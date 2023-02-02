Liposome development and liposome manufacturing services market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of nearly 10% till 2035, claims Roots Analysis

London, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Roots Analysis has announced the addition of “ Liposome Development and Liposome Manufacturing Services Market , 2022-2035” report to its list of offerings.

Despite the growing interest in liposome-based therapeutics and diagnostics, liposome manufacturing is associated with several challenges, including complex manufacturing processes, huge capital investments, inadequate clinical grade production and GMP compliant industrial scale-up, lack of facilities with necessary infrastructure, as well as concerns related to storage and stability. In order to deal with the aforementioned challenges, a number of pharmaceutical companies have demonstrated the preference to outsource their respective liposome development and liposome manufacturing operations to specialized service providers.

Key Market Insights

More than 70 companies are currently offering services related to liposome development and liposome manufacturing, globally

Majority (74%) of the service providers offer formulation development services for liposomes. This is followed by players offering analytical method development (65%), liposome contract manufacturing (64%), and process development (61%) services.

Close to 6,100 articles focused on liposomes, have been published in reputed scientific journals, since 2017

More than 50% of the articles focused on liposomes were published post-2019. Popular journals that have published multiple articles include International Journal of Pharmaceutics, Journal of Controlled Release, and Pharmaceutics.

More than 800 clinical trials have been registered for the evaluation of liposome-based therapeutics, worldwide

The clinical research activity, in terms of number of trials registered, is reported to have increased at a CAGR of 17%, during the period 2017-2021. Of the total number of trials registered, 60% have already been completed, while 26% of the studies are actively recruiting participants.

Nearly 700 patents related to liposomes have been filed / granted, since 2017

Owing to the increase in research and development efforts led by several industry and non-industry players engaged in this domain, close to 55% of patent applications have been filed post-2016. It is worth noting that 61% patents related to liposomes were filed / granted in the US alone.

Over 110 global events related to liposomes were organized in the past couple of years

Majority (63%) of the events related to liposomes, were organized virtually in order to comply with the guidelines in the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Further, the agendas of the events organized post-2020 include discussions on the applications, and recent advancements in technologies associated with liposomes.

Go / No-Go framework can be used to assist players in the crucial outsourcing decision-making process

The framework enables evaluation of the current capabilities of liposome-based therapeutic developers, based on 4+ parameters, including trial phase, target therapeutic area, location of trial(s), patient enrollment and willingness to outsource.

North America is anticipated to capture over 40% of the global market share for liposome development and liposome manufacturing services, by 2035

In terms of type of product formulation, the therapeutic formulations of liposomes (71%) are anticipated to capture the highest share, this trend is unlikely to change in the foreseen future. Further, based on end users, majority of the revenue share (76%) of the overall market is likely to be driven by pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry, by 2035.

Key Questions Answered

Who are the key players offering liposome development and liposome manufacturing services?

What is the evolving trend of publications focused on liposomes?

How many patents, related to liposomes, have been filed / granted in the past few years?

Which companies are actively involved in conducting clinical trials for liposomes?

What are the key agenda items being discussed in various global events / conferences related to liposomes?

Which factors are likely to influence the decision of liposome manufacturing being done in-house or outsourced?

How is the current and future market opportunity related to liposome development and liposome manufacturing services, likely to be distributed across key market segments?

The financial opportunity within the liposome development and manufacturing services market has been analyzed across the following segments:

Type of Product Formulation

Therapeutic

Nutraceutical

Scale of Operation

Discovery / Research

Preclinical

Clinical

Commercial

End User

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Industry

Cosmetic Industry

Food Industry

Agricultural Industry

Academics

Other Industries

Key Geographical Regions

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and North Africa

Latin America

The research also includes detailed profiles of the key players (listed below) offering services for liposome development and manufacturing; each profile features an overview of the company, its financial information (if available), details on service portfolio, recent developments and an informed future outlook.

Baxter BioPharma Solutions

Charles River Laboratories

Evonik

Fresenius Kabi

Fujifilm

GEA

Intertek

