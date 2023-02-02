Brass Dome Ventures Launches Brass Fund One to Spur Growth in the Alberta Business Ecosystem

EDMONTON, Alberta, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brass Dome Ventures, Ltd today announced the launch of the Brass Fund One venture fund with a mission of investing in early-stage, inventor-led companies that have emerged from local universities. Current investors in Brass Fund One include successful business leaders from the Alberta region, who have contributed CAD$1 million to launch the inaugural fund. The fund intends to provide investments of up to CAD$500,000 to as many as three eligible companies, thus seeding the Alberta innovation ecosystem with innovative start-ups that provide jobs and enhance the region’s economy.



“Brass Fund One builds on the success of imYEG, which provides mentoring and business guidance to post-secondary spinouts,” explained Rob Bertram, an imYEG mentor and Brass Fund One investor. “Since imYEG was launched two years ago, it has become evident that the businesses we counsel are often unable to access not only the investment capital that is available to more established firms but also the critical business support. As an imYEG mentor, I felt that it was important to invest in Brass Fund One to help bridge the funding and business support gap for entrepreneurs.”

Brass Fund One is focused on investing in companies across a range of industries that have built a strong foundation of intellectual property and demonstrated a clear differentiation from their competition. The fund’s first portfolio company is a technology start-up that has developed a system for generating high frequency solid-state microprocessor chips that are able to deliver a significantly greater level of power than are available in current microprocessors to fuel the next generation of smart phones and other mobile devices.

This initial portfolio company exemplifies the type of investment sought by Brass Fund One: an innovative young company with promising technology and a founder or founders who have demonstrated a commitment to expand their business acumen and de-risk their investment potential by leveraging the expertise of Alberta’s business leaders.

“As a successful entrepreneur and a committed Albertan, I want to see the province benefit from the success that is possible when entrepreneurs are given the tools to thrive,” said Christopher Micetich, CEO of Brass Dome Ventures, general partner of Brass Fund One and a founding partner of imYEG. “Launching Brass Fund One is a natural evolution of this mission. Now, university start-up founders can receive mentoring from other business owners through imYEG, business and administrative support from Brass Dome Ventures, and access to the funding necessary to take them to the next stage of their evolution.”

A second fund, Brass Fund Two, is expected to be launched in 2023 that will seek to invest in more established companies that are generating revenues but still require additional capital and business support to take their enterprise to the next stage of their evolution. Entrepreneurs interested in being considered for investment in either Brass Fund One or Two are invited to submit a business plan to Brass Dome Ventures at info@brassdomegroup.com. Business owners who are interested in investing are encouraged to contact the Brass Dome Ventures vice president of operations at kelly@brassdomegroup.com.

About Brass Dome Ventures

Brass Dome Ventures Ltd. is a management and business consultancy that collaborates with innovative and visionary companies in the strategic planning and execution of their goals and objectives. Through its team of senior experts and via its extensive network of international contacts, Brass Dome has experience in industries as diverse as biotechnology and medical devices, energy, technology, construction and retail. The team members use the skills and knowledge gained in the successful growth of their own businesses to help advance their clients’ ventures to their next stage of evolution.