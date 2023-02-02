New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global eCommerce Payments Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345237/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global eCommerce Payments Market to Reach $612.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for eCommerce Payments estimated at US$206.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$612.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 14.5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Cards, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.4% CAGR and reach US$274.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Digital Payment / E-Wallet segment is readjusted to a revised 16.2% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $56.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 21.9% CAGR
The eCommerce Payments market in the U.S. is estimated at US$56.3 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$169 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 21.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 10.3% and 12% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$87.2 Billion by the year 2030.
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Robust Outlook for e-Commerce Provides the Foundation for
Growth in the Market
Robust Growth of E-Commerce Supported by the On-Demand Economy
to Amplify the Importance of Electronic Payment Options:
Global e-Commerce Sales (In US$ Billion) for the Years 2017,
2019 & 2022
As the World Moves to a Cashless Society, e-Commerce Payments
Stands at the Verge of Irrevocable Change
As Global Non-Cash Transactions Spirals, Ecommerce Payments
Market is Poised for Heady Opportunities Ahead: Global Number
of Cashless Transactions (In Billion) by Geographic Region
for the Years 2015, 2017, 2019, 2021
Rapid Penetration of Internet & Growing Ownership of
Smartphones Drive the Preference for Online Payments
Growing Base of Internet Users Worldwide as Evidenced by
Growing Penetration Rates Provides the Platform for the Rise
of Online Shopping & Electronic Payments: Global Internet
User Penetration for the Years 2017, 2019, 2022 and 2024
Expanding Base of Smartphone Users to Over 38% of the Global
Population Bodes Well for Online Shopping & Adoption of Mobile
Payments Apps: Global Number of Smartphone Users for the
Years 2016 through 2020
Financial Inclusion & Reduction in the Number of Unbanked
People Bodes Well for the Adoption of Online Payment Options
Growing Global Efforts for Financial Inclusion to Catapult the
Popularity and Importance of Digital Payment Platforms: Global
Account Ownership by Gender (In %) Breakdown by High Income &
Low and Middle Income Economies for the Years 2013, 2015 and
2019
Development of Safe & Secure Payment Gateways Catalyzes the
Confidence in Online Payments
Blockchain Payments Emerges as a Technology that Knows No
Boundaries, Redefining eCommerce & Driving Cross-Border
eCommerce
Spectacular Growth of Blockchain Technology & Its Promising Use
in the Field of Digital Currency & Payments to Revolutionize
eCommerce: Global Market for Blockchain (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Rise of Cryptocurrencies as a Payment Platform for Online
Transactions, A Key Trend in the Market
Growing Awareness of Cryptocurrencies Among Global Internet
Users & Rising Ownership Rates Bodes Well for their Rise as
Effective Platforms for eCommerce Payments: Ownership of
Cryptocurrency (As % of Total Population) by Country for the
Year 2019
Mobile Biometrics Emerges to Add an Additional Layer of Payment
Safety with Multiplier Impact on Adoption Rates
Astounding Penetration of Biometrics for Mobile Devices to Push
Up the Volume of Online Financial Transactions: Global % Share
of Mobile Devices That Utilize Biometrics for Online
Transactions for the Years 2017, 2019, 2021 and 2023
Global % Share of Type of Devices Sold With Biometrics
Technology for the Years 2017, 2019 & 2021
Innovations in FinTech & Rise of Mobile Commerce Drive the
Popularity of Digital Wallets & Mobile Payment Apps
As the Future of eCommerce Becomes Mobile, Mobile Wallet
Emerges an Important eCommerce Payment Platform: Adoption of
Mobile Wallet (In %) by Region/Country for the Year 2019
Robust Mobile Commerce Market to Benefit the Growth of Mobile
Wallets: Global Mobile Commerce Market (In US$ Billion) for
the Years 2016 to 2020
Well Developed & Continuously Evolving Ecosystem of Mobile
Payment Apps, a Key Growth Driver
Growing Number of App Users Mirror the Well Developed Mobile
Payment App Ecosystem their Growing Reach & Visibility Among
Consumers: Global Number of Users (In Million) Breakdown by
Leading Mobile Payment Platform for the Year 2018
Supported by Myriad Benefits, Electronic Funds Transfer Grows
in Prominence
