The global natural disaster detection IoT market is projected to grow from USD 0.3 billion in 2022 to USD 1.7 billion by 2027 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 36.0%

during the forecast period. Collecting near-real-time data by using IoT devices and sensors is driving the natural disaster detection IoT market growth.



Floating sensor networks segment is expected to account for a larger market share during the forecast period

Developed at UC Berkley has launched a new model for gathering information from a river’s floating object in a flood situation.It is a compact and commercial floating object, which is outfitted with a camera and accelerated sensor for the Global Positioning System (GPS).



The floating object tracks sudden fluctuations or incremental shifts in water and is automatically transmitted through web alerts to local citizens.



Managed services segment is estimated to account for a higher CAGR during the forecast period

The complexities of IoT are handled by IoT-managed services providers with a broad range of services and expertise to simplify the process of procuring, connecting, configuring, and deploying devices worldwide.Connecting with an IoT-managed services provider facilitates businesses to manage risks, reduce costs, and improve time to market.



They achieve this through comprehensive device management, wireless connectivity, network management, and forward and reverse logistics.



Satellite Assisted Equipment segment to account for the largest market share during the forecast period

For many years satellite service providers have helped predict, map out, and deliver live information to reduce damage and fatalities during natural disasters and emergencies.The satellite-based disaster management approaches have normally relied on visually assessing the latest images, one area at a time.



Hence, the use of AI and satellite mapping techniques by scientists are speeding up the process of disaster management.



Among regions, Asia Pacific recorded the highest CAGR during the forecast period

Asia Pacific constitutes thriving economies, such as Singapore, Japan, China, India, and Australia, which are expected to register high growth rates in the natural disaster detection IoT market.The region faces the worst climatic changes.



In the worst-case climate change scenario, the sum of people at high risk in the Asia Pacific region will increase by around one-third.These susceptible people are mainly situated in the Ganges-Brahmaputra-Meghna basin, the Indus basin, parts of South-East Asia, and some Pacific Island countries.



These are the emerging and intensifying risks in the region. Industry 4.0 innovations in robotics, analytics, AI, cognitive technologies, nanotechnology, quantum computing, wearables, IoT and big data can be utilized for disaster resilience. Also, governments are increasingly investing in these technologies that will ensure even the poorest countries and most omitted communities can be empowered.



Breakdown of primaries

In-depth interviews were conducted with Chief Executive Officers (CEOs), innovation and technology directors, system integrators, and executives from various key organizations operating in the natural disaster detection IoT market.

• By Company: Tier I: 35%, Tier II: 40%, and Tier III: 25%

• By Designation: C-Level Executives: 60% and Managers: 40%

• By Region: North America: 30%, Europe: 35%, Asia Pacific: 25%, Middle East and Africa: 5%, and Latin America: 5%

The report includes the study of key players offering natural disaster detection IoT solutions and services.It profiles major vendors in the global natural disaster detection IoT market.



The major vendors in the global natural disaster detection IoT market include NEC Corporation (Japan), BlackBerry (Canada), Semtech (US), SAP (Germany), Sony (Japan), Nokia (Finland), Sadeem Technology (Saudi Arabia), Lumineye (US), Venti LLC (US), SimpliSafe (India), One Concern (US), OnSolve (US), Trinity Mobility (India), SkyAlert (Mexico), Serinus (Germany), Knowx Innovations (India), OgoXe (France), Aplicaciones Tecnológicas SA (Spain), Earth Networks (US), Responscity Systems (India), Sensoterra (Netherlands), Intel (US), Grillo (Brazil), Bulfro Monitech (India), and Green Stream Technologies (US).



Research Coverage

The market study covers the natural disaster detection IoT market across segments.It aims at estimating the market size and the growth potential of this market across segments, such as component, application, communication system, end user and region.



It includes an in-depth competitive analysis of the market’s key players, their company profiles, key observations related to product and business offerings, recent developments, and key market strategies.



The report would provide the market leaders/new entrants in this market with information on the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall natural disaster detection IoT market and its subsegments.It would help stakeholders understand the competitive landscape and gain better insights to position their business and plan suitable go-to-market strategies.



It also helps stakeholders understand the market’s pulse and provides information on key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities.

