New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345034/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market to Reach $43.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Retail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR
The Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)
- Amazon.com, Inc.
- CenturyLink Cloud
- Google, Inc.
- IBM Corporation
- Microsoft Corporation
- Oracle Corporation
- Rackspace US, Inc.
- Salesforce.com, Inc.
- SAP SE
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345034/?utm_source=GNW
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cloud Database and DBaaS
Evolution and Rise of Database Management
Competition
Cloud Database and DBaaS: Market Prelude
Cloud Database and DBaaS - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rise in Cloud based Services Adoption Drives the Cloud Database
Market
Leading Trends in DBaas Market
Wide Range of Applications to Support Market Growth
Future Prospects of Cloud Database Services
Rising Prominence of IoT in IT and Telecom Industries to Fuel
Market Demand
New Database Launches to Strengthen Market Growth
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI
by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -
Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &
2030
Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &
Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2023 & 2030
Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023
(E)
Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
CANADA
Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
CHINA
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2023 & 2030
Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
FRANCE
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 30: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 31: France 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 35: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023
(E)
Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment
and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 37: UK 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service
(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,
Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &
2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 39: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/
Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 41: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
REST OF WORLD
Table 42: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &
Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media &
Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and
% CAGR
Table 43: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for
Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown
of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,
Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses
for the Years 2023 & 2030
IV. COMPETITION
Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345034/?utm_source=GNW
About Reportlinker
ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.
__________________________
Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market to Reach $43.1 Billion by 2030
The global economy is at a critical crossroads with a number of interlocking challenges and crises running in parallel. The uncertainty around how Russia`s war on Ukraine will play out this year and the war`s role in creating global instability means that the trouble on the inflation front is not over yet.
| Source: ReportLinker ReportLinker
Lyon, FRANCE
New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345034/?utm_source=GNW