Refined style, increased power and convenient tech, the 2024 Seltos is coming to Canada

English French

A best seller for the brand, 2024 Seltos will usher in fresh design enhancements on the exterior and interior

1.6L turbo engine boosted with an additional twenty hp for a more spirited drive

Ownership experience is elevated with the addition of power tailgate and digital key

New X-Line trim gives Seltos an edgy appearance with more rugged design cues

Arriving to dealerships across Canada spring 2023



TORONTO, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 2024 Seltos arrives in Canada this spring, kicking it up a notch with enhanced design elements and improved technology offerings to further solidify its position in the subcompact segment.

Added to Kia’s lineup in 2020, the Seltos quickly gained popularity in Canada, becoming the number one selling vehicle for the brand in 2021 and 2022 with 30,601 units delivered total. It was the right-sized subcompact SUV to be slotted in between the iconic Kia Soul and the spacious Sportage, giving customers a well-equipped vehicle with available AWD, more standardized safety, convenient technology features and flexible cargo capacity to conquer all of life’s adventures for urban dwellers.

“The Seltos has become one of the most popular SUVs in the segment, moving well over 30,000 Canadians in the last two years,” says Elias El-Achhab, Chief Operating Officer at Kia Canada. “The enhancements coming to the 2024 model bring even more convenience, functionality and style to this game-changing vehicle in its segment.”

Starting with the exterior, new headlight and rear combination taillights elongate the Seltos with a ‘star-map’ signature look, another model that will be unmistakable on the road, like the Telluride and Sportage. The front and rear bumpers receive an updated design, housing a strong radiator grille, vertical fog lights and trunk lid garnish to complete the enhanced appearance. For those that are looking for a bold look, two brand new colours are optional: Valais Green and Pluton Blue.

The upgrades don’t stop there. A new X-Line trim offers exclusive design elements such as gunmetal coloured radiator/grille, front/rear skid plate, as well as glossy black applied to the side body molding and 18” black wheels. This unique package will also include black roof rails for that truly elevated rugged design.

Taking interior design cues from Kia’s recent vehicle launches like the EV6, all-new Niro Sorento and redesigned Sportage, the 2024 Seltos receives the extended dashboard configuration, with a 10.25-inch full LCD cluster and panoramic 10.25-inch multimedia display (available). New for 2024 also includes a refreshed centre console layout, modernized air vents, stylish garnish applied to the C/PAD and an optional Sofino Gentle Brown Leather interior.

For a truly enjoyable drive, the 1.6L turbo-GDI engine (SX and X-Line) receives a boost of accelerating power with 195 hp and 195 lb-ft of torque, that’s 20 more hp over the outgoing model. The transmission is also changed to an 8-speed automatic, allowing for a smoother application of the increased power. These two enhancements work more cohesively than ever before, delivering on a driving experience that will certainly inspire.

There is no shortage of technology and convenience features to heighten the ownership experience of the 2024 Seltos either. In addition to impressive available features such as head up display, Bose premium sound system and wireless charging, this next iteration of Seltos also receive available benefits including:

Power tailgate

Digital Key 2 Touch

Driver Memory seat (2 settings)



Owners will gain even more Advanced Driver-Assistance Systems (ADAS)i standard with the 2024 Seltos, including:

Forward Collision Avoidance Assist (FCA): Helps avoid collisions with an oncoming vehicle while turning left at an intersection

Lane Keep Assist (LKA): Detects lane markings and provides an audible and visual warning if the driver is drifting into another lane

Lane Following Assist (LFA): Follows lane markings that the system detects and provides steering inputs to help maintain the vehicle in the center of the lane

Blind Spot Collision Avoidance Assist (BCA): Under certain conditions, can detect vehicles traveling in the next lane. When a vehicle is detected in the blind spot, the vehicle brakes the outer wheel under certain conditions to help return the vehicle to its lane

Rear Cross-Traffic Collision Avoidance Assist (RCCA): Helps detect most vehicles and other objects approaching cross traffic when in reverse. When approaching cross traffic is detected, the system alerts the driver and applies brakes if necessary

Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) provides a warning to the driver to check the rear seat before exiting the vehicle.

Safe Exist Assist (SEA)ii: Provides a warning when a vehicle is approaching from the rear-side while someone is exiting the vehicle



This boldened 2024 Kia Seltos will make its debut at the Canadian International Auto Show from February 17-26, 2023 at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. For more information, visit www.kia.ca/seltos-2024.

About Kia Canada

Kia Canada Inc., founded in 1999, is a subsidiary of Kia Corporation based in Seoul, South Korea. The company employs over 170 people at its headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario, as well as in locations across Canada and at its regional office in Montréal, Québec. Kia offers award winning products that are dynamic, stylish and innovative and services that are meaningful and convenient through a network of 198 dealers across the country. The company's brand slogan – ‘Movement that inspires’ reflects Kia’s desire to create the space for you to get inspired and more time to bring your ideas to life. To learn more, visit kia.ca or Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter and Instagram.

For media inquiries only, please contact media@kia.ca.

________________________________________

i These features are not substitutes for safe driving and may not detect all objects surrounding vehicle. Always drive safely and use caution.

ii Safe Exit Assist is not a substitute for one’s attention and may not detect all objects surrounding the vehicle. Always pay attention to traffic and to the area around your vehicle when exiting the vehicle.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/bad0c5cb-dc80-4d09-9797-f03409690e5e