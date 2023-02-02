CanadianSME announces the 2022 Small Business Awards will be sponsored by Google Canada

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, CanadianSME Small Business Magazine announced that Google Canada will sponsor the fourth annual Small Business Awards, taking place on Friday, May 5, 2023, at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The event recognizes entrepreneurs and small businesses across Canada for their impact across 26 unique categories.

With innovative strategies, Canadian small and medium enterprises have demonstrated remarkable agility in adapting to uncertain times over the last year. They are the essential foundation for our economy's success and continue to remain resilient through challenging circumstances.





“CanadianSME Small Business Magazine is proud to partner with Google Canada to honour the achievements of SMEs across the country,” said SK, the publisher of the CanadianSME Small Business Magazine. “The Small Business Awards give deserving businesses an opportunity to gain recognition among industry peers while expanding networks nationwide.”

“Each day, Canadian SMEs are using digital to take their business to the next level,” says Natasha Walji, Managing Director at Google Canada for Google Customer Solutions. “Through programs like Digital Main Street’s ShopHERE powered by Google and Grow with Google , we've seen time again that digital is the ultimate force multiplier to help SMEs grow, and we look forward to recognizing the success of our beloved Canadian SMEs from coast-to-coast.”

The awards will be held in person on May 5, 2023, from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. EST at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. The event will also be live-streamed on CanadianSME's YouTube channels. To learn more about the CanadianSME National Business Awards, please visit: https://www.smeawards.ca

About CanadianSME

A national publication with a big vision. CanadianSME signifies the empowerment of Canadian SMEs and aims to pursue this mission with the launch of CanadianSME Business Magazine to equip SMEs with expert knowledge and insights from industry leaders.

CanadianSME Small Business Magazine was created through passion and admiration for entrepreneurs. With SMEs playing such a crucial role in Canada’s business industry and contributing greatly to the economy, CanadianSME was built to provide a much-needed support system for hard-working business owners.

For more information, visit https://www.canadiansme.ca/

About Google Canada

Google's mission is to organize the world's information and make it universally accessible and useful. As a global technology leader, Google's innovations in web search and advertising have made its website a top internet property and its brand one of the most recognized in the world. Google Canada has offices in Waterloo, Toronto, Montreal, and Ottawa with employees working on teams across Engineering, AI Research, Sales and Marketing.

SOURCE: CanadianSME Small Business Magazine

For more information;

Maheen Bari

info@canadiansme.ca

416 655 0205

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/da214e53-9d2b-47a6-a269-dacbcae77b2a