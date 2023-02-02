New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345034/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market to Reach $43.1 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) estimated at US$13.5 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$43.1 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 15.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Retail, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 15.5% CAGR and reach US$14.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the BFSI segment is readjusted to a revised 10.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $3.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.6% CAGR



The Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$3.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.2 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14.2% and 13.4% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.1% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 58 Featured)

- Amazon.com, Inc.

- CenturyLink Cloud

- Google, Inc.

- IBM Corporation

- Microsoft Corporation

- Oracle Corporation

- Rackspace US, Inc.

- Salesforce.com, Inc.

- SAP SE





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cloud Database and DBaaS

Evolution and Rise of Database Management

Competition

Cloud Database and DBaaS: Market Prelude

Cloud Database and DBaaS - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rise in Cloud based Services Adoption Drives the Cloud Database

Market

Leading Trends in DBaas Market

Wide Range of Applications to Support Market Growth

Future Prospects of Cloud Database Services

Rising Prominence of IoT in IT and Telecom Industries to Fuel

Market Demand

New Database Launches to Strengthen Market Growth



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2014 through 2030



Table 2: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by Geographic Region - USA,

Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Retail by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World 8-Year Perspective for Retail by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 6: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for BFSI

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 7: World 8-Year Perspective for BFSI by Geographic Region -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years 2023 &

2030



Table 8: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for IT &

Telecom by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 8-Year Perspective for IT & Telecom by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Healthcare by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World 8-Year Perspective for Healthcare by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2023 & 2030



Table 12: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Energy & Utilities by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 13: World 8-Year Perspective for Energy & Utilities by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 14: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Media & Entertainment by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 15: World 8-Year Perspective for Media & Entertainment by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Other End-Uses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 17: World 8-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2023 & 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023

(E)

Table 18: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,

Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



CANADA

Table 20: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 21: Canada 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,

Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



JAPAN

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)

Table 22: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 23: Japan 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,

Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



CHINA

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)

Table 24: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 25: China 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,

Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



EUROPE

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)

Table 26: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by Geographic Region - France,

Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 27: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2023 & 2030



Table 28: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 29: Europe 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,

Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



FRANCE

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)

Table 30: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 31: France 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,

Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



GERMANY

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)

Table 32: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 33: Germany 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,

Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 35: Italy 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,

Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023

(E)

Table 36: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment

and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 37: UK 8-Year Perspective for Database-as-a-Service

(DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities,

Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses for the Years 2023 &

2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 38: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media &

Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 39: Rest of Europe 8-Year Perspective for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,

Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) Market Presence - Strong/Active/

Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)

Table 40: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media &

Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 41: Asia-Pacific 8-Year Perspective for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,

Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 42: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Retail, BFSI, IT &

Telecom, Healthcare, Energy & Utilities, Media &

Entertainment and Other End-Uses - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Million for the Years 2022 through 2030 and

% CAGR



Table 43: Rest of World 8-Year Perspective for

Database-as-a-Service (DBaaS) by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Retail, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare,

Energy & Utilities, Media & Entertainment and Other End-Uses

for the Years 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

