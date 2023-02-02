Financial Wellness Leader Veery Capital Bolsters Team With Two New Key Additions

WILMINGTON, Del., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Veery Capital, a registered investment advisory firm specializing in retirement plan services, has officially announced the addition of two new members to its team. According to the firm, Sarah Shaw has been appointed to the position of financial planning associate, and Terrance Tillman has been brought on as an operations associate. The expansion of the team is one of many initiatives taken by Veery Capital as it aims to add key resources for its clients in 2023.

Shaw joined Veery Capital in January 2023. Serving as a new advisor on the team, Shaw brings years of insurance industry experience and plans to leverage her expertise as she builds her own client base in her new role. An expert in Medicare planning, Shaw has a passion for helping clients enhance their respective financial plans. She will also be leading Veery Capital's workplace planning benefit program, WellCents.

"I am thrilled to join a team that shares my passion for helping others and remains committed to expanding and growing to best serve its clients moving forward," said Shaw.

In addition to recently starting her new role, Shaw will also be sitting for the Certified Financial Planner (CFP®) Exam in 2024.

"We are extremely excited to add Sarah to our team," said Matthew MacNeal, a partner at Veery Capital. "Her expertise in Medicare and insurance will be a key value add for our clients."

Tillman, who joined Veery Capital in August 2022 was previously an intern for the firm in the summer of 2021. As an operations associate, Tillman serves as a liaison between Veery Capital's individual client services and its institutional services. He will continue to expand the firm's growing service team.

Tillman is also currently pursuing his CFP designation.

"Throughout the years, we have had tremendous success hiring interns and training them to become assets to our team. We look forward to many years of growth and success with Terrance's contributions," said MacNeal.

Headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware, Veery Capital offers tailored institutional and individual client services. The Veery Capital team's diversified portfolio of expertise in the financial industry has remained instrumental in the firm's ability to provide personalized and detailed solutions to client challenges.

Whether it be long-term wealth management, personal finance guidance, or retirement-focused strategies, the Veery Capital team has the knowledge and tools necessary to help clients achieve financial success.

To learn more about the expanding Veery Capital team, please visit https://veerycapital.com/.

About

At Veery Capital, we move our clients' dreams into achievable goals with data- and experience-driven solutions. And while your dreams might change, our commitment to getting you there won't.

Contact Information:

Kate Muckle

Marketing Coordinator

kmuckle@veerycapital.com

302-660-3350



