Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration Market to Reach $2.7 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration estimated at US$880.3 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$2.7 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 15.1% over the period 2022-2030. Cell-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16.1% CAGR and reach US$2.1 Billion by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Non-Cell Based segment is readjusted to a revised 12.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $257.5 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14% CAGR
The Cartilage Repair / Cartilage Regeneration market in the U.S. is estimated at US$257.5 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$454.3 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 14% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 14% and 12.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.7% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 41 Featured)
- Anika Therapeutics SRL
- Anika Therapeutics, Inc.
- Arthrex, Inc.
- B. Braun Melsungen AG
- Collagen Solutions PLC
- ConMed Corporation
- DePuy Synthes
- Osiris Therapeutics, Inc.
- RTI Surgical, Inc.
- Smith & Nephew PLC
- Stryker Corporation
- Vericel Corporation
- Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration Market: Prelude
Cartilage Repair/ Cartilage Regeneration - Global Key
Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
A Review of Treatments for Cartilage Damage
Increasing Incidences of Sports-related Injuries Drives Demand
for Cartilage Regeneration/Repair Procedures
Number of Sports Injuries in the US: Breakdown by Type of
Sport/Activity and Age Group for 2017
Growing Obese Population and Subsequent Increase in Cases of
Cartilage Damage Fuels Demand for Cartilage Repair and
Regeneration
Top 20 Countries Ranked by Obesity Rate (%) for 2019
Knee Cartilage Repair Market: An Overview
Cartilage Repair and Regeneration for Injured Knees
Cell-based, Gene-based Therapies to Gain Prominence for
Cartilage Repair
Stem Cell Cartilage Regeneration Market Poised for Strong Growth
Cartilage Regeneration Using Tissue Engineering Approaches:
A Review
An Insight into Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based
Articular Cartilage Repair
Clinical Trials for Cell Therapy-based Articular Cartilage
Repair: Percentage Breakdown of Number of Clinical Trial
Studies by Cell Source
Studies by Cell Sourc
A Glance at Globally Available Cell Therapy Products for
Cartilage Repair Treatment
Overview of Select Clinical Trials for Cartilage Repair Treatment
Innovations & Research Studies
Scientists Engineer 3D-printed Artificial Tissues for Helping
Heal Bone and Cartilage Damage Attributed to Sports Injuries
Researchers Develop Aggrecan-coated 3D-Printed Scaffold for
Regenerating Cartilage Tissue in Joints
Researchers Develop New Method to Deliver Treatment for
Cartilage Regeneration
Researchers Commence Phase III Clinical Trials for Stem Cell-
based Cartilage Regeneration Therapy
3-D bioPen Hydrogel Injection Helps in Cartilage Regeneration
New Treatment Technique Promises to Significantly Enhance
Effectiveness of Therapy
MACI: A New Technique for Repair of Isolated Cartilage Damage
in Knee
Researchers Track Effects of Stem Cell Therapy for Cartilage
Repair
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Cartilage Repair
Procedures for Treatment of Cartilage Repair
IV. COMPETITION
