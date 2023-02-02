The Doomsday Clock - “Time Gates - THE INTUITIVE ART OF SANTO CERVELLO” Volume V is available on Kindle eBooks for free; Offer begins February 3nd, and ends February 7th, 2023

SOLVANG, Calif., Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Actor’s Corner Café and Santo Cervello announce The Doomsday Clock - “Time Gates - THE INTUITIVE ART OF SANTO CERVELLO” Volume V, is available on Kindle eBooks for free for a limited time.



Humanity holds the hands of the doomsday clock before the evil kill. The Five Volumes of Time Gates are born from the seed planted long ago. There is a powerful voice of peace in this art book that waits behind the sound of war. Goodness shines on all of us like the sun light. Liken to ancient times, the storms of war will pass away. The art images reveal the story.

This is an extraordinary opportunity to acquire to view “Time Gates” by Santo Cervello comprising of Volume Five on Kindle eBooks, now for free. This limited time offer begins: February 3nd, ending February 7th, 2023. “The image of the Encoded Screen Room, points to the future which implies that all humanity has been programmed under a system of mind and emotional control,” said Santo Cervello, an artist and author. “The learning through this journey is through the images of the book. The organ pipes play, in silence and yet we hear its music at some distance level. Perhaps it is the music of light. All living beings hear the light of our sun at some level. Is this not true?” In another image the ocean asks each person, “What will you leave behind? Through these images you will think of life in a different way and that is why I am offering this volume for free.” Enjoy.

About The Artist and Author

The five volumes of “Time Gates” reflect a diverse, professional background of the author: from an actor/director/producer/chef to an intuitive art painter/writer/philosopher and an entrepreneur. More than 850 images of Art have been produced in the time span, between 2007 and 2022. This compelling work of art is interwoven with fiction, drama, poetry, and philosophical discourses. It is as if you enter, a unique theater, where everything brims with rich imagery, and vibrancy.

Distribution of Art Books by Ingram Sparks. Through our global distribution network “Time Gates, The Intuitive Art of Santo Cervello,” volumes: I, II, III, IV, and V are now available to 40,000 retailers. You can buy them on Amazon in paperback, hardcover and through Kindle eBooks. Special Thanks, to Palmetto Publishing Staff for their wonderful work.

