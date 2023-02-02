$5.5 Billion Worldwide Diving Equipment Industry to 2030 - Featuring Aqua Lung International, Atlantis Dive, Cobham and Dragerwerk Among Others

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Diving Equipment - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global market for Diving Equipment estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$5.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 3.7% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Rebreather, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 4.3% CAGR and reach US$2 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Cylinders & Propulsion Vehicle segment is readjusted to a revised 3.1% CAGR for the next 8-year period.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at $1.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 6.3% CAGR

The Diving Equipment market in the U.S. is estimated at US$1.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$1.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 6.3% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 1.9% and 3.1% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.5% CAGR. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$718.2 Million by the year 2030.

Select Competitors:

  • Apollo Australia P/L
  • Aqua Lung International
  • Atlantis Dive
  • Cobham PLC
  • Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA
  • Henderson Aquatics
  • Honeywell International, Inc.
  • Submarine Manufacturing & Products Ltd.
  • Underwater Kinetics

Key Topics Covered:

I. METHODOLOGY

II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

1. MARKET OVERVIEW

  • Influencer Market Insights
  • Diving Equipment Market Worldwide: A Prelude
  • US Scuba Diving Market: Number of Scuba Diving Participants in Millions for the Years 2010 through 2018
  • Popularity of Scuba Diving in Germany: Number of People Engaged in Scuba Diving as Leisure Activity (in Millions) by Frequency for the Years 2014-2018
  • Global Diving Equipment Market: Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Distribution Channel for 2019 and 2025
  • Rebreather Emerges as the Largest Product Category
  • Commercial Diving: A High Growth Market
  • Diving Equipment - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
  • Leading Manufacturers of Scuba Diving Equipment Worldwide: A Review
  • Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
  • Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

  • Increased Spending on Recreational Diving Activities on Account of Rising Disposable Incomes Fuels Growth in Diving Equipment Market
  • Diving Equipment Market Set to Benefit from the Rapid Growth of Coastal and Dive Tourism Industry
  • Rising Demand for Professional Diving Services in Oil & Gas Industry and Hydroelectric Projects: Opportunity for Growth
  • Increase in Offshore Oil & Gas E&P Activity Translates into Growth for Diving Equipment Market: Oil & Gas Exploration and Production (E&P) Investment in $ Billion for the Years 2015 through 2019
  • Global Drilling Activity: Number of Onshore and Offshore Wells Drilled for the Period 2012-2018
  • Worldwide Offshore Investments (in US$ Billion): Breakdown by Greenfield, Brownfield and Exploration Projects for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • Growing Offshore Wind Farm Development Initiatives Favor Demand for Professional Diving Equipment: Current and Projected New Offshore Wind Energy Capacity in GW for the Years 2018, 2020, 2022 and 2024
  • Bureau Veritas Releases New Rules for Professional Diving Systems
  • Potential Growth Opportunities for Diving Equipment from the Field of Underwater Filming and Documentaries
  • Growing Importance of Combat Divers Fuels Demand for Diving Equipment
  • Rebreathers Enable More Intimate Aquatic Encounters for Recreational Divers
  • A Review of Select Popular Diving Rebreathers
  • Select Closed Circuit Rebreathers: A Review
  • Increasing Incidents of Diving Accidents Restraints Market Growth
  • Number of Diving Fatalities by Region and Country for the Year 2016
  • Number of Diving Fatalities by State/Province in the US and Canada for the Year 2016
  • Health Issues and Injury Concerns during Underwater Dives Adversely Impact Diving Equipment Market
  • Innovations & Advancements
  • PRODUCT OVERVIEW
  • Diving Equipment
  • Rebreather
  • Cylinders & Propulsion Vehicle
  • Decompression Chamber
  • Exposure Suits
  • Accessories

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

