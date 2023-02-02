Chip Antenna Market Expected to Generate $5.3 Billion By 2031: Allied Market Research

Portland, OR, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global chip antenna market garnered $1.4 billion in 2021, and is estimated to generate $5.3 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 14.3% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Free Sample Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/12526

Report Coverage and Details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $1.4 billion Market Size in 2031 $5.3 billion CAGR 14.3% No. of Pages in Report 113 Segments Covered Type, Application, End User, and Region. Drivers The emergence of the internet of things (IoT) and machine-to-machine interfaces in different verticals of businesses The rapid increase in the number of connected devices Growing inclination toward high-speed internet connectivity Opportunities Technological advancements in wireless communications, such as long-term evolution (LTE), enhanced mobility, and mobile data traffic surge Surge in the penetration of 5G technology Rise in demand for low-power wide-area (LPWA) networks in IoT applications Restraints Lack of skilled employees High construction and maintenance costs for the infrastructure required to support flat panel antennas

COVID-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global chip antenna market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted to have a significant impact on the growth of the outdoor manufacturing and industrial sectors in 2020.

However, surge in deployment of advanced networking and communication technologies witnessed relatively high growth during 2021.

Nevertheless, the market was principally hit by several obstacles created amid the COVID-19 pandemic such as lack of skilled workforce availability and delay or cancelation of projects across the globe.

In contrast, rise in penetration of Internet of Things hardware across industrial, manufacturing, and commercial sectors is expected to drive the growth of the chip antenna market during the forecast period.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global chip antenna market based on Type, Application, End User, and Region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Interested to Procure the Data? Inquire Here (Get Full Insights in PDF - 113 Pages): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/12526

Based on type, the LTCC chips segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than two-thirds of the global chip antenna market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the dielectric chip antenna segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 14.8% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the Bluetooth segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly one-thirds of the global chip antenna market, and is expected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. However, the dual band antennas segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on end user, the telecommunication segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global chip antenna market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the healthcare segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Asia-Pacific held the largest share in 2021, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the global chip antenna market share, and North America is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the LAMEA region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 17.6% during the forecast period.

Get Detailed COVID-19 Impact Analysis on the Chip Antenna Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/12526?reqfor=covid

Leading market players of the global chip antenna market analyzed in the research include Johanson technology, inc., Vishay Intertechnology, Inc., Antenova Ltd., Mitsubishi Materials Corporation, Taoglas, YAGEO Group, Pulse Electronics, Ignion, Sunlord, Partron Co., ltd. The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global chip antenna market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders:

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the chip antenna market analysis from 2021 to 2031 to identify the prevailing chip antenna market opportunity.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.



In-depth analysis of the chip antenna market outlook assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global chip antenna market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, chip antenna market forecast and market growth strategies.

Chip Antenna Market Key Segments:

By Type:

LTCC Chip

Dielectric Chip Antenna

By Application:

WLAN/Wi-Fi

Bluetooth

Dual Band/Multi Band

GPS/GNSS

By End User:

Consumer Electronics

Automotive

Healthcare

Telecommunication

Others

By Region:

North America (U.S., Canada, and Mexico)

Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Netherlands, Belgium, Poland, and Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Malaysia, Thailand, Philippines, Indonesia, and Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East and Africa)

Buy this Research Report at Discounted Price @ https://bit.ly/3wNrCy3





Trending Reports in Semiconductor and Electronics Industry (Book Now with 10% Discount + COVID-19 Scenario):

Embedded Antenna Systems Market By Antenna Type (Chip, Patch, PCB Trace, and FPC), Connectivity (WiFi, GPS, Cellular, LPWan, mmWave 5G, and Others), End User (Commercial, and Industrial): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Flat Panel Antenna Market By Type (Electronically Steered, and Mechanically Steered), Operating Frequency (C and X band, Ku K and Ka band), End-Use Vertical (Aviation, Telecommunications, Military, Commercial, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2031

Ground Penetrating Radar Market By Type (Handheld Systems, Cart Based Systems, and Vehicle Mounted Systems), Component (Control Unit, Antenna, Power Supply, and Others), Offering (Equipment, and Services), Application (Utility Detection, Concrete Investigation, Transportation Infrastructure, Archaeology, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030

5G Infrastructure Market By Communication Infrastructure (Small Cell, Macro Cell, Radio Access Network, and Distributed Antenna System), Network Technology (Software Defined Networking, Network Chipset Type Virtualization, Mobile Edge Computing, and Fog Computing), Chipset Type (Application Specific Integrated Circuit, Radio Frequency Integrated Circuit, mmWave Integrated Circuit, and Field Programmable Gate Array), Application (Automotive & Transportation, Energy & Utilities, Healthcare, Retail, Consumer Electronics, Industrial Automation, and Others): Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021-2030

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

Contact:

David Correa

5933 NE Win Sivers Drive

#205, Portland, OR 97220

United States

USA/Canada (Toll Free):

+1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022

UK: +44-845-528-1300

Hong Kong: +852-301-84916

India (Pune): +91-20-66346060

Fax: +1(855)550-5975

help@alliedmarketresearch.com