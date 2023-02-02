New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345008/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging estimated at US$775.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$875.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Seated segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $226.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR



The CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$226.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$262 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)

- Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.

- Carestream Health, Inc.

- Cefla S.C.

- Curve Beam LLC

- Danaher Corporation

- Dentsply Sirona

- J. Morita Mfg. Corporation

- PlanmeCA Group

- PreXion Corporation

- Vatech Co., Ltd.





I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market: A Prelude

CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage

Market Share in 2022 (E)

Global CBCT Dental Imaging Market - Percentage Breakdown of

Sales by Leading Players

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Growing Incidence of Dental Diseases Worldwide - A Major Growth

Factor for Dental CBCT Market

Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Percentage

Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use for 2019

Dental CBCT Systems’ Use in Imaging of Jaw Bones and Tooth

Structures Aids in Proper Treatment of Various Dental Diseases

A Comparative Review of 3D CBCT Dental Imaging and 2D Dental

Imaging

CAD and CBCT Systems Find Use in Tooth Pathology Detection

3D CBCT Systems in Implant Dentistry - An Overview

Innovations in 3D CBCT Open Up Opportunities for Use in Dental

Research

3D CBCT Emerges as an Important Technology in Orthodontics Space

RAYSCAN Studio: An Innovative Five-in-One CBCT Imaging Solution

Rapid Growth of Cosmetic Dentistry Market Fuels Need for CBCT

Imaging Systems

Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Value in US$ Billion for the

Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024

Impact of CBCT Imaging Modality on Clinical Endodontics Care

Non-Dental Applications of CBCT Imaging Hold Significant Growth

Potential

Oral and Maxillofacial Imaging Benefits from the Shift towards

CBCT Imaging

Cone Beam CT Resolves Constraints Associated with Traditional

CT for Extremity Exams

Cone-Beam Breast CT Emerges as a Reliable Imaging Method for

Breast Density Assessment

Rising Health and Dental Concerns of Aging Global Population

Necessitates Use of Advanced Imaging Systems, Favoring CBCT

Systems Market

Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide - Breakdown of Number of

People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the

Years 2017 and 2050

Sustained Growth in Dental Tourism Presents Opportunities for

CBCT Imaging Market

Global Dental Tourism Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the

Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025

3D Cone Beat Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market -

Expanding Use in Dental and Non-Dental Applications Fuels

Growth

Potential Role for 3D CBCT in Dental Research

Multisource CBCT Promises to Enhance Quality of Extremity Imaging

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging

Applications of CBCT

Dental Cone Beam CT

Cone Beam CT VS Traditional CT



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

