$5.5 Billion Worldwide Diving Equipment Industry to 2030 - Featuring Aqua Lung International, Atlantis Dive, Cobham and Dragerwerk Among Others

The global market for Diving Equipment estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Rebreather, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cylinders & Propulsion Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR
The Diving Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$718.2 Million by the year 2030.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Influencer Market Insights
- Diving Equipment Market Worldwide: A Prelude
- US Scuba Diving Market: Number of Scuba Diving Participants in Millions for the Years 2010 through 2018
- Popularity of Scuba Diving in Germany: Number of People Engaged in Scuba Diving as Leisure Activity (in Millions) by Frequency for the Years 2014-2018
- Global Diving Equipment Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2019 and 2025
- Rebreather Emerges as the Largest Product Category
- Commercial Diving: A High Growth Market
- Diving Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Leading Manufacturers of Scuba Diving Equipment Worldwide: A Review
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increased Spending on Recreational Diving Activities on Account of Rising Disposable Incomes Fuels Growth in Diving Equipment Market
- Diving Equipment Market Set to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of Coastal and Dive Tourism Industry
- Rising Demand for Professional Diving Services in Oil & Gas Industry and Hydroelectric Projects: Opportunity for Growth
- Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas E&P Activity Translates into Growth for Diving Equipment Market: Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Investment in $ Billion for the Years 2015 through 2019
- Global Drilling Activity: Number of Onshore and Offshore Wells Drilled for the Period 2012-2018
- Worldwide Offshore Investments (in US$ Billion): Breakdown by Greenfield, Brownfield and Exploration Projects for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Growing Offshore Wind Farm Development Initiatives Favor Demand for Professional Diving Equipment: Current and Projected New Offshore Wind Energy Capacity in GW for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
- Bureau Veritas Releases New Rules for Professional Diving Systems
- Potential Growth Opportunities for Diving Equipment from the Field of Underwater Filming and Documentaries
- Growing Importance of Combat Divers Fuels Demand for Diving Equipment
- Rebreathers Enable More Intimate Aquatic Encounters for Recreational Divers
- A Review of Select Popular Diving Rebreathers
- Select Closed Circuit Rebreathers: A Review
- Increasing Incidents of Diving Accidents Restraints Market Growth
- Number of Diving Fatalities by Region and Country for the Year 2016
- Number of Diving Fatalities by State/Province in the US and Canada for the Year 2016
- Health Issues and Injury Concerns during Underwater Dives Adversely Impact Diving Equipment Market
- Innovations & Advancements
- PRODUCT OVERVIEW
- Diving Equipment
- Rebreather
- Cylinders & Propulsion Vehicle
- Decompression Chamber
- Exposure Suits
- Accessories
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
