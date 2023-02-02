New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345003/?utm_source=GNW

Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.



Global Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030



In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration estimated at US$880.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.1% over the period 2022-2030. Cell-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cell Based segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR



The Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$454.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14% and 12.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)

- Anika Therapeutics SRL

- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.

- Arthrex, Inc.

- B. Braun Melsungen AG

- Collagen Solutions PLC

- ConMed Corporation

- DePuy Synthes

- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.

- RTI Surgical, Inc.

- Smith & Nephew PLC

- Stryker Corporation

- Vericel Corporation

- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345003/?utm_source=GNW



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market: Prelude

Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration - Global Key

Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for

Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

A Review of Treatments for Cartilage Damage

Increasing Incidences of Sports-related Injuries Drives Demand

for Cartilage Regeneration/Repair Procedures

Number of Sports Injuries in the US: Breakdown by Type of

Sport/Activity and Age Group for 2017

Growing Obese Population and Subsequent Increase in Cases of

Cartilage Damage Fuels Demand for Cartilage Repair and

Regeneration

Top 20 Countries Ranked by Obesity Rate (%) for 2019

Knee Cartilage Repair Market: An Overview

Cartilage Repair and Regeneration for Injured Knees

Cell-based, Gene-based Therapies to Gain Prominence for

Cartilage Repair

Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market Poised for Strong Growth

Cartilage Regeneration Using Tissue Engineering Approaches:

A Review

An Insight into Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based

Articular Cartilage Repair

Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage

Repair: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Clinical Trial

Studies by Cell Source

Studies by Cell Sourc

A Glance at Globally Available Cell Therapy Products for

Cartilage Repair Treatment

Overview of Select Clinical Trials for Cartilage Repair Treatment

Innovations & Research Studies

Scientists Engineer 3D-printed Artificial Tissues for Helping

Heal Bone and Cartilage Damage Attributed to Sports Injuries

Researchers Develop Aggrecan-coated 3D-Printed Scaffold for

Regenerating Cartilage Tissue in Joints

Researchers Develop New Method to Deliver Treatment for

Cartilage Regeneration

Researchers Commence Phase III Clinical Trials for Stem Cell-

based Cartilage Regeneration Therapy

3-D bioPen Hydrogel Injection Helps in Cartilage Regeneration

New Treatment Technique Promises to Significantly Enhance

Effectiveness of Therapy

MACI: A New Technique for Repair of Isolated Cartilage Damage

in Knee

Researchers Track Effects of Stem Cell Therapy for Cartilage

Repair

PRODUCT OVERVIEW

Cartilage Repair

Procedures for Treatment of Cartilage Repair



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Geographic Region -

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 2: World Historic Review for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage

Regeneration by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through

2021 and % CAGR



Table 3: World 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets for Years 2014, 2023 &

2030



Table 4: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cell-based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2022 through

2030 and % CAGR



Table 5: World Historic Review for Cell-based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 6: World 16-Year Perspective for Cell-based by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 7: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Non-Cell based by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 8: World Historic Review for Non-Cell based by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 9: World 16-Year Perspective for Non-Cell based by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 10: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Hyaline Cartilage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 11: World Historic Review for Hyaline Cartilage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 12: World 16-Year Perspective for Hyaline Cartilage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 13: World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Fibro Cartilage by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan,

China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 14: World Historic Review for Fibro Cartilage by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and

% CAGR



Table 15: World 16-Year Perspective for Fibro Cartilage by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 16: World Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration

Market Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014

through 2030



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

States for 2023 (E)

Table 17: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 18: USA Historic Review for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage

Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and Non-Cell

based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 19: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 20: USA Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 21: USA Historic Review for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage

Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro

Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 22: USA 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CANADA

Table 23: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 24: Canada Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 25: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 26: Canada Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 27: Canada Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 28: Canada 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



JAPAN

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Japan for

2023 (E)

Table 29: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 30: Japan Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 31: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 32: Japan Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 33: Japan Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 34: Japan 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



CHINA

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in China for

2023 (E)

Table 35: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 36: China Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 37: China 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 38: China Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 39: China Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 40: China 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



EUROPE

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Europe for

2023 (E)

Table 41: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Geographic Region -

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years

2022 through 2030 and % CAGR



Table 42: Europe Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Geographic Region - France, Germany,

Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and %

CAGR



Table 43: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Geographic Region - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and

Rest of Europe Markets for Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 44: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 45: Europe Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 46: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 47: Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 48: Europe Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 49: Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



FRANCE

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in France for

2023 (E)

Table 50: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 51: France Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 52: France 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 53: France Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 54: France Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 55: France 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



GERMANY

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Germany for

2023 (E)

Table 56: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 57: Germany Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 58: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 59: Germany Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 60: Germany Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 61: Germany 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ITALY

Table 62: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 63: Italy Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 64: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 65: Italy Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 66: Italy Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 67: Italy 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



UNITED KINGDOM

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in the United

Kingdom for 2023 (E)

Table 68: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 69: UK Historic Review for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage

Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and Non-Cell

based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 70: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 71: UK Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis for

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 72: UK Historic Review for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage

Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro

Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 73: UK 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for the

Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF EUROPE

Table 74: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment

Modality - Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 75: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 76: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage

Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell

based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 77: Rest of Europe Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 78: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 79: Rest of Europe 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage

Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro

Cartilage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



ASIA-PACIFIC

Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market Presence -

Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Key Competitors in Asia-Pacific

for 2023 (E)

Table 80: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment

Modality - Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 81: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 82: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell based for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 83: Asia-Pacific Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 84: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 85: Asia-Pacific 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage Breakdown

of Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage for

the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



REST OF WORLD

Table 86: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment

Modality - Cell-based and Non-Cell based - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 87: Rest of World Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality - Cell-based and

Non-Cell based Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 88: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage

Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Treatment Modality -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Cell-based and Non-Cell

based for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



Table 89: Rest of World Recent Past, Current & Future Analysis

for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application -

Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro Cartilage - Independent Analysis of

Annual Sales in US$ Thousand for the Years 2022 through 2030

and % CAGR



Table 90: Rest of World Historic Review for Cartilage Repair /

Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Hyaline Cartilage and

Fibro Cartilage Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales

in US$ Thousand for Years 2014 through 2021 and % CAGR



Table 91: Rest of World 16-Year Perspective for Cartilage

Repair / Cartilage Regeneration by Application - Percentage

Breakdown of Value Sales for Hyaline Cartilage and Fibro

Cartilage for the Years 2014, 2023 & 2030



IV. COMPETITION

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06345003/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________