023

Global % Share of Type of Devices Sold With Biometrics

Technology for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021

Innovations in FinTech & Rise of Mobile Commerce Drive the

Popularity of Digital Wallets & Mobile Payment Apps

As the Future of eCommerce Becomes Mobile, Mobile Wallet

Emerges an Important eCommerce Payment Platform: Adoption of

Mobile Wallet (In %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019

Robust Mobile Commerce Market to Benefit the Growth of Mobile

Wallets: Global Mobile Commerce Market (In US$ Billion) for

the Years 2016 to 2020

Well Developed & Continuously Evolving Ecosystem of Mobile

Payment Apps, a Key Growth Driver

Growing Number of App Users Mirror the Well Developed Mobile

Payment App Ecosystem their Growing Reach & Visibility Among

Consumers: Global Number of Users (In Million) Breakdown by

Leading Mobile Payment Platform for the Year 2018

Supported by Myriad Benefits, Electronic Funds Transfer Grows

in Prominence



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World eCommerce Payments Market Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 4: World 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 5: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Cards

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 6: World Historic Review for Cards by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 7: World 16-Year Perspective for Cards by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Digital Payment / E-Wallet by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East

and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World Historic Review for Digital Payment / E-Wallet

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 10: World 16-Year Perspective for Digital Payment /

E-Wallet by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific,

Latin America, Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 11: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for Net

Banking by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 12: World Historic Review for Net Banking by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin

America, Middle East and Africa Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 13: World 16-Year Perspective for Net Banking by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and

Africa Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World Historic Review for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East and Africa Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 16: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America,

Middle East and Africa for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: Canada 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 23: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 24: Japan Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Japan 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 26: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: China Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: China 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 29: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 30: Europe Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Europe 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK, Spain, Russia and Rest of Europe

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Europe Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Europe 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 35: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 36: France Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: France 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 38: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 39: Germany Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: Germany 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 41: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Italy Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 43: Italy 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 44: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 45: UK Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: UK 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SPAIN

Table 47: Spain Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 48: Spain Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Spain 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



RUSSIA

Table 50: Russia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 51: Russia Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: Russia 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 53: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment

/ E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 54: Rest of Europe Historic Review for eCommerce Payments

by Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Payments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 56: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Payments by Geographic Region - Australia, India,

South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 57: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for eCommerce Payments

by Geographic Region - Australia, India, South Korea and Rest

of Asia-Pacific Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Payments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Australia, India, South Korea and Rest of

Asia-Pacific Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 60: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for eCommerce Payments

by Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Payments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



AUSTRALIA

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Australia for 2023 (E)

Table 62: Australia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 63: Australia Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Australia 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



INDIA

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in India for 2023 (E)

Table 65: India Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 66: India Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: India 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SOUTH KOREA

Table 68: South Korea Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 69: South Korea Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: South Korea 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Payments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 71: Rest of Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital

Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 72: Rest of Asia-Pacific Historic Review for eCommerce

Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet,

Net Banking and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: Rest of Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



LATIN AMERICA

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Latin America for 2023 (E)

Table 74: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Payments by Geographic Region - Argentina,

Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 75: Latin America Historic Review for eCommerce Payments

by Geographic Region - Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of

Latin America Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Payments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Argentina, Brazil, Mexico and Rest of Latin America

Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 78: Latin America Historic Review for eCommerce Payments

by Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Latin America 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Payments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ARGENTINA

Table 80: Argentina Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 81: Argentina Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Argentina 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments

by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



BRAZIL

Table 83: Brazil Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 84: Brazil Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Brazil 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MEXICO

Table 86: Mexico Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 87: Mexico Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Mexico 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF LATIN AMERICA

Table 89: Rest of Latin America Recent Past, Current & Future

Analysis for eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital

Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of Latin America Historic Review for eCommerce

Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet,

Net Banking and Other Applications Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of Latin America 16-Year Perspective for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



MIDDLE EAST

eCommerce Payments Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/

Trivial - Key Competitors in Middle East for 2023 (E)

Table 92: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Payments by Geographic Region - Iran, Israel,

Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle East Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 93: Middle East Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Geographic Region - Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of

Middle East Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 94: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Payments by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Iran, Israel, Saudi Arabia, UAE and Rest of Middle

East Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 95: Middle East Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 96: Middle East Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 97: Middle East 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce

Payments by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other

Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IRAN

Table 98: Iran Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 99: Iran Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 100: Iran 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ISRAEL

Table 101: Israel Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 102: Israel Historic Review for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 103: Israel 16-Year Perspective for eCommerce Payments by

Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cards,

Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications

for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



SAUDI ARABIA

Table 104: Saudi Arabia Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for eCommerce Payments by Application - Cards, Digital Payment /

E-Wallet, Net Banking and Other Applications - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022

through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 105: Saudi Arabia Historic Review for eCommerce Payments

by Application - Cards, Digital Payment / E-Wallet, Net Banking

and Other Applications Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Please contact our Customer Support Center to get the complete Table of Contents

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345237/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________