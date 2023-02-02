New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345008/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market to Reach $1.5 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging estimated at US$775.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030. Standing, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 8.5% CAGR and reach US$875.8 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Seated segment is readjusted to a revised 9.3% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $226.8 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.2% CAGR
The CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging market in the U.S. is estimated at US$226.8 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$262 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.8% and 7.3% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.8% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 42 Featured)
- Asahi Roentgen Ind. Co., Ltd.
- Carestream Health, Inc.
- Cefla S.C.
- Curve Beam LLC
- Danaher Corporation
- Dentsply Sirona
- J. Morita Mfg. Corporation
- PlanmeCA Group
- PreXion Corporation
- Vatech Co., Ltd.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging Market: A Prelude
CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging - Global Key Competitors Percentage
Market Share in 2022 (E)
Global CBCT Dental Imaging Market - Percentage Breakdown of
Sales by Leading Players
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Growing Incidence of Dental Diseases Worldwide - A Major Growth
Factor for Dental CBCT Market
Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market: Percentage
Breakdown of Revenues by End-Use for 2019
Dental CBCT Systems’ Use in Imaging of Jaw Bones and Tooth
Structures Aids in Proper Treatment of Various Dental Diseases
A Comparative Review of 3D CBCT Dental Imaging and 2D Dental
Imaging
CAD and CBCT Systems Find Use in Tooth Pathology Detection
3D CBCT Systems in Implant Dentistry - An Overview
Innovations in 3D CBCT Open Up Opportunities for Use in Dental
Research
3D CBCT Emerges as an Important Technology in Orthodontics Space
RAYSCAN Studio: An Innovative Five-in-One CBCT Imaging Solution
Rapid Growth of Cosmetic Dentistry Market Fuels Need for CBCT
Imaging Systems
Global Cosmetic Dentistry Market Value in US$ Billion for the
Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
Impact of CBCT Imaging Modality on Clinical Endodontics Care
Non-Dental Applications of CBCT Imaging Hold Significant Growth
Potential
Oral and Maxillofacial Imaging Benefits from the Shift towards
CBCT Imaging
Cone Beam CT Resolves Constraints Associated with Traditional
CT for Extremity Exams
Cone-Beam Breast CT Emerges as a Reliable Imaging Method for
Breast Density Assessment
Rising Health and Dental Concerns of Aging Global Population
Necessitates Use of Advanced Imaging Systems, Favoring CBCT
Systems Market
Expanding Elderly Population Worldwide - Breakdown of Number of
People Aged 60+ Years in Billion by Geographic Region for the
Years 2017 and 2050
Sustained Growth in Dental Tourism Presents Opportunities for
CBCT Imaging Market
Global Dental Tourism Market: Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
3D Cone Beat Computed Tomography (CBCT) Systems Market -
Expanding Use in Dental and Non-Dental Applications Fuels
Growth
Potential Role for 3D CBCT in Dental Research
Multisource CBCT Promises to Enhance Quality of Extremity Imaging
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
CBCT/Cone Beam Imaging
Applications of CBCT
Dental Cone Beam CT
Cone Beam CT VS Traditional CT
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Hospitals by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 2: World Historic Review for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Hospitals by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Private Practices by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 5: World Historic Review for Private Practices by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Private Practices by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Academic & Research Institutes by Geographic Region - USA,
Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 8: World Historic Review for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through
2021 and % CAGR
Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Academic & Research
Institutes by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Dental by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 11: World Historic Review for Dental by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Dental by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Other Applications by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 14: World Historic Review for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Other Applications by
Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 16: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Standing by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 17: World Historic Review for Standing by Geographic
Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in
US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 18: World 16-Year Perspective for Standing by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 19: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Seated by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 20: World Historic Review for Seated by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 21: World 16-Year Perspective for Seated by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 22: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
Supine by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,
Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 23: World Historic Review for Supine by Geographic Region -
USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of
World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 24: World 16-Year Perspective for Supine by Geographic
Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,
Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years
2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 25: World CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2030
Table 26: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,
China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 27: World Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,
Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis
of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and
% CAGR
Table 28: World 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and
Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
UNITED STATES
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United States for 2023 (E)
CBCT Dental Imaging Market: Strong Growth Outlook
Table 29: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research
Institutes and Private Practices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 30: USA Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private
Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 31: USA 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 32: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 33: USA Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 34: USA 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 35: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and
Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 36: USA Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 37: USA 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
CANADA
Table 38: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic &
Research Institutes and Private Practices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 39: Canada Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and
Private Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 40: Canada 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 41: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 42: Canada Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 43: Canada 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dental and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 44: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated
and Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 45: Canada Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 46: Canada 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
JAPAN
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for 2023 (E)
Table 47: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research
Institutes and Private Practices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 48: Japan Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private
Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 49: Japan 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 50: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 51: Japan Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 52: Japan 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dental and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 53: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and
Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 54: Japan Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 55: Japan 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
CHINA
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in China for 2023 (E)
Table 56: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research
Institutes and Private Practices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 57: China Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private
Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 58: China 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 59: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 60: China Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 61: China 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dental and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 62: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and
Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 63: China Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 64: China 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
EUROPE
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for 2023 (E)
3D CBCT Systems Market in Europe: An Overview
Table 65: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic &
Research Institutes and Private Practices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 66: Europe Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and
Private Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 67: Europe 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 68: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 69: Europe Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 70: Europe 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dental and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 71: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated
and Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 72: Europe Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 73: Europe 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 74: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Geographic Region - France,
Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through
2030 and % CAGR
Table 75: Europe Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of
Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 76: Europe 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets
for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
FRANCE
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in France for 2023 (E)
Table 77: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic &
Research Institutes and Private Practices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 78: France Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and
Private Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 79: France 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 80: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 81: France Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 82: France 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dental and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 83: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated
and Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 84: France Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 85: France 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
GERMANY
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for 2023 (E)
Table 86: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic &
Research Institutes and Private Practices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 87: Germany Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and
Private Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 88: Germany 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 89: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 90: Germany Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 91: Germany 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dental and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 92: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated
and Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 93: Germany Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 94: Germany 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
ITALY
Table 95: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research
Institutes and Private Practices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 96: Italy Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private
Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 97: Italy 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices
for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 98: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 99: Italy Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 100: Italy 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Dental and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
Table 101: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated
and Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 102: Italy Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 103: Italy 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014, 2023 &
2030
UNITED KINGDOM
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in the United Kingdom for 2023 (E)
Table 104: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research
Institutes and Private Practices - Independent Analysis of
Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030
and % CAGR
Table 105: UK Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private
Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 106: UK 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Hospitals,
Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices for the
Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 107: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental and Other
Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$
Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 108: UK Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 109: UK 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Dental
and Other Applications for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 110: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for CBCT /
Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and
Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 111: UK Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by
Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years
2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 112: UK 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging
by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for
Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
REST OF EUROPE
Table 113: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals,
Academic & Research Institutes and Private Practices -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the
Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 114: Rest of Europe Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes
and Private Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 115: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone
Beam Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
for Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes and Private
Practices for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030
Table 116: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Application - Dental
and Other Applications - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales
in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 117: Rest of Europe Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Application - Dental and Other Applications Markets -
Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for
Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 118: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone
Beam Imaging by Application - Percentage Breakdown of Value
Sales for Dental and Other Applications for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
Table 119: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future
Analysis for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by Patient Position -
Standing, Seated and Supine - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030 and %
CAGR
Table 120: Rest of Europe Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by Patient Position - Standing, Seated and Supine
Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand
for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 121: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone
Beam Imaging by Patient Position - Percentage Breakdown of
Value Sales for Standing, Seated and Supine for the Years 2014,
2023 & 2030
ASIA-PACIFIC
CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/
Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific for 2023 (E)
Table 122: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis
for CBCT / Cone Beam Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic &
Research Institutes and Private Practices - Independent
Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022
through 2030 and % CAGR
Table 123: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for CBCT / Cone Beam
Imaging by End-Use - Hospitals, Academic & Research Institutes
and Private Practices Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual
Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR
Table 124: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for CBCT / Cone
Beam Imaging by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales
