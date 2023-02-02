New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Commercial Aircraft Oxygen Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345085/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Commercial Aircraft Oxygen Systems Market to Reach $5.2 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Commercial Aircraft Oxygen Systems estimated at US$3.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.2 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 5% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Narrow Body, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 5.6% CAGR and reach US$3.5 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Wide Body segment is readjusted to a revised 3.9% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 4.6% CAGR



The Commercial Aircraft Oxygen Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$909.5 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 4.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 4.5% and 4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 3.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 17 Featured)

- Air Liquide SA

- BASA Aviation Ltd.

- Cobham PLC

- Precise Flight, Inc.

- Technodinamika Holding, Jsc

- Ventura Aerospace, Inc.

- Zodiac Aerospace





Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Escalating Growth in Air Traffic Passengers and Increasing

Aircraft Deliveries Drive Demand for Aircraft Oxygen Systems

Number of New Travelers in Million During 2006-2016 in Select

Countries

Projected Rise in Number of Global Air Travelers (in Billion)

for the Years 2016 through 2035

Global Aircraft Deliveries for the Years 2018 and 2020

Global Plane Deliveries for the Period 2013 to 2017

Narrow-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Wide-Body Aircraft Deliveries Until March 2019: Breakdown of

Orders, Deliveries and Backlog by Airbus and Boeing

Number of New Commercial Aircraft Deliveries by Size for the

Period 2018-2037

Global Aircraft Fleet: Number of Deliveries for the Years 2018,

2020, 2024 and 2028

Replacement of Aging Aircrafts with New Aircrafts Integrated

with Advanced Technologies Offers Growth Opportunities

Projected Growth of Aircraft MRO in Singapore, Thailand, China

and India Create Favorable Environment for Market Growth in

Asia-Pacific Region

Asia-Pacific Aircraft MRO Market: Breakdown of Revenues in US$

Billion by Segment for the Years 2019 and 2029

Challenges

Challenges in the Global Aviation Industry Hamper Market Growth

Stringent Regulations for Aircraft Safety: Another Growth

Restraint

Product Overview

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System: Definition

Commercial Aircraft Oxygen System by Type

Crew Oxygen System

Passenger Oxygen System



