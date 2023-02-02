New York, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automatic Lubrication Systems Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06344909/?utm_source=GNW
Food and fuel inflation will remain a persistent economic problem. Higher retail inflation will impact consumer confidence and spending. As governments combat inflation by raising interest rates, new job creation will slowdown and impact economic activity and growth. Lower capital expenditure is in the offing as companies go slow on investments, held back by inflation worries and weaker demand. With slower growth and high inflation, developed markets seem primed to enter into a recession. Fears of new COVID outbreaks and China’s already uncertain post-pandemic path poses a real risk of the world experiencing more acute supply chain pain and manufacturing disruptions this year. Volatile financial markets, growing trade tensions, stricter regulatory environment and pressure to mainstream climate change into economic decisions will compound the complexity of challenges faced. Year 2023 is expected to be tough year for most markets, investors and consumers. Nevertheless, there is always opportunity for businesses and their leaders who can chart a path forward with resilience and adaptability.
Global Automatic Lubrication Systems Market to Reach $1.1 Billion by 2030
In the changed post COVID-19 business landscape, the global market for Automatic Lubrication Systems estimated at US$815 Million in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$1.1 Billion by 2030, growing at aCAGR of 4.3% over the period 2022-2030. Grease-Based, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 4.2% CAGR and reach US$803.7 Million by the end of the analysis period. Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Oil-Based segment is readjusted to a revised 4.6% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $222 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.2% CAGR
The Automatic Lubrication Systems market in the U.S. is estimated at US$222 Million in the year 2022. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$238.4 Million by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.2% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 2.3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 2.9% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 46 Featured)
- ATS Electro-Lube Int’l Inc.
- Baier + Koppel GmbH + Co. KG
- Bijur Delimon International
- Cenlub Systems
- Dropsa SpA
- Eugen WOERNER GmbH & Co. KG
- Graco, Inc.
- I.L.C. S.R.L.
- Kluber Lubrication Munchen SE & Co. KG
- Oil-Rite Corporation
- Perma-Tec
- Samoa Ltd.
- Simatec AG
- SKF Group
- The Timken Company
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights
World Market Trajectories
Automatic Lubrication System Market: Prelude
Grease-based Lubrication Systems: The Largest Segment
Single-line Lubrication System Leads Global ALS Market
Steel Industry Generates Significant Growth Opportunity for ALS
Market
Automatic Lubrication System - Global Key Competitors
Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for
Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Reducing Downtime, Increasing Worker Safety, Lowering Labor
Costs and Ensuring Effective Lubrication: Major Factors
Driving ALS Market
Growing Need to Improve Reliability of Equipment Propels ALS
Market
Improving Productivity and Reducing Downtime with Fully
Automatic ALS
With Automation of Processes Becoming Vital amidst the Shift
towards Industry 4.0, Manufacturers Look to Adopt Automated
Lubrication Systems
Global Industry 4.0 Market Revenues in US$ Billion for the
Years 2019, 2021, 2023 and 2025
High Significance of ALS for Construction Equipment
Automatic Greasing Systems Find Increasing Adoption in
Construction Industry
Pharmaceutical Manufacturing Machinery: ALS Aids in Enhancing
Performance and Reducing Costs
Strict Environmental Conditions for Maintenance of Food and
Beverage Equipment Pushes Demand for Automatic Lubrication
Systems
ALS for Vehicle Fleet: Advantages of Increased Uptime, Extended
Components Life and Lower Operating Costs
Need for Effective Lubrication Drives Demand for ALS in Metals
Industry
Need for Equipment Reliability Drives Adoption of ALS in Cement
Plants
Steel Industry: Inconvenience of Manual Lubrication Drives
Focus onto Automatic Lubrication Systems
Improving Farm Machinery Productivity with ALS
Machine Tools Industry Benefits from the Promise of Enhanced
System Reliability of ALS Systems
Pulp and Paper Industry: Need for Efficient Maintenance Methods
Augurs Well for ALS Market
ALS for Wind Energy Systems Designed to Reduce Friction and
Prevent Contamination
Automated Lubrication Systems for Bearings: An Overview
Integration of Remote Monitoring in Automatic Lubrication
Systems Supports Growth
Innovations in ALS Fuels Market Growth
PRODUCT OVERVIEW
Automatic Lubrication System
Automatic Lubrication System VS Conventional Lubrication System
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
