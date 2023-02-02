Mullen Automotive, Loop Global and Menzies Aviation Pilot New Electric Vehicles and Charging Infrastructure at Los Angeles International Airport

BREA, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via InvestorWire -- Mullen Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ: MULN ) (“Mullen” or the “Company”), an emerging electric vehicle (“EV”) manufacturer, announces a pilot program for Class 1 EV cargo vans with Menzies Aviation (“Menzies”) and Loop Global Inc. (“Loop”) at Los Angeles International Airport (“LAX”). Menzies operates in 250-plus airports in 58 countries, providing ground, air cargo and fuel services to commercial airports and airlines.

Menzies Aviation, the world’s largest aviation services company, is piloting Mullen Automotive electric vans and Loop Global charging infrastructure across its operations at LAX as it looks for innovative solutions to support its ambitious goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2033.

Menzies has a global fleet of 27,000 ground service equipment, including over 8,000 vehicles, at 250-plus airports worldwide and is committed to switching to electric wherever possible to reduce emissions in line with its sustainability strategy.

Mullen and Menzies have agreed to a 60-day pilot program that will evaluate the Class 1 electric vehicle (EV) cargo vans in several use cases across Menzies’ LAX operations, such as transporting cabin cleaning teams to aircraft.

Loop will provide EV charging infrastructure and fleet operations software to service the Mullen electric vans through its electric vehicle fleet as-a-service (EVFaaS) program. With the Loop cloud-based Charger Management System (CMS), Menzies will be able to charge Mullen’s electric vehicles between each shift to keep them powered for daily operations across LAX.

John Redmond, executive vice president Americas, Menzies Aviation, said: “Collaborating with suppliers, airports and our airline customers is absolutely vital for Menzies to achieve its sustainability goals. We have committed to switching to electric vehicles wherever possible to reduce our carbon emissions; however, charging infrastructure can be a barrier, so it’s great to be working with both Mullen and Loop to pilot a solution at LAX. Early feedback is positive, and I’m looking forward to seeing the results from this collaboration.”

Dustin Cavanaugh, CEO of Loop Global, Inc., said: “The team at Loop is honored to have this opportunity to deliver such a pioneering venture in collaboration with Mullen and Menzies. We hope this pilot at LAX is just a stepping stone in ushering in a new era of fleet electrification at airports throughout the world.”

David Michery, CEO and chairman of Mullen Automotive, said: “Menzies is a well-respected leader in the aviation industry. Our commercial EVs are a natural fit for airport service and logistics operations. Working together with Menzies and Loop providing a full EV ecosystem solution is a great opportunity for Mullen.”

About Menzies

Menzies Aviation has been evolving since 1833 to become the world’s largest aviation services company with operations on six continents. Headquartered in London, Menzies provides time-critical ground services, fuel services and air cargo services at more than 250 airports in 58 countries, supported by a team of over 35,000 highly trained people. Best-in-class safety and security are the No. 1 priority every day.

To learn more about the company, visit www.MenziesAviation.com .

About Loop

Loop is one of the fastest-growing electric vehicle charging network infrastructure companies in the world. The company provides turnkey hardware, software and ongoing operating service-based solutions that simplify and streamline the delivery of cost-effective public and private EV charging network infrastructure for commercial, multifamily residential, fleet and municipal real estate markets. Since its launch in 2019, Loop has grown to provide comprehensive EV charging solutions in all 50 U.S. states as well as over 15 countries and growing.

To learn more about the company, visit www.LoopGlobal.com .

About Mullen

Mullen Automotive (NASDAQ: MULN) is a Southern California-based automotive company building the next generation of electric vehicles (“EVs”) that will be manufactured in its two United States-based assembly plants. Mullen's EV development portfolio includes the Mullen FIVE EV Crossover, Mullen I-GO Commercial Urban Delivery EV, Mullen Commercial Class 1-3 EVs and Bollinger Motors, which features both the B1 and B2 electric SUV trucks and Class 4-6 commercial offerings. On Sept. 7, 2022, Bollinger Motors became a majority-owned EV truck company of Mullen Automotive, and on Dec. 1, 2022, Mullen closed on the acquisition of all of Electric Last Mile Solutions' (“ELMS”) assets, including all IP and a 650,000-square-foot plant in Mishawaka, Indiana.

To learn more about the Company, visit www.MullenUSA.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Any statements contained in this press release that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed forward-looking statements. Words such as "continue," "will," "may," "could," "should," "expect," "expected," "plans," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements, many of which are generally outside the control of Mullen and are difficult to predict. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to whether the pilot program for Class 1 EV cargo vans with Menzies and Loop will be a success or result in any vehicle orders. Additional examples of such risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to: (i) Mullen’s ability (or inability) to obtain additional financing in sufficient amounts or on acceptable terms when needed; (ii) Mullen's ability to maintain existing, and secure additional, contracts with manufacturers, parts and other service providers relating to its business; (iii) Mullen’s ability to successfully expand in existing markets and enter new markets; (iv) Mullen’s ability to successfully manage and integrate any acquisitions of businesses, solutions or technologies; (v) unanticipated operating costs, transaction costs and actual or contingent liabilities; (vi) the ability to attract and retain qualified employees and key personnel; (vii) adverse effects of increased competition on Mullen’s business; (viii) changes in government licensing and regulation that may adversely affect Mullen’s business; (ix) the risk that changes in consumer behavior could adversely affect Mullen’s business; (x) Mullen’s ability to protect its intellectual property; and (xi) local, industry and general business and economic conditions. Additional factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements can be found in the most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q and current reports on Form 8-K filed by Mullen with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Mullen anticipates that subsequent events and developments may cause its plans, intentions and expectations to change. Mullen assumes no obligation, and it specifically disclaims any intention or obligation, to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required by law. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made and should not be relied upon as representing Mullen’s plans and expectations as of any subsequent date.

Contact:

Mullen Automotive, Inc.

+1 (714) 613-1900

www.MullenUSA.com

Corporate Communications:

InvestorBrandNetwork (IBN)

Los Angeles, California

www.InvestorBrandNetwork.com

310.299.1717 Office

Editor@InvestorBrandNetwork.com

Attachments