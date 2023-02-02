Global Electronic Stability Control (ESC) Strategic Business Report 2023: Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Market Driven by the Enhanced Focus of Automakers on Reducing Accidents

Dublin, Feb. 02, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Electronic Stability Control (ESC) estimated at US$34.4 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$64.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 8.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

Passenger Cars, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 9.1% CAGR and reach US$43.8 Billion by the end of the analysis period.

Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Light Commercial Vehicles segment is readjusted to a revised 7.5% CAGR for the next 8-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $10.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 7.6% CAGR



The Electronic Stability Control (ESC) market in the U.S. is estimated at US$10.1 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$11.1 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 7.6% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.

Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 7.4% and 6.7% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.



Select Competitors (Total 33 Featured) -

Continental AG

Delphi Automotive PLC

Denso Corporation

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Mobis Co., Ltd.

Knorr-Bremse AG

Mando Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

What`s New for 2023?

Special coverage on Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; easing of zero-Covid policy in China and its `bumpy` reopening; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession.

Global competitiveness and key competitor percentage market shares

Market presence across multiple geographies - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial

Online interactive peer-to-peer collaborative bespoke updates

Access to digital archives and Research Platform

Complimentary updates for one year

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 242 Forecast Period 2022 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2022 $34.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $64.5 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.2% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered:



I. METHODOLOGY



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)

Need to Improve Road Safety and Reduce Accidents Fuels Growth in the ESC Systems Market

Mandatory Use of ESC in New Passenger Cars Augurs Well for the Market

Rear Wheel Drive Segment Dominates ESC Systems Market by Drive Type

Passenger Cars Lead Global ESC Systems Market

Asia-Pacific to Drive Future Growth

An Intensely Competitive Market

Global ESC System Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Leading Players

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Automobile Production Trends Set the Tone for ESC Systems Market

World Production of Light Vehicles in Million Units for the Period 2015-2023

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution System Market: Favorable Growth Outlook

Global Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD) System Market - Percentage Breakdown of Sales by Application

Anti-lock Braking System (ABS) Market Driven by the Enhanced Focus of Automakers on Reducing Accidents

Traction Control Systems Market: Increasing Focus on Safety Drives Growth

Motorcycle Stability Control Market: Less Stability of Two-Wheelers Fuels Growth

Motorcycle TCS Market - Growing Sales of Big Capacity Motorcycles Fuels Prospects

Japan and EU to Mandate AEB Standard in New Cars and LCVs from 2020

Product Overview

Electronic Stability Control (ESC) - An Introduction

Electronic Brakeforce Distribution (EBD) - Definition

An Insight into the Functioning of EBD System

Traction Control System (TCS)

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Vehicle Dynamics Control Systems

4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

III. MARKET ANALYSIS

IV. COMPETITION

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/ecgogt

Attachment